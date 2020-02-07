Here’s the presidential candidates Minnesotans donated to in 2019

Participants in the Jan. 14 Democratic debate in Des Moines: Tom Steyer, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

In less than a month, Minnesotans will head to the polls to cast their votes in the state’s presidential primaries.

We won’t know Minnesota voters will favor until that happens, but year-end campaign finance reports filed last week give us a picture of who Minnesotans have backed financially in the presidential race.

So far, Minnesotans have contributed $6.47 million to presidential candidates in this election cycle. (A note about the data: this analysis only looks at itemized individual donations. Candidates are only required to report names and addresses of donors who give over $200, though some candidates itemize smaller donations.)



More than any other candidate, Minnesotans are giving money to the Minnesotan in the race, Sen. Amy Klobuchar. So far, the senator has raised $2.94 million in Minnesota. (You can read more on Klobuchar’s latest report here).

That’s in line with previous reports, which showed Klobuchar at the front of the pack in Minnesota.

In second place among presidential contenders was President Donald Trump, who raised $1.36 million in Minnesota this cycle.

Then came Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, with $578,000, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg, at $506,000, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren at $350,000, Andrew Yang at $248,000 and former Vice President Joe Biden at $170,000.

The new numbers represent somewhat of a shakeup since we last looked at these numbers, in July, when Buttigieg was in second place among Minnesota donors, Trump was in third and Sanders was in fourth. Warren, Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris (who dropped out Dec. 3) were in fifth, sixth and seventh places, respectively.

Harris isn’t the only former candidate to have raised money in Minnesota last year: New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Marianne Williamson, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, Julián Castro, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, former Maryland Rep. John Delaney, California Rep. Eric Swalwell, former Pennsylvania Rep. Joe Sestak, Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan, Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton and New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand have all dropped out.