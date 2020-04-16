Here’s who funded the Super PAC that backed Klobuchar’s presidential bid

Who funded the Super PAC supporting Sen. Amy Klobuchar?

In all, the Super PAC supporting Klobuchar’s now-abandoned bid for the presidency, Kitchen Table Conversations, spent close to $3 million — mostly on advertisements supporting Klobuchar. But previously, it wasn’t clear who was funding the group. Only one Kitchen Table Conversations funder was made clear during the election cycle: WOMEN VOTE!, an Emily’s List affiliated Super PAC, gave $250,000.

Now we know the rest: in a filing with the FEC Wednesday, the group has disclosed all its funders.

The listing below includes all donors who gave over $20,000.

$500,000

Jean Manas of New York, CEO and Founder of Foros, a boutique investment bank: $500,000.

of New York, CEO and Founder of Foros, a boutique investment bank: Jeff Halis of New York, President of Tyndall Management, a hedge fund management group: $500,000.

of New York, President of Tyndall Management, a hedge fund management group: Jeff Ettinger of Minnesota, former CEO of Austin-based Hormel Foods: $500,000.

$250,000

Lisa Strickler of New York: $250,000

$100,000

Beverly Rogers of Nevada: $100,000

$50,000

Vance Opperman of Minnesota, owner and CEO of MSP Communications, which publishes Mpls.St.Paul Magazine and Twin Cities Business: $50,000

$20,000+