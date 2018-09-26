Minnesota Eighth District candidate forum

Note: Due to technical difficulties, live streaming of the debate has been canceled. We’ll update this post with the archived video of the debate when it becomes available.

In one of the most watched U.S. House contests in the entire country, DFLer Joe Radinovich is trying to defend Democrats’ hold on northern Minnesota’s Eighth District against a formidable challenge from Republican Pete Stauber. Those two candidates, along with the Independence Party’s Ray “Skip” Sandman are set to meet for a debate in Duluth at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

