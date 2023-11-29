Poll: Biden, Trump running virtually neck-and-neck in Minnesota

WASHINGTON – In a matchup for the White House, President Joe Biden is virtually tied with former President Donald Trump among Minnesota voters according to a new MinnPost/Embold Research poll.

Respondents favored Biden 45% to 42% over Trump, but that is within poll’s 2.6% margin of error. Biden won Minnesota by more than 7 percentage points in 2020.

The poll’s results indicate the Biden campaign cannot take for granted a state that has voted for the Democratic candidate for president since 1972.

“What this means now is that Biden has to campaign here,” said Hamline University political science professor David Schultz of the poll results.

It also means the Biden campaign will have to deflect resources from other states, including the swing state of Wisconsin, to shore up support in Minnesota, a state that’s key to the Midwestern “blue wall” the campaign needs to win the 2024 election.

Still, the MinnPost/Embold Research poll showed Biden has more support in Minnesota than he does in several recent national polls – and in surveys in five of the six swing states. Those polls show Biden’s support has slipped below Trump.

Ross Baker, a political science professor at Rutgers University, said the MinnPost/Embold Research poll is in line with other recent polls that have weighed a rematch between Biden and Trump. He also said the current “state of play” is likely to change.

“It’s very early in the game,” he said. “People haven’t made up their minds and the campaigns are not very active.”

Like other polls, the MinnPost/Embold Research survey indicated there is a huge gender gap in Minnesota when it comes to presidential preference.

Fifty-six percent of women polled, and just 35% of men, said they favor Biden. Meanwhile, just 32% of Minnesota women polled, and 53% of men, said they support Trump.

There’s also an age gap. Younger Minnesotans, those 18 to 34, support Biden over Trump by 47% to 34%. Biden also has a strong edge among voters who are 65 and older.

The bad news for Biden, Schultz said, is that voters in the age groups that favor the president the most participate in elections the least.

And Embold Research pollster Ben Greenfield said Biden’s support among younger voters in Minnesota has slipped since 2020, when they gave the president an 18-point advantage over Trump.

“So, while Biden does still lead among voters under 50, and by double digits among voters under 35, he has lost some ground relative to his 2020 performance,” Greenfield said.

The poll showed that Biden had a great advantage in the state among college-educated voters, especially women, and Trump is favored by those who did not attend college.

College-educated women could give Biden the biggest boost in the state. Seventy-one percent of college-educated women said they support Biden, while only 19% said they back Trump.

So, Schultz said it’s the Twin Cities suburbs that are home to these female voters – including Edina, Eden Prairie, Golden Valley and Minnetonka – that could swing the state for Biden. Biden also has much greater support in the state’s urban areas, while Minnesota’s rural communities continue to be Trump country, the poll showed.

Trump has huge lead over GOP rivals

Unfavorable views on the direction of the country and the economy are likely hurting the president.

When asked, “How would you say things in Minnesota are going?” 48% said they were on the “right direction,” and 52% said they were on the “wrong track.”

The gap stretched much wider when respondents were asked about the direction of the nation. Only 20% said the nation was going in the right direction and 80% said it was on the wrong track.

“What they are saying is ‘I don’t think the country is going in the right direction, even though I’m OK,'” Schultz said.

Poll respondents said inflation and the rising cost of living is their main worry.

“Elections are always a referendum for the incumbent, so this is not a good sign for Biden,” Schultz said.

Both Biden and Trump have dismal favorability ratings, the poll showed. In the poll, 55% of respondents had either "somewhat" or "very unfavorable" views of Trump. Only 35% of respondents viewed Trump "somewhat" or "very favorably" — a 20-percentage-point spread. The difference gap between Biden's favorable and unfavorable ratings is even larger — a 25-percentage-point spread. One-third of respondents view the incumbent president favorably, compared with 58% with unfavorable views.

Yet, as he is across the nation, Trump is the favorite candidate of GOP voters in Minnesota.

Fifty-eight percent of those who said they were Republican or leaned toward the GOP said they would vote for Trump in the state’s presidential primary in March, while 15% said they favor Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and 12% said they back former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy received 4% of the respondents’ support, while former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum each received 1%.

The Trump campaign has raised plenty of campaign money from supporters by denouncing the 91 indictments he’s been charged with in various cases. But the poll showed 30% of GOP voters would be less likely to vote for Trump if the former president were convicted of a crime, while 15% said they would be more likely. Fifty-six percent of the Republican voters polled said a conviction would have no effect on their support of Trump.

Embold Research surveyed 1,519 likely 2024 voters in Minnesota from Nov. 14-17. You can read more about the poll here.