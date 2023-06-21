Minnesota lawmakers travel the globe on ‘factfinding’ missions

WASHINGTON — Members of Congress routinely travel the globe on taxpayer funded trips on fact-finding missions and to engage in diplomacy, and Minnesota’s lawmakers are no different, recently visiting Germany, Tanzania and Japan and plenty of points in between.

In the past 18 months or so, Rep. Betty McCollum, D-4th District, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., were the most frequent overseas travelers. But Reps. Michelle Fischbach, R-7th District, and Ilhan Omar, D-5th District, took overseas trips, too.

Known as congressional delegation trips, or CODELs, these trips must be authorized by congressional leaders, which includes committee chairmen. But otherwise they are largely unrestricted and disclosures of them are criticized for a lack of transparency.

The amount of money spent on transportation, meals, hotels and incidentals must be reported. But the trips also often involve pricey military transport, whose cost is not disclosed.

Article continues after advertisement

Staff members and even spouses and other family members sometimes accompany lawmakers on these trips, which cost taxpayers nearly $15 million last year. And that did not account for the cost of hundreds of flights by military transport or the cost of security and the State Department’s involvement when a lawmaker travels overseas.

Spouses and family members must pay for their own meals, and lodging if needed. But they don’t reimburse the Pentagon for the cost of military transport and security.

Klobuchar visited Poland and Ukraine last summer with former Republican Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio, meeting Ukrainian leaders, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov.

The trip’s purpose was “to receive a firsthand account of Russia’s illegal, unprovoked and brutal war on Ukraine and to reaffirm America’s commitment to Ukraine, NATO, and other allies in the region,” Klobuchar’s office said. The senators visited Bucha and Irpin, Ukrainian towns whose residents say they have suffered Russian atrocities and the Hostomel Airport, where Ukrainian forces claimed an early victory against the Russians.

Klobuchar also attended the Munich (Germany) Security Conference this year as well as visiting Israel and India on bipartisan CODELs whose aim the senator’s office said, was to “strengthen relationships with our allies on everything from trade to security.” Those trips involved military transport and $4,065 in expenses.

McCollum, the highest-ranking Democrat on a defense appropriations subcommittee, visited South Korea and Japan in October on a trip that cost nearly $15,000 in expenses. At the time, McCollum was chairman of the subcommittee, a position she lost after Republicans seized the majority in the House in November’s elections.

McCollum also attended last year’s Munich Security Conference, then traveled to Germany again in April of 2022, as well as Poland. She also visited Finland and Norway as part of her “defense appropriations oversight” her office said.

Meanwhile, Fischbach visited Poland, Romania and Belgium last year and Omar visited Sierra Leone, Liberia, Tanzania and Cote d’Ivoire last year and Vietnam and Indonesia this year. Omar said the trip to Asia was aimed at addressing “the legacy of war” in Vietnam and ensuring continued funding for programs to help with the effects of chemicals like Agent Orange.

“This was an opportunity to give assurances that work will continue and discuss the massive security and climate challenges both Vietnam and Indonesia face,” she said.

Article continues after advertisement

Before House Republicans ousted Omar from the panel earlier this year, the lawmaker was a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, whose mission – among others – is to promote diplomacy.

Few would criticize lawmakers for meeting with world leaders and attending important international conference. The CODELs, especially if they are bipartisan in nature, also help forge relationships among lawmakers who would otherwise never spend so much time together.

But sometimes the value of a CODEL is questioned. Lawmakers have been scrutinized for participating in the annual migration of members of Congress and staffers to the International Paris Air Show, which is scheduled for later this month, or for traveling to Caribbean-based conferences in the dead of winter.

“There’s different purposes for travel on the taxpayer dime,” said Tim Lindberg, political science professor at the University of Minnesota-Morris.

Members of Congress are rarely elected because they have broad international experience or knowledge and overseas travel can often help them with their jobs, especially if they are on certain committees that deal with national security or diplomacy, he said.

“They can learn more and understand more,” he said.

Even so, some could determine there is a political purpose when lawmakers photograph themselves with U.S. troops in war zones or at disaster sites.

“I think the biggest problem is that even if there’s a good purpose for a trip (lawmakers) can be criticized for them,” Lindberg said.