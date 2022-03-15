MinnPost Picks: on shrinkflation, reimagining the church parking lot and Brittney Griner’s detention in Russia

Clarisa Diaz reports that while some products and services have gone up in price, another way companies can make a profit during these economic times is to reduce the size of the product but keep the same price. This concept is called “shrinkflation.” Examples include a toothpaste brand that’s selling 3.8 ounces in a tube that used to hold 4.1 ounces, and a popular snack chip that’s reduced its volume by 5 chips per bag.

—Corey Anderson, creative director

Travis Norvell is the pastor of Judson Memorial Baptist Church in south Minneapolis who is known to some as the Pedaling Pastor who champions bike commuting reports on MPR. This article in Christian Century by Norvell urges urban churches to reimagine their large parking lots, which he considers horizontal walls between churches and their neighborhoods.

—Peter Callaghan, state government reporter

For over a month, WNBA star Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia for, according to Russian officials, drug possession, and, for most of that time, no one in America seemed to notice or care. Then an Intelligencer piece posed the question: Why isn’t this a bigger story? The circumstances of Griner’s detention, its relation to the Ukraine-Russia war, and how Griner will make it back to the U.S. — or how long it will take — remain unclear.

—Solomon Gustavo, local government reporter

Will isn’t a wisecracking jokester. Carlton isn’t a lovable goofball — he’s not really loveable at all. Uncle Phil isn’t jive and out of touch. Geoffrey is not to be trifled with. And Jazz hasn’t been thrown out of the front door … yet. The reimagined “Bel-Air,” airing on Peacock, is the dramatic take on the beloved ’90s sitcom, “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” While there are moments of levity, “Bel-Air” is all drama and I’m all for it. Best way to sum it up … you know that “one little fight” Will got into? Will’s got a gun. I’ll leave it to you to find out the rest.

—Harry Colbert, managing editor