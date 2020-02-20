Who’s running for Congress in Minnesota in 2020

After the dust cleared on the 2018 election, Minnesota’s delegation to Congress looked very different: Minnesotans elected first-timers to four of the state’s eight House seats, and confirmed appointed Sen. Tina Smith to continue in the place of Sen. Al Franken. Two years later, all representatives — and Sen. Smith — must run again to hang on to those seats.
2020 promises to be a busy political year, from the top of the ticket down. To help add a little order to the chaos, MinnPost is keeping track of all the candidates who declare for federal offices in Minnesota. We'll keep track of who drops out, who gets the party endorsement, and who wins the primary. (We’re also keeping track of candidates for the Minnesota Legislature.)
If you know of a candidate who’s missing or see any other information that needs correcting, please contact us — gschneider@minnpost.com or tnehil@minnpost.com.
Senate
Fresh off of defeating Republican state Sen. Karin Housley by more than 10 points in 2018, Sen. Tina Smith must again run for her seat in 2020. Smith was appointed after the resignation of Sen. Al Franken, and won election in 2018 to fill out his term. Now she's running for a new, six-year term. Smith may face former Republican Rep. Jason Lewis, a convserative talk radio host who lost his seat in the Second District to Rep. Angie Craig in 2018.
DFL
- Tina Smith Incumbent
- Steve Carlson
Senator from Minnesota, Smith formerly served as the Lieutenant Governor of Minnesota (2015–2018) and Chief of Staff to Gov. Mark Dayton. Smith worked as Vice President of External Affairs for Planned Parenthood of Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota. In office, Smith has focused on agriculture and trade policy and has walked a fine line on controversial mining projects in Minnesota.
From: Minneapolis
Campaign website: https://tinaforminnesota.com/
IncumbentClose
A DFL candidate running against Sen. Tina Smith, Carlson has run for several other offices in Minnesota over the years.
Campaign website: https://stevecarlsonforussenate2018.com/Close
Republican
- Jason Lewis
- Rob Barrett Jr
- Theron Preston Washington
The former representative from Minnesota's Second District, Lewis hosted a conservative talk radio show, the Jason Lewis Show, from 2009 to 2014. He worked as a radio host prior to that. Lewis has aligned himself with President Trump on issues like trade and immigration.
From: Woodbury
Campaign website: https://lewisformn.com/Close
Barrett is an Assistant Professor at North Central University in Minneapolis. Barret advocates for policies like expanded use of Health Savings Accounts and reducing student debt.
From: Eden Prarie
Campaign website: https://www.robbarrettforsenate.com/Close
Republican candidate for Senate.Close
Congressional District 1
1,315. That's how many votes Rep. Jim Hagedorn won his seat by, narrowly defeating DFLer Dan Feehan. In his first term in office, Hagedorn has been a staunch ally of President Donald Trump, even as policies like the trade war have adversely affected farmers in his district. In 2020, Feehan’s running again and has the backing of national Democratic groups, which could make for a hard-fought rematch in this southern Minnesota district.
Republican
- Jim Hagedorn Incumbent
Representative from the First District, Hagedorn was elected in 2018. The son of retired Rep. Tom Hagedorn, he graduated from George Mason University in 1993. He ran three times for the seat, winning on the third attempt, after Rep. Tim Walz retired from the seat to run for governor. Hagedorn defeated DFL-endorsed candidate Dan Feehan in 2018. In office, he has aligned himself with President Trump's agenda.
From: Blue Earth/St. Louis Park
Campaign website: http://www.jimhagedorn.org/
IncumbentClose
DFL
- Dan Feehan
- Ralph Kaehler
- Johnny Akzam
- Richard Wright
A veteran, school teacher, and second-time candidate for the DFL-nomination in Minnesota's First District, Feehan is a graduate of the Harvard Kennedy School and Georgetown University. After narrowly losing the seat in 2018, Feehan joined The Center for a New American Security as a Senior Fellow. Feehan is running on issues like avdocating for affordable prescription drugs and ending bio-fuel exemptions for oil companies.
