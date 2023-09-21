Reality television talent shows rarely get it right.

Or maybe the problem is there can only be one “winner.” I mean, who can choose between Fantasia and Jennifer Hudson? Yet somehow Hudson was eliminated in seventh place of the third season of “American Idol.” And Kris Allen over Adam Lambert? Really?

“Idol” isn’t the only show to miss. NBC’s “The Voice” almost got it right, but missed by not crowning the Twin Cities’ own Jesse Larson its “Season 12” champion.

But Hudson, Lambert and others proved “winning” isn’t everything. JeRonelle is doing the same.

A former contestant on “Season 2” of FOX’s “The Four: Battle for Stardom,” JeRonelle wasn’t crowned champion, but he’s emerging victorious. With a bluesy, soulful voice that could play just as easily at Harlem’s Apollo Theater as it could at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry and with his poignant lyrical content, JeRonelle a refreshing voice of honesty and vulnerability (his 2019 EP is titled “Vulnerable”) that was once rare in traditional 2000s R&B.

Maybe that’s because the Omaha, Nebraska, native grew up listening to more than traditional R&B.

“A lot of my love of music comes from (my mother),” JeRonelle said ahead of his Friday (Sept. 22) performance at the Fine Line in downtown Minneapolis. “My earliest memories are listening to ’80s and ’90s gospel. But I got a good mix of music at home: classical, pop, Usher, etc.”

But it was his college time at Clark Atlanta University where JeRonelle evolved into the soul artist he is today.

“College is really where I got into my R&B bag,” the singer/songwriter said. “I wanted to be known not just as a singer, but as a true artist, and I focused on my own songwriting, and two days after graduation I moved to L.A.”

The move paid off with JeRonelle getting national exposure on “The Four,” a show that had industry icons Diddy, DJ Khaled and Meghan Trainor as judges. JeRonelle would go on to record the aforementioned “Vulnerable” and “Regret & Reflect” earlier this year.

Highly personal, “Regret’s” two closing tracks, “Two Eleven ’94” and “Revolutionary” offer deep insights into the artist.

“I can’t go back to what you did or didn’t do/Yeah we’ve had our fights but I’ll still fight for you/And even through our ups and downs, I thank God you’re still around/From two eleven ninety four ’til the end of time/You’re the reason why I’m here and I’m glad you’re mine,” JoRonelle sings about the relationship with his parents.

“Revolutionary,” which features well-known Twin Cities artist Cameron Wright offers a powerful message about embracing one’s self, especially when others may not be comfortable with one’s life journey and how a person identifies and who they love.

JeRonelle opens on Friday for the eccentric Durand Bernarr. He said expect nonstop energy throughout.

“(For the audience) seeing Durand Bernarr is an amazing experience. My job is to enhance that experience. This is my first tour. It’s just exciting to see how far I’ve come … and I have a long way to go.”

If you go:

KFAI presents Durand Bernarr with JeRonelle

Friday, Sept. 22

Doors 8 p.m., show at 9 p.m.

Fine Line, 318 First Ave. N., downtown Minneapolis

18-plus

$22.50 – $40