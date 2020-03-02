Klobuchar’s lack of support from black voters evident in sixth-place South Carolina finish

For months, polls placed Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s support with black voters in South Carolina at zero percent. On Saturday, CNN’s exit poll for the South Carolina Democratic Primary showed little improvement: Klobuchar received support from one percent of black voters.
In all, Klobuchar finished in sixth place, behind every other candidate still on the debate stage. She got around 3 percent of the total vote.
Candidates needed to earn at least 15 percent of the vote to receive delegates, meaning only Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, who received 48 percent and 20 percent of the vote respectively, won delegates.
For the Klobuchar campaign, South Carolina was never a focus. In the months prior, Klobuchar primarily made her pitch to white moderates. The candidate placed the bulk of her staff in other states and spent most of her time crisscrossing Iowa, where she finished fifth. She spent significantly less time in South Carolina, where black voters are a majority within the state’s Democratic voting bloc.
In the two days that preceded South Carolina’s primary, Klobuchar was nowhere to be found in the state.
Considering her polling, Klobuchar has been asked several times how she intended to win over support from black voters. At a donor event earlier this year, Klobuchar said: “African American women have turned out every single time for Democratic candidates. They need some friends. They need some support. And so when I look at this, I look at independents, and I look at moderate Republicans to add to our numbers.”
Two candidates left the race over the weekend: California billionaire Tom Steyer, who had invested heavily in South Carolina; and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who had also polled poorly with black voters in the state.
Klobuchar has said she will stay in until Super Tuesday — tomorrow, March 3 — when Minnesota and 13 other states will vote for their preferred presidential candidates.
On Sunday, protestors forced the cancellation of Klobuchar’s pre-Super Tuesday rally in St. Louis Park. The protestors, which include Black Lives Matter Minnesota, have repeatedly called for Klobuchar to drop out due to her office’s prosecution of Myon Burrell, a teenager who received a life sentence for the killing of 11-year-old Tyesha Edwards.
As the minutes went on and it became clear Klobuchar would not be coming out, protestors sat on the stage and called out: “Free Myon!”
But the mostly white crowd drowned them out, chanting: “Amy! Amy! Amy!”
The fact that the “moderate” candidates take the black and hispanic vote for granted, while criticizing and mocking progressives, while courting Republicans, means moderate candidates will continue to lose the presidency.
What does a return to Obama moderation mean to me? Bank bailouts, corporate favoritism, corporate power-grabbing trade agreements (TPP/TTIP/TISA), billionaire worship, eternal war, Russia baiting, increased income inequality, skyrocketing health care costs, more species extinction and ever greater climate change, debt debt and more debt. So, in other words, the status quo, pretty much what we get with Republicans, just a more moderate face to it.
Every single Democrat running is even worse on all of those things. You place a lot of blame on Republicans, some justified some not, yet ignore the history of the Democrats.
I don’t think Klobuchar did anything wrong, necessarily. The voters in South Carolina have name recognition with Biden because he was Obama’s VP.
Amy will take another look after Super Tuesday tomorrow. btw, I don’t understand what the deal is with voting privacy in the legislature…we use paper ballots here in Minnesota and I’ve never felt like I don’t have privacy. what are they negotiating?
I am thinking the progressives should form a 3rd party. The majority of Democrats don’t support their positions (that includes me) That being said, I believe they have a right to be heard. I do not think they should be allowed to run in the Democratic Party as their views align more with the socialists. The only reason they want to stay in the party is to access the money. Since Bernie is such a prolific fundraiser, I think they will be fine raising their own funds.