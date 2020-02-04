We don’t know the results of the Iowa caucus yet. That didn’t stop candidates — including Klobuchar — from claiming some sort of victory

As of last night, it’s unclear who won in Iowa. But Klobuchar came out first.
In what seemed like a victory speech, Klobuchar made her case for a good night.
“You’ve probably heard we don’t know the results. But I did not want to let another minute go by without thanking all of you,” Klobuchar said as she took the stage at the Des Moines Marriott. “We know there’s delays, but we know one thing: We’re punching above our weight.”
Klobuchar made her speech before any of the other candidates addressed their crowds, and her full speech was carried by major news networks, giving the candidate free air time while the final result of the caucus remained entirely unclear.
The results of the caucus should be released sometime late Tuesday, after the event was plagued by delays. Precinct captains, Iowans designated by the Iowa Democratic Party to manage caucus sites, used a new smartphone app created specifically for the caucuses that did not work as expected. And when they tried to report problems or their results directly on phone lines, they were met with slow response times.
Iowa Democratic Party Communications Director Mandy McClure attributed the slow release of information to inconsistencies between different sets of information reported back to the party, not to the app.
“We found inconsistencies in the reporting of three sets of results. In addition to the tech systems being used to tabulate results, we are also using photos of results and a paper trail to validate that all results match and ensure that we have confidence and accuracy in the numbers we report,” McLure said.
“This is simply a reporting issue; the app did not go down and this is not a hack or an intrusion. The underlying data and paper trail is sound and will simply take time to further report the results.”
Everyone’s a winner
Klobuchar wasn’t the only candidate claiming some sort of victory.
Former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg said: “By all indications, we are going on to New Hampshire victorious.”
“We don’t know all the results tonight, but tonight has already showed that Americans have a deep hunger for big, structural change,” Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren told a crowd at her event.
All of the campaigns had varying internal numbers, but there was at least one consistency: Vice President Joe Biden was not the frontrunner in Iowa.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ campaign released internal numbers, showing Sanders ahead with 29 percent of the vote in 40 percent of precincts. Buttigieg’s campaign said they had won the caucuses, when it came to delegates. And Warren’s campaign manager, Roger Lau, told reporters that his campaign’s internal numbers place it as a close race between Warren, Sanders, and Buttigieg.
The biggest surprise of the night was who Lau said was in fourth: Biden. Sanders’ numbers seemed to corroborate that, placing him close to tied with Klobuchar. And Klobuchar’s campaign manager, Justin Buoen, said they could even be in fourth, ahead of Biden.
“Big night in Iowa,” Buoen said on Twitter. “With the numbers we’ve seen internally and publicly, we’re running even or ahead of Vice President Biden.”
If those results hold, they would match a previously unreleased poll from the Des Moines Register and J. Ann Selzer, whose final poll has correctly predicted every single Iowa caucus winner except for Rick Santorum in 2012.
While the poll’s release was canceled on Saturday, it leaked on Monday night to 538.
Sanders in first place. Warren in second. Buttigieg in third. And Biden in fourth.
Comments (13)
Hopeless.
In 2016, the DNC did not release vote totals, only delegate counts. Hillary “won” by a statistical tie.
2020? Bernie is denied a prime time victory by DNC incompetence? Malfeasance?
This is the sort of leadership that brought us Russiagate and Impeachment. Who needs Russians to muck up things and destroy confidence in the system, when you have the DNC?
So it looks like the DNC is going to release the results of Bernie’s Iowa win sometime around Trump’s State of the Union address?
What a disaster. This is the party that is going to beat Trump? Bernie might beat Trump. The DNC can’t (and would maybe rather have Trump than Bernie).
Bernie has 0 chance against Trump. Bernie would be lucky to 200 EVs. Best guess would be Trump in a landslide with roughy 330 electoral votes.
It’s kind of interesting to note that his fiasco has finally prodded some observers into questioning the special status of Iowa within the primary regime. For those of us who have long believed it’s time to take a wrecking a ball to the Democratic establishment it would be kind of ironic if an attempt to run a more transparent caucus and primary process moves us towards that scenario.
I know they claim this delay is all about insuring the integrity of these results, but am I the only one who thinks that the longer they delay, the more suspect many people will consider the results to be?
I was listening to NPR this morning running cover for the DNC…the problem is our expectations that we would have results last night, not the tech or the DNC; and, any criticism of the DNC is a conspiracy theory; and it is the undemocratic Iowa caucus that is the problem (not mismanagement of it).
Dem leadership is incapable of taking responsibility for anything. Everything is spun to get the result they want, no matter what.
There’s plenty of evidence that Trump would prefer to run against Bernie rather than a centrist.
As we await the totals, it seems obvious that the leading centrists–Biden, Buttigieg and Klobuchar–have split the rest of the Iowa pie, and that their total will exceed Bernie’s. Eventually at the convention, their and Bloomberg’s delegates will probably get together and choose the eventual nominee.
The party will contineu to move the goal posts until they get what they want. As loud as the far left is they sure dont get much say in these matters.
Except there is one problem. Biden, Buttigieg and Klobuchar are not centrists. They are just not as far to the left as Warren and Sanders.
And what role would Warren play in such an end game?
Everyone gets a trophy, the irony is not lost.
Undaunted by failure, Democrats promise to release 51% of vote or more at 5pm today. The other 49% will have to wait I guess.
DNC declined DHS help last week in testing their new program for ballet counting/reporting in Iowa. The technology was developed by Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign managers.
I would like to see the comparative numbers. We know Trump swept the GOP caucuses – how many people. Compared to the total people at the Democratic caucuses. Then those numbers compared to 2016 and 2012. And those numbers compared to voting age populations. One time numbers are great for the crowing, but is the evolution of the electorate that is important.