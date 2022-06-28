MinnPost Picks: Kate Bush’s ‘Stranger’ windfall; the great tampon shortage of 2022; and the genesis of hip-hop

How much is Kate Bush making from “Running Up That Hill”? Quartz

Fans of both the Netflix series “Stranger Things” and aficionados of New Wave music are (re-)embracing British singer Kate Bush’s 1985 hit single “Running up That Hill.” Reporter Scott Nover estimates her potential earnings from the song’s revival, noting that, unlike many artists, Bush owns the entire recording copyright to the original recordings of her music. — Corey Anderson, creative director

The Great Tampon Shortage of 2022: The Supply Chain Problem No One’s Talking About, Time

If you’ve gone to Target or Walgreens to purchase tampons this year, you’ve probably noticed something unusual: nearly bare shelves where the Tampax and Playtex usually are. It’s not just one brand, it’s not just one store chain and it’s not just occasionally — it’s everything, everywhere, all at once. This problem has persisted for many months, and for many menstruating people, tampons aren’t exactly a thing you can go without. Everyone who’s ever had a period knows the embarrassing/scary/frustrating/frantic experience of not having the period product you need when you need it. Yes, there are other options, but many people only use tampons. Tampons, pads and menstrual cups are essential health needs, and people should have access to the products that work for them (see also: “pink tax” and menstrual inequity). — Laura Lindsay, membership manager

“Sample This,” Netflix

Will and Carlton made the song “Apache” a part of pop culture. The hip-popping dance with a twirl popularized on “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” can only be done to one song — Grandmaster Flash’s “Apache.” That’s not the original, though. The original was a psychedelic instrumental by the Incredible Bongo Band that fused bongos, drums, organs, guitars and horns to create an infectious grove one might associate with a cheesy chase scene from a ’70s action flick. But thanks to a pioneering Bronx DJ, the 1972 song became more than just “five minutes of funk” … it became the genesis of hip-hop. — Harry Colbert, Jr. managing editor