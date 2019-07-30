Who — besides Amy Klobuchar — are Minnesotans supporting in the Democratic primary?

The second round of Democratic debates will this week pit 20 candidates — 10 on stage each of two nights — against one another Tuesday and Wednesday.

Earlier this month, presidential contenders were required to file second-quarter fundraising reports, which show not only how much money they raised, but also where they got it from.



All told, more than $2.7 million came from donors in Minnesota. (A note about the data: this analysis only looks at itemized individual donations. Candidates are only required to report names and addresses of donors who give over $200, though some candidates itemize smaller donations.)

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar raised the most from Minnesotans — a total of $1.9 million in itemized individual contributions (she raised $5.9 million in the U.S.).

In far second place was South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who raised $259,000 in itemized individual contributions Minnesota (he raised $16.6 million in the U.S.).

In third place: President Donald Trump. (Hey, you didn’t think we were only looking at Democrats, did you?) Trump’s campaign raised $134,000 in Minnesota ($7.9 million in the U.S.). Among the Democrats, Bernie Sanders came in third in Minnesota, at $123,000 ($8.4 million in the U.S.).

Total itemized individual receipts in Minnesota by candidate Note: Data shown for the first and second quarter, from Jan. 1 through June 30, 2019. Itemized individual receipts tend to include donations over $200, though some candidates itemize donations received under that amount. Source: Federal Elections Commission

Amy Klobuchar’s popularity with donors is a Minnesota-specific phenomenon. While she captured about three-quarters of all itemized contributions from Minnesotans to Democrats who will appear on the debate stage this week, she brought in about 6 percent of contributions to those candidates nationally.

Who else over-performs in Minnesota?

Andrew Yang, the tech entrepreneur, slightly. He drew 1.3 percent of itemized individual donations to debate Democrats in Minnesota, compared to 1.2 percent in the U.S. (Maybe it’s because one of his stops to stump was at Boom Island in Minneapolis.) Yang raised about $32,000 in itemized individual contributions in Minnesota and $1.2 million in the U.S.

Relatively speaking, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and others raked in smaller shares of campaign cash in Minnesota than they did in the U.S.

Of course, this is all very early in the process — the election is still more than a year out — and fundraising is just one indicator.

The most recent primary poll done in Minnesota, conducted by Change Research in June, found Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders statistically tied in the state among likely Democratic primary voters when you account for a 2.5 percentage point margin of error. (Change Research is an outfit that conducts online polling, regarded as less reliable than polls that mix online and phone polling or straight phone polling. It gets a C+ from FiveThirtyEight.)