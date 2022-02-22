MinnPost Picks: on police reform, being a good relative and ‘Questlove Supreme’

As cities around the country implement mental health or crisis response teams, the Atlantic reports that emergency dispatchers aren’t recognizing mental health crises initially and are instead sending police to calls. “In too many cases, calls related to people in crisis were going unrecognized until police were already on the scene,” the story says. In Minnesota, a task force for 911 operators is looking into new training for dispatchers to make them more aware of crisis teams and how to use them.

—Walker Orenstein, Greater Minnesota reporter

Anishinaabe author Patty Krawec has a book that will be released later this year called “Becoming Kin: An Indigenous Call to Unforgetting the Past and Reimagining Our Future” and an excerpt was posted here. She writes about what being a good relative means to Indigenous writers, and how settlers can think about doing that.

—Jonathan Stegall, user-experience engineer

Did you know Bobby Brown’s “Roni” wasn’t written for Bobby Brown? Or that Pebbles’ “Mercedes Boy” was supposed to have been recorded by Vanessa Williams? Or that James Brown fired his band the day of a gig and had a private plane bring in a new band that night … one that included a then-teenaged Bootsy Collins? Those are just some of the wonderful nuggets I got from my absolute favorite podcast, “Questlove Supreme.” A podcast for music nerds such as myself, Roots founder and drummer Amir “Questlove” Thompson is joined by co-hosts Phonte (Little Brother, The Foreign Exchange), radio host Laiya St. Clair, music aficionado “Boss” Bill Johnson, “Sesame Street” music director and “Hamilton” music producer “Unpaid” Bill Sherman and longtime Roots engineer “Suga” Steve Mandel for in-depth chats with iconic figures from music, film, television and politics. Favorite episodes include talks with Babyface (that’s where I got the Bobby Brown and “Mercedes Boy” trivia), Jimmy Jam, Bootsy Collins, Michelle Obama, The Revolution, Shelia E., Jill Scott, Mya Rudolph, Ray Parker, Jr., music manager and exec. Robert Ellis Silberstein (former manager and husband to Diana Ross, former manager to Meatloaf, Rufus, the Rolling Stones, etc.), Chris Rock, MC Search and more. “Questlove Supreme” is available on most streaming platforms including iHeart, Pandora, Spotify, Apple Music and more.

—Harry Colbert, managing editor

Food writing was a big reason I initially got involved in journalism a decade ago, but in the intervening years I’ve often wondered: does it matter? Is writing about food important? Is it serious? In this essay Ligaya Mishan, one of the best food writers working today, examines these questions and others (like, what, and who, is food writing for?) in light of the history of the genre and its writers, from Apicius to Anthony Bourdain.

—Tom Nehil, news editor