MinnPost picks: Julia Roberts’ parents’ place in Atlanta theater history; the next Wordle; remembering Warren Zevon on Letterman

“Academy Theatre, Julia Roberts’ parents laid foundation for blossoming of theater in Atlanta,” ARTS ATL

Apparently the other day was Julia Roberts’ birthday. Twitter taught me that Coretta Scott and Martin Luther King paid the hospital bill for her birth, and I fell down a bunch of Twitter rabbit holes reading about it. The most interesting one for me was this story from a former artistic director of Atlanta’s Theatrical Outfit, which recounts how he shared a stage kiss with Yolanda King at a theater school run by Julia Roberts’ parents, and then a Klan member blew up a car. — Jonathan Stegall, user experience engineer

Semantle

If you like Wordle, but it’s getting a little boring, try out Semantle. In this daily game, you still try to guess a word, but there’s no limit on the number of letters — or guesses. You start by guessing a word, any English word at all. Each guessed word gets a rank for how close you are to the meaning of the secret word. So if the secret word was cup, and I guessed happy, it would let me know that I was very far away. If I then guess plate, I would see that I was much closer. When I guess mug, I’d know I was super close to the word. It takes a few guesses to get the hang of it, but you have unlimited guesses. It’s fun, challenging, and sometimes frustrating when you’re sooo close and just can’t figure it out. — Laura Lindsay, membership manager

“Thank You, and Goodbye,” The Ringer

“I’ve never sat down and talked to anybody on television where we both understood they were about to die.” That’s former talk show host David Letterman recalling the October 30, 2002, episode of “The Late Show” and referencing it’s singular guest, Warren Zevon, in an oral history published by The Ringer. The singer-songwriter hadn’t had a Top 40 hit since 1978’s “Werewolves of London,” but Letterman had been a huge fan since 1981, and when he heard the 55-year-old singer had pleural mesothelioma, he invited him back to the show for one last memorable time. — Corey Anderson, creative director