MinnPost Picks: The books, movies, albums and games that got us through 2023

As 2023 comes to a close, the MinnPost newsroom has been reflecting on some of our favorite things we read, watched and listened to this year and we wanted to share our recommendations.

Note: Not all of the listed recommendations were released this year.

WATCH 📺

“The Killer”: “This film asks what happens when you think you’re really good at your job, but you actually kinda suck at it. Made by David Fincher, one of our greatest living filmmakers, it is incredible on a technical level (as he always is), it’s sneakily very funny, and if you’re a big fan of The Smiths (like the protagonist) then you’re in for a good time.”

— Mohamed Ibrahim, public safety reporter

“Fishes” – S2 E6 of “The Bear”: “This may be my personal favorite episode of TV this year. Are you still reeling from spending the holiday with your quirky, dysfunctional family? This bonkers Christmas episode will either uncomfortably resonate with you, or make you feel a whole lot better about your family’s shortcomings.”

— Bee Howerton, development associate

“The Boys in the Boat”: “Been waiting for the movie since I first read ‘Boys in the Boat’ in 2014. Kind of surprised by the cynicism of movie reviewers. The film is a mostly factual retelling of a true story.”

— Peter Callaghan, state government reporter

The Movies Channel: “Free film noir every Thursday night.”

— Britt Robson, Timberwolves columnist

“Polite Society”: “Action-packed, very funny, and a very relatable love/hate bond between sisters.”

— Laura Lindsay, advancement director

“Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”: “I just watched this movie this month with my kids. I don’t remember liking it as much as the first one, but it did not disappoint, especially all the details of life in the 1990s.”

— Elizabeth Dunbar, editor

“The Last of Us”: “I don’t typically enjoy zombie media and so I was hesitant to start The Last of Us. I’m so glad I did. It’s a gripping story about family, grief, and imagining a better world when things feel hopeless.”

— Jazzmine Jackson, audience editor

READ 📖

“Down the Great Unknown” by Edward Dolnick: “I’ve re-read this book multiple times. It fascinates me that this group had absolutely no idea what they were in for. Most were vets of the civil war and really just looking for adventure so why not try to be the first to navigate the Colorado river while sitting backwards in a rowboat?”

— Brian Perry, director of advertising and sponsorship

“The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann: “I found this book on the ‘Lucky Day’ shelf at the library and normally wouldn’t have sought it out. But it was incredibly well-written and well-researched — a fascinating read. Learned a ton about shipping and wars at sea during the 1700s.”

— Elizabeth Dunbar, editor

Short stories by Alice Munro: “I love the efficiency of a good short story, and Nobel Prize winner Alice Munro is one of the best (and certainly one of my favorites). There are any number of good entry points, but “Turkey Season” is seasonal with the narrator working as a turkey gutter leading up to Christmas.”

— Tanner Curl, executive director

“Monstrilio” by Gerardo Sámano Córdova: “A truly unique debut that spins a tale of grief and love into disturbing but heartwarming horror. For full effect, don’t read any plot summaries ahead of time.”

— Bee Howerton, development associate

“Babel” by R.F. Kuang: “A wonderful mix of fantasy and historical fiction set in Oxford during the Industrial Revolution. I love any story that plays with language and translation while also exploring themes of race, colonialism, and history so this was an excellent read.”

— Jazzmine Jackson, audience editor

“When Women Were Dragons” by Kelly Barnhill: “This book took a while for it to grow on me, but it tells a great story of transformation and women becoming who they truly are meant to be, and how it affects those around them.”

— Alicia Pedersen, membership manager

“Assassin in Utopia” by Susan Wels connects a utopian community in Oneida, New York, and the assassination of President Garfield.”

— Peter Callaghan, state government reporter

“After the Fire” by Jerry Izenberg: “The first novel by the prolific Newark (N.J.) Star-Ledger sports columnist emeritus, about a bi-racial love affair set in the backdrop of the 1967 riots in Newark, N.J. Loaded with characters and period details, you don’t need to be from Jersey to enjoy this.”

— Pat Borzi, contributing writer

Henry Threadgill’s unique + fascinating autobiography, “Easily Slip Into Another World”

— Britt Robson, Timberwolves columnist

“Chain-Gang All-Stars” by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah: “This book centers on two women in a private prison system where they must fight other prisoners to the death to gain their freedom. It’s like a grown-up Hunger Games, but with more complexity and set in a dystopian world that feels disturbingly similar to our own.”

— Laura Lindsay, advancement director

LISTEN 🎧

Bad Bunny’s new album, “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana”

— Ava Kian, race and health equity reporter

Music by Chappell Roan

— Tanner Curl, executive director

Dessa’s new album, “Bury the Lede”

— Alicia Pedersen, membership manager

Latest from Sweeping Promises and Kara Jackson

— Britt Robson, Timberwolves columnist

Zach Bryan’s self-titled album, “Zach Bryan”

— Jazzmine Jackson, audience editor

PLAY 🎮

Ticket to Ride: “Our family has the U.S./Canada version, but it comes in several continents. It’s fun to try different strategies, and the dynamics of the game change depending on how many people are playing.”

— Elizabeth Dunbar, editor

Music League: “Not a traditional board game, but sort of like a fantasy sports league…but with music. Based on themes, people submit songs, everyone votes on their favorites, and through multiple rounds vote tallies result in winners. It’s a great way to stay connected with friends, even over distance, and get introduced to new music.”

— Tanner Curl, executive director

Codenames: “This game is a great way to see who your brain thinks similarly to — and have fun in the process.”

— Ava Kian, race and health equity reporter

SKYJO: “I discovered this game a few Thanksgivings ago and my family has been obsessed with it ever since. It’s a fun strategy game where you need to not only be aware of your own cards, but everyone playing. The more people that play, the more fun and difficult it is.”

— Jazzmine Jackson, audience editor