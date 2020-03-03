What happens to Klobuchar’s delegates now that she’s dropped out of the presidential race?

In a matter of 24 hours, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg — two Democratic presidential contenders who had actually won delegates — dropped out of the presidential primary.

So what happens to their delegates?

The answer, it turns out, is a bit complicated. But we talked to Josh Putnam, a political scientist who runs the website Frontloading HQ, a blog about delegates, to help us figure it out.

As of ending his campaign, Buttigieg, who dropped out Sunday, had 26 pledged delegates. Klobuchar had seven.



“Ending” isn’t quite the right word for what Buttigieg and Klobuchar have done, though. Officially, they’ve only “suspended” their campaigns, and that has an important consequence: they get to retain their pledged delegate slots and have a say in who is actually selected as a delegate for those slots.

“The delegate slots that are allocated aren’t filled with actual human beings until typically later in the process,” Putnam said. “If a candidate suspends their campaigns as both Buttigieg and Klobuchar have done, they technically have some power, some control over the selection process.”

Since both flew to Dallas Monday night to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden, they could pick delegates who they think will support him at the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee in July.

Those delegates do have free will, but Putnam said they tend to be pretty loyal.

If Buttigieg and Klobuchar were to fully exit the race, their delegates would be reallocated proportionally to the delegate-winning candidates who are still in the race.

Putnam points out that since Buttigieg and Klobuchar’s delegates come from Iowa and New Hampshire, where Bernie Sanders won a significant number of delegates, this would likely benefit the Vermont senator. That might explain why neither has fully pulled out of the race.

The 33 combined delegates that Buttigieg and Klobuchar have aren’t a huge deal compared to the 1,991 needed to get the nomination. Such a small number isn’t likely to matter unless no candidate goes into the convention with enough delegates to win outright.