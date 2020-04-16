Here’s who funded the Super PAC that backed Klobuchar’s presidential bid

Who funded the Super PAC supporting Sen. Amy Klobuchar?
In all, the Super PAC supporting Klobuchar’s now-abandoned bid for the presidency, Kitchen Table Conversations, spent close to $3 million — mostly on advertisements supporting Klobuchar. But previously, it wasn’t clear who was funding the group. Only one Kitchen Table Conversations funder was made clear during the election cycle: WOMEN VOTE!, an Emily’s List affiliated Super PAC, gave $250,000.
Now we know the rest: in a filing with the FEC Wednesday, the group has disclosed all its funders.
The listing below includes all donors who gave over $20,000.
$500,000
- Jean Manas of New York, CEO and Founder of Foros, a boutique investment bank: $500,000.
- Jeff Halis of New York, President of Tyndall Management, a hedge fund management group: $500,000.
- Jeff Ettinger of Minnesota, former CEO of Austin-based Hormel Foods: $500,000.
$250,000
- Lisa Strickler of New York: $250,000
$100,000
- Beverly Rogers of Nevada: $100,000
$50,000
- Vance Opperman of Minnesota, owner and CEO of MSP Communications, which publishes Mpls.St.Paul Magazine and Twin Cities Business: $50,000
$20,000+
- Lana Slavitt of Minnesota, former executive at Target, Yahoo!, Universal Music Group and McKinsey & Company. Current elections lead for Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense: $25,000. Married to Andy Slavitt, former acting Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
- Sharla Goodman of Arkansas: $25,000
- Diana Nelson of California, Chair of Carlson, a company that deals in travel and wealth management: $25,000
- Martha Gabbert of Minnesota, former Room and Board Executive and current Minneapolis Parks Foundation Board member: $25,000
- Stacey Mills Heins of Minnesota, retired lawyer: $20,000. Married to Samuel Heins, former ambassador to Norway.
- Claire Dempsey of Minnesota, former marketing Director at General Mills: $20,000. This contribution was made in late March and was refunded, according to the filing.
Comments (1)
Thanks for following up on this Mr. Schneider.