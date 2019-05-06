What the Trump administration’s citizenship Census question could mean for Minnesota

As part of the President Donald Trump’s wide-reaching net of immigration policies, the Trump administration decided to reinstate a question asking whether Census respondents are U.S. citizens, something that has not been on the Census since 1950.

Minnesota has eight congressional districts. But there were ten until 1933. Nine until 1963. Soon, there could be seven.

While it might not be the most exciting event of the decade, the 2020 U.S. Census is set to determine the future of Minnesota.

First and foremost, it will determine whether or not the state will lose a seat in the U.S. House. While every state is guaranteed at least one representative in In the House, the total number of U.S. House seats is capped at 435. This means that in order to ensure seats are distributed by population — a process called apportionment — they have to be redistributed among the states every ten years each time the Census is taken. Officials in Minnesota has long feared Minnesota is due to lose a House seat after 2020 as states like Texas and Florida grow at a faster rate.

Now there’s a new complication added in to the 2020 Census. As part of the president’s wide-reaching net of immigration policies, the Trump administration decided to reinstate a question asking whether Census respondents are U.S. citizens, something that has not been on the Census since 1950. The Census Bureau’s own research show that the citizenship question may significantly reduce response rates in non-citizen populations.

There is significant concern that, because of a question that will ask about citizenship, there will be an undercount nationally. And an undercount in any state potentially contributes to the loss of funding, the loss of a congressional seat, or both.

Growing slowly

Perhaps the most visible effect of the Census is the reapportionment of seats in the U.S. House; as states’ populations change relative to each other, the 435 U.S. House seats are reallocated, with some states gaining, some states losing and some states keeping the same number of representatives. The Census also kicks off the process of the process of redrawing district lines inside states.

Beyond apportionment, the Census determines how much money is allocated to the state by the Federal government via formulas that are dependent on the number of people. In Minnesota, that funding totals about 15 billion dollars, for everything from transportation to emergency services to health care.

“The reach of the Census data are far and people typically don’t understand that because it’s not exciting and it’s not particularly visible either,” said Minnesota State Demographer Susan Brower.

In the 2010 Census, Minnesota had the second highest response rate among states. The concern is that, despite recent growth, it will not be enough compared to other states to maintain eight House seats. That gives all the more reason for state officials to push for high Census turnout to avoid losing a seat or receiving less in funds.

The citizenship question introduces more uncertainty. The Migration Policy Institute estimates that around 83,000 undocumented Americans live in Minnesota — about 1.5% of Minnesota’s total population of 5.6 million.

Minnesota’s undocumented population is small in comparison to states like California and Texas, which are estimated to have 3,059,000 and 1,597,000 undocumented residents, respectively. Because the citizenship question would be asked in each state, and undocumented immigrants make up a relatively small proportion of Minnesota’s population compared to other states, the effect of the citizenship question could actually be to prevent Minnesota from losing a seat.

“I think there’s a strong possibility that Minnesota could retain a seat due to an undercount in other states,” said Chris Warshaw, a professor at George Washington UniversityWarshaw found that several states could lose a congressional seat due to an undercount in population — potentially Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, New York, and/or Texas.

But Brower was clear: regardless of how this impacts redistricting, any undercount could still cause issues of funding for communities around Minnesota.

“The bottom line,” Brower said, “is that if you don’t have an accurate count, you can’t tell if the funds are getting are accurate.” Brower said that there could be residual effects as well, with some folks in state telling her office that they might not answer the citizenship question in solidarity with the state’s undocumented population.

“I think that the addition of this question has potential reach beyond Hispanic or Latinx populations,” she said, “in support of immigrant communities and reaction of what appears to be politicization of the Census. I’ve also heard ‘I’m not going to fill out my Census.’”

Untested question

The legality of the citizenship question will be decided by the Supreme Court in June, but recent reporting deems it likely that the Supreme Court will rule in favor of allowing the question, in a 5-4 decision, on ideological lines.

During an oversight hearing last Tuesday, U.S. Census Bureau Director Dr. Steven Dillingham explained that his office will not share data with the Trump administration, beyond publishing aggregate results. Sharing individual’s information with other agencies would be illegal.

“We do not release any information except aggregate data. We release numbers,” said Dillingham. “There should be no fear among individuals completing the census.”

Brower was less sanguine about the addition of the question: “The main issue is that it’s not tested. They’re usually very slow to add things. They’re very deliberate. A reasonable estimate of the impact is not there. So many things rest on the quality of this data.”

“We don’t have good information on what the impact will be.”