From: North Mankato
Campaign website: https://www.danfeehan.com/Close
Kaehler is a farmer and solar developer. Kaehler is running on "accessible and affordable health care," as well as "mitigation of climate change."
From: St. Charles
Campaign website: https://kaehlerforcongress.com/Close
Akzam is a web developer and self-described progressive candidate. He also sought the DFL nomination in the First District in 2018.
From: KassonClose
Wright is a progressive attorney. He spent 10 years in the U.S. Army Reserve as a Judge Advocate general. He currently provides free legal servioces in Rochester to families, farmers, and children. He is running on advocating for a single payer health care system and tuition-free college.
From: RochsterClose
Congressional District 2
DFL Rep. Angie Craig defeated incumbent Republican Rep. Jason Lewis to secure this seat in 2018. Prior to Lewis, the area had long been represented by GOP Rep. John Kline. That history makes the district an appealing target for Republicans — who have been running ads against Craig since last year — if they can find the right candidate. Meanwhile, Craig will be touting her bipartisan bonafides in her pitch to keep the district blue in 2020.
DFL
- Angie Craig Incumbent
Representative from the Second District, Craig was elected after defeating incumbent Republican Rep. Jason Lewis in 2018. Before politics, Craig worked in human resources at St. Jude Medical from 2005 to 2017. She is running on issues like reducing the cost of prescription drugs, pushing back against President Trump's trade war with China, and expanding rural broadband.
From: Burnsville
Campaign website: https://www.angiecraig.com/
IncumbentClose
Republican
- Rick Olson
- Tyler Kistner
- Kerry Zeiler
- Regina Barr
- Erika Cashin
A former member of the Michigan House of Representatives, Olson is running for the Republican nomination in CD2. He is unusual for a Republican in that he is pro-impeachment and acknowledges climate change as a serious problem.
From: Prior Lake
Campaign website: https://www.rickolsonforcongress.com/Close
Kistner grew up in Minnesota and attended the University of Minnesota Twin-Cities. He is a veteran who served 9 years in the U.S Marine Corps.
From: Prior Lake
Campaign website: https://www.tylerkistnerforcongress.com//Close
Republican Candidate for the Second Congressional District.
Campaign website: https://www.kerry4congress.org/Close
Barr is a former state lawmaker and small business owner from CD2.
Campaign website: https://reginaforcongress.com/Close
Cashin is a 24 year veteran of the U.S Air Force. Cashin is advocating for the "balanced budget amendment" and against the Green New Deal.
Campaign website: https://cashinformn.com/Close
Congressional District 3
Rep. Dean Phillips won his seat in 2018, defeating Rep. Erik Paulsen in this suburban, relatively affluent district amid a wave of wins for Democrats in similar areas. A big question for 2020: Was that suburban Democratic wave a fluke or a realignment? In office, Phillips has taken moderate positions — he is a prominent member (along with the Eighth District’s Rep. Pete Stauber) of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus — that may be a good match for the Third District.
DFL
- Dean Phillips Incumbent
Represenative from the Third District, Phillips was elected after defeating Republican incumbent Erik Paulsen in 2018. A graduate of Brown University, Phillips worked in his family’s Phillips Distilling Company from 2000 to 2012 before managing Talenti Gelato and then founding Pennys Coffee, which now has three locations in the Twin Cities. Phillips is an advoate for campaign finance reform and improving on the Affordable Care Act.
From: Deephaven
Campaign website: https://www.phillipsforcongress.org/
IncumbentClose
Republican
- Kendall Qualls
- Leslie Davis
A U.S. Army Veteran and healthcare executive, Qualls earned an MBA from the University of Michigan, an MA from the University of Oklahoma, and a BA from Cameron University.
From: Medina
Campaign website: https://kendallforcongress.com/Close
An evironmental activist and perennial candidate for office in Minnesota, Davis is running for the GOP nomination in the Third District.
