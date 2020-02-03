What we learned from one year of Amy Klobuchar’s presidential campaign’s fundraising numbers

On Friday, presidential candidates reported their fundraising for the last quarter of the year, giving us the first glimpse we’ve had since the end of September of how much they’ve raised.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar has been talking about a surge, both in polling and fundraising, in recent months.

With the reports in hand Monday morning — the same day Iowans will head to caucus — we took a quick look at Klobuchar’s report.

Fundraising picked up in the fourth quarter

Klobuchar raised more than double the amount from individual donors in the most recent quarter that she raised in any previous quarter.

Individual donations show how much candidates have raised from people — not political parties, loans or self-funding.

Individual donations to Klobuchar by quarter Source: Federal Elections Commission

But data show she is still behind the frontrunners in fundraising:

Individual donations by candidate in Q4 Source: Federal Elections Commission



Debate bumps

Klobuchar was applauded by pundits for her performances in debates in recent months. She saw big bumps in fundraising from individuals after the debate in October (Oct. 15), and another sizable bump after the one in December (Dec. 19). She didn’t see as big a bump in fundraising after the November debate (Nov. 20).

Q4 individual donations to Klobuchar by date Note: These data include only itemized individual contributions. Candidates are only required to report names and addresses of donors who give over $200, though some candidates itemize smaller donations. Source: Federal Elections Commission

More money from outside the Land of 10,000 Lakes

Klobuchar’s raising more money outside of Minnesota than she was earlier in the race. In the first three quarters, an average of 28 percent of her itemized individual donation haul came from Minnesota (see: “Klobuchar’s presidential bid leans heavily on Minnesota donors,” from July). In Q4, 11 percent came from Minnesota, with larger shares coming from other states.

Klobuchar individual donations by top 20 states These data include only itemized individual contributions. Candidates are only required to report names and addresses of donors who give over $200, though some candidates itemize smaller donations. Source: Federal Elections Commission

But Klobuchar’s still behind the candidates polling ahead of her in fundraising and in cash on hand — what she has left.

Cash on hand at end of 2019 Source: Federal Elections Commission



