MinnPost Picks: on Bloody Sunday, seeing American slavery and plant-based fast food burgers

Bloody Sunday is more than a U2 song. The repercussions of the killing of 10 Catholic protestors by the British Army in Derry 50 years ago is still being felt in Ireland and Great Britain. Fintan O’Toole of the Irish Times writes about what it meant that January 30th day and what it still means.

—Peter Callaghan, state government reporter

Researchers are making inroads on one of the biggest challenges to understanding American slavery: relying on data and accounts provided by slavers, which far outnumber accounts by slaves or former slaves (“We still can’t see American slavery for what it was,” New York Times). Because there are no living former slaves, researchers, when, say, studying the log from a chattel sale in New Orleans, have to find ways to eke out the humanity of each African, who are only represented by a space on a ledger with their name and source of labor, like “breeding.” Though misinformation campaigns regarding another, more recent tragedy, the Holocaust, have been around since the existence of the Third Reich, there appears to be an acceleration of such campaigns — specifically from leaders of nations, like Poland, who want to whitewash involvement Polish people or the government had in rounding up Jewish people — just as the number of survivors from the Holocaust nears zero (“The new wave of Holocaust revisionism,” New York Times).

—Solomon Gustavo, local government reporter

Michelle Cheng reports on fast food chains getting into the meatless burger game, hoping to stay relevant as consumers make health and lifestyle adjustments. Cheng compares nutritional facts (meat and meatless are both high in total fat and calories) and analyzes the market potential in a nation where only 5% of the population considers themselves vegetarian.

—Corey Anderson, creative director

I won’t shut up … I won’t just dribble. That easily could have been the title of the LeBron James interview series, “The Shop: Uninterrupted,” which airs on HBO Max. James, with his unfettered access to … well, everyone … hosts 30-minute conversations with the likes of Jay-Z, Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Stacy Abrams, Sue Bird, Woopie Goldberg, Lil Nas X, Tiffany Haddish, Charlamange the God, the late Chadwick Boseman, Elena Delle Donne, Patrick Mahomes, Jimmy Kimmel, 2 Chains and more for unfiltered talks about ethnicity, sexism, gender orientation, politics, personal awareness and acceptance. The stories are individually unique, yet universally relatable. Though James, arguably the greatest basketball player ever, is the marquee name, the breakout star is James’ best friend and co-host, Maverick Carter, who masterfully directs much of the conversation. A couple of my favorite episodes are actually devoid of James, where Carter pilots the shop talk. “The Shop” comes out of the tradition of the Black community where the barbershop serves as a space of personal grooming, improv comedy and ad hoc therapy. Transcending ethnicity, gender identity and societal standing, “The Shop” is one part entertainment and two parts enlightenment. Whether binge watching or digesting an episode at a time, “The Shop” falls in the category of required viewing. Take that Laura Ingraham.

—Harry Colbert, Jr., managing editor