Campaign website: http://www.lesliedavis.org/Close
Unaffiliated
- Gary Edward Heyer
Heyer is an independent candidate for the Third Congressional District.Close
Congressional District 4
Rep. Betty McCollum has safely held her reliably blue seat, which comprises St. Paul and its northern and eastern suburbs, since 2001. McCollum is no stranger to controversy — she is one of Congress’ most vocal critics of American policy towards Israel and she’s worked on multiple approaches to permanently ending the possibility of mining near the Boundary Waters during her most recent term — but she has yet to draw a serious challenge from either within her own party of from the GOP in St. Paul.
DFL
- Betty McCollum Incumbent
- David Sandbeck
Representative from the Fourth District, McCollum was elected in 2000. McCollum graduated from College of St. Catherine in St. Paul Minnesota in 1976. In 1992 She was elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives and served four terms before being elected to her congressional seat in 2000. McCollum is an advocate for restricting mining near the Boundary Waters.
From: St. Paul
Campaign website: https://www.mccollumforcongress.com/
IncumbentClose
Sandbeck is challenging McCollum to push her to support Medicare for All and public financing of elections.
Campaign website: https://sandbeckforcongress.com/Close
Republican
- Travis James Ekbom
- Sia Lo
Ekbom is a Republican candidate for the Fourth Congressional District. Ekbom is advocating for nuclear power and term limits for government employees.
From: St. Paul
Campaign website: https://www.travis2020.com/Close
Lo is a lawyer that focuses on mediation in cases involving the Hmong community seeking the Republican nomination in the Fourth District.
From: Woodbury
Campaign website: https://www.sialo4congress.com/Close
Congressional District 5
Rep. Ilhan Omar was selected by voters in Minnesota's Fifth District after she won a five-way primary to replace Rep. Keith Ellison, who went on become to Minnesota's Attorney General. Omar, along with Rep. Rashida Tlaib, is one of the first Muslim women to serve in Congress. Though the district reliably votes blue by the largest margins of any district in Minnesota, Omar has attracted a large number of primary challengers.
DFL
- Ilhan Omar Incumbent
- Antone Melton-Meaux
- John Mason
- Leili Shukri
- Haji Yussuf
Representative from the Fifth District, Omar was first elected in 2018. Prior to being elected to Congress, Omar was a member of the DFL House of Representatives and was Assistant Minority Leader of the DFL caucus. In Congress, Omar has been a prominent member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, where she serves as whip, championing policies like the Green New Deal and seeking to reshape U.S. foreign policy from the left.
From: Minneapolis
Campaign website: https://www.ilhanomar.com/
IncumbentClose
A DFL candidate running against Rep. Ilhan Omar, Melton-Meaux has an extensive background working in workplace mediation. From 2013 to 2016, he led the global employment law division at St. Jude Medical. Melton-Meaux is an advocate for a carbon tax and says that he will "always oppose" the boycott and divestment movement targeting Israel, in contrast to Rep. Ilhan Omar, a supporter of the movement.
From: Minneapolis
Campaign website: https://antoneforcongress.com/Close
A DFL candidate running against Rep. Ilhan Omar, Mason graduated from Kentucky State University.
From: Minneapolis
Campaign website: https://johnmasonmn.com/Close
Shukri is the co-founder of a Minneapolis-based clinic for underinsured community members. She is running on issues like protecting tennants rights and expanding affordable housing
From: Minneapolis
Campaign website: https://leilaforcd5.com/Close
A Somali immigrant from Kenya, Yussuf founded his own advertising agency before stepping back to raise his kids and drive for Uber. His campaign promises to focus on issues that matter to the Fifth District and to stay away from divisive, national topics.
From: Minneapolis
Campaign website: https://hajiforhouse.com/Close
Republican
- Danielle Stella
- Lacy Johnson
- Lucia Vogel
- Alley Waterbury
- Brent Whaley
- Dalia al-Aqidi
A special education teacher, Danielle Stella is running to unseat Rep. Ilhan Omar. Stella was banned from Twitter for suggesting her opponent should be hanged.
Campaign website: https://www.stella2020.com/Close
Johnson previously ran as a Republican in the heavily blue Minnesota legislative District 59B. He is a graduate of the University of Minnesota. He has worked as a technical writer at Hennepin County, as well as at several companies including: Control Data, General Electric, Bell Atlantic, and Northwest Airlines
From: Minneapolis
Campaign website: https://www.lacyjohnson.com/Close
A candidate for the Republican nomination in the Fifth District, Vogel has worked as a licensed minister, as well as a restaraunt owner and an interpreter. She attended the University of Honduras San Pedro Sula.
From: Minneapolis
Campaign website: https://www.luciavogelforcongress.com/Close
Republican Candidate for the Fifth Congressional District.Close
Republican Candidate for the Fifth Congressional District.
From: MinneapolisClose
A career journalist and immigrant from Iraq, al-Aqidi is seeking the Republican nomination to challenge Rep. Ilhan Omar in the Fifth District.
From: Minneapolis
Campaign website: https://daliaforcongress.com/Close
Independence
- Chris Kelley
A veteran of the U.S. Army, Kelley currently serves as a Minneapolis Police officer. He graduated from Concordia University in 2012 with a Masters Degree in Criminal Justice Leadership.
From: Minneapolis
Campaign website: https://chriskelley2020.com/Close
Former candidates
- Ervan Katari Miller
Miller was a DFL candidate for the Fifth District who dropped out of the race.Close
Congressional District 6
Rep. Tom Emmer was first elected in this central Minnesota distict in 2014, succeeding retiring Republican Rep. Michele Bachmann. Emmer is chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee, tasked with electing Republicans nationwide. As for his own election, central Minnesota’s Sixth District leans heavily Republican, making Emmer the heavy favorite to win re-election here.
Republican
- Tom Emmer Incumbent
Representative from the Sixth District, first elected in 2014. Emmer currently serves in Republican leadership as the Chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee, the House campaign arm of the Republican Party. Emmer was a member of the Minnesota House of Representatives from 2005 to 2011, and the Republican nominee for governor in 2010.
From: St. Cloud
Campaign website: https://emmerforcongress.com/
IncumbentClose
DFL
- Ian Todd
- Tawnja Zahradka
The endorsed DFL candidate for District 6 in 2018, Todd is again running to unseat Rep. Tom Emmer. Todd is a veteran of the U.S Air Force, where he served as a Geospatial Intelligence Analyst.
From: Sauk Rapids
Campaign website: https://www.iantoddforcongress.com/Close
A former television host and Miss Minnesota, Zahradka is running for the DFL nomination to challenge Rep. Tom Emmer.
Campaign website: https://www.tawnjaforcongress.com/Close
Congressional District 7
Conventional political wisdom in Minnesota has said Democratic Rep. Collin Peterson can hold on to the otherwise deeply red Seventh District as long as he wants to. But over the course of the last few elections, Peterson’s victories have gotten narrower and narrower. The primary field of Republicans looking to challenge him is crowded, and features both David Hughes, who lost to Peterson in 2018 by less than five points and former Minnesota Lt. Gov. Michelle Fischbach, who was recruited by national Republicans to run for the seat.
DFL
- Collin Peterson Incumbent
- Stephen Emery
- Thaddeus Laugisch
Representative from the Seventh District, Peterson, who’s served in Congress since 1991, is the last original Blue Dog Democrat, a coalition of conservative-leaning Democrats. Peterson chairs the House Aggriculture Committee and is noted as an ally of the sugarbeet industry.
From: Detroit Lakes
Campaign website: https://www.petersonforcongress.com/
IncumbentClose
Emery is a legal analyst and conservative Democrat running for Minnesota's Seventh District.
Campaign website: https://stephenaemery.org/Close
Laugisch is challenging incumbent Collin Peterson for the DFL nomination, claiming he would be a better representative for Minnesota’s workers. Laugisch works as a designer and safety director for an agricultural contractor.
From: MoorheadClose
Republican
- Dave Hughes
- Michelle Fischbach
- Noel Collis
- Joel Novak
- Jayesun Sherman
Hughes is the two-time Republican nominee in the Seventh District and aims to try to unseat Rep. Collin Peterson by making this his third. Hughes has aligned himself with President Trump and recieved his endorsement in 2018. A 21-year vetran of the Air Force, Hughes currently works for General Atomics as a drone instructor pilot.
From: Karlstad
Campaign website: https://www.hughesforcongress.us/Close
The 49th Lieutenant Governor of Minnesota, Fischbach was recruited by Rep. Tom Emmer to run for the Republican nomination in the district. She represented the 13th District in the Minnesota Senate from 1996 to 2018, and was president of the Senate from 2011 to 2013 and 2017 to 2018. Fischbach has aligned herself with President Trump.
From: Paynesville
Campaign website: https://www.fischbachforcongress.com/Close
Collis is is a practicing gastroenterologist who received his medical degree from the University of Minnesota, after attending St. Olaf College.
From: AlbanyClose
Novak is a veteran who served as an airborne soldier. He recieved a degree in political science, pre-law and military science from Drake University and a J.D. from Drake University Law School, and his masters degree in military law from The Judge Advocate General's School.
From: AlexandriaClose
Sherman attended North Central University in Minneapolis 1994. Sherman taught at private school in Saipan and served as a Youth Pastor in Wisconsin.
From: Windom
Campaign website: https://www.jayesun4uscongress.com/Close
Congressional District 8
Northern Minnesota was long seen as a DFL stronghold, but that idea was shattered when Republican Rep. Chip Cravaack defeated longtime incumbent DFL Rep. Jim Oberstar amid the Tea Party wave of 2010. Two years later, Rep. Rick Nolan (who had represented the area in the ’70s) took the seat back for Democrats. But after Nolan retired in 2018, former Duluth policeman Rep. Pete Stauber was able to win the seat back for Republicans. Can he keep the district red in 2020?
Republican
- Pete Stauber Incumbent
Representative from the Eighth District, Stauber was first elected in 2018 after defeating DFLer Joe Radinovich in the wake of DFL Rep. Rick Nolan’s retirement. Though generally a reliable vote for Trump and congressional Republicans, Stauber’s press releases tout bipartisan legislation and bills that bring dollars back to the district.
From: Duluth
Campaign website: https://petestauberforcongress.com/
IncumbentClose
DFL
- Quinn Nystrom
- Gaylene Spolarich
- Soren C Sorensen
Nystrom is an insulin affordability advocate running for the DFL-nomination in the Eighth District. Rick Nolan, the former DFL-congressman who represented the district, has endorsed Nystrom. Nystrom has made health care affordability the central tenet of her campaign.
From: Brainerd
Campaign website: https://quinnforcongress.com/Close
Spolarich has worked for 25 years in local and Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe tribal government. She's advocating for a bringing more economic opportunity to Northeastern Minnesota.
Campaign website: https://www.spolarichforcongress.com/Close
Sorensen is a candidate for the DFL nomination in the Eighth District. His platform emphasizes human rights and workers rights. Sorensen also sought the nomination in 2018 but was defeated in the primary.
From: Bemidji
Campaign website: http://www.sorensenforcongress.com/Close
Former candidates
- Marjorie Holmstrom-Sabo
Holmstrom-Sabo has worked in a variety of industries inlcluding web development and mortgage servicing. She announced a campaign for the DFL nomination in the Eighth District but dropped out of the race due to the time and resource demands of campaigning.
From: Twin Cities
Campaign website: https://marjeforcongress.com/Close
Comments (2)
talk about jerrymandering in the 7th! look at that north to south craziness!
How would you divide it otherwise? It looks to me like 1, 7, and 8 are fairly well defined by their particular regional or economic concerns. I don’t have a lot of insight on the rest, though they fit pretty well with my understanding as well. There are always things that could be done differently, but I believe MN has done a pretty good job of avoiding gerrymandering. Certainly better than many states. Geographic size and shape doesn’t tell the whole story.