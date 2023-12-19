WASHINGTON — The year 2023 was full of firsts and rarely seen events in Washington, D.C. To name a few:

It’s the first time a former president was indicted on criminal and civil charges – and decided to run for the White House again.

It was the first time the Supreme Court has come under scrutiny for the behavior of several justices.

A House speaker was ousted for the first time in history.

And Congress has passed fewer bills that have become law this year than any year since the Great Depression.

But there were many other notable political stories that consumed Washington this year, and many of Minnesota’s members of Congress also made national headlines. Here’s a month-by-month look at some of the hits and misses this year in D.C. politics.

January — The year started off with four days of drama as Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Califorina, failed to garner the votes needed for his bid to become House speaker. He finally won the gavel after 15 votes, but the tensions created by days of impasse roiled the House GOP and almost led to a physical fight on the House floor.

Another embarrassment for the House GOP was a steady drip, drip, drip of revelations about George Santos, a freshman lawmaker from New York who, among other things, admitted he was not, as he had said in his campaign, Jewish, but Jew-ish.

The U.S. government reached its borrowing limit this month of $31.4 trillion, kicking off a partisan political fight over raising the debt limit.

Also this month, the Interior Department announced a 20-year mining moratorium on 225,500 acres of the Superior National Forest that barred Twin Metals from constructing a proposed copper, cobalt and nickel mine in the area.

February — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy kept his promise to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from the House Foreign Relations Committee. The U.S. House voted along party lines to approve a GOP resolution that ousted her and also accused the Somalia-born lawmaker of antisemitic remarks.

Rep. Angie Craig was punched in the face and grabbed by the neck in the elevator of her apartment building in Washington, D.C. Craig escaped by throwing hot coffee at her attacker.

March — The failure of California’s Silicon Valley Bank, followed by Signature Bank in New York this month, set the nation’s banking sector in a panic. In the end, five regional banks were taken over by other banks or closed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

Former President Donald Trump was issued his first indictments, by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, over a payoff that was made before the 2016 presidential election to Stormy Daniels, an adult film actress, to keep her from disclosing an alleged affair she said she had with Trump.

April – The Supreme Court came under scrutiny following revelations that Justice Clarence Thomas accepted luxury vacations and other gifts from a major GOP donor but failed to disclose them. The investigation by ProPublica that Harlan Crow had bought Thomas trips and gifts provoked calls for a new ethics code for the Supreme Court (which it issued later in the year, but its lack of enforceability was panned by critics).

President Biden kicked off his reelection bid with a video that framed the race as a fight against Republican extremism and the possibility of another Donald Trump presidency.

Rep. Dean Phillips, D-3rd District, broke with all other Minnesota Democrats in failing to endorse Biden, saying he wanted a “new generation” of Democratic leadership in the White House. “Coronations are antithetical to democracy, and competition always results in the best possible candidate — particularly at such a perilous time in our nation’s history,” Phillips said.

May — The Environmental Protection Agency said it would propose the first-ever limits on mercury emissions from the state’s taconite processing plants after nearly 20 years of legal battles over imposing such regulations.

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of a 94-year old Geraldine Tyler, whose condo was sold at auction by Hennepin County after she moved into an apartment in a senior facility and failed to pay her property taxes on her condo for several years. The ruling forced changes to forfeiture laws in Minnesota and nine other states that allow the sale of property for back taxes without compensating owners for the surplus “excess equity” that sale might generate.

June — Congress approved a last-minute, bipartisan bill that would raise the nation’s debt limit and avoid a calamitous default. The result of negotiations among then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Senate Democrats and the White House, the deal to raise the debt limit included GOP demands to limit the growth of federal spending and impose work requirements on certain food stamp and welfare recipients. Reps. Brad Finstad, R-1st District and Michelle Fischbach, R-7th District, were the only Minnesota lawmakers who voted against the debt limit deal.

The Justice Department indicted former President Donald Trump for his handling of national security documents. The charges were issued by special counsel Jack Smith, who, with his team of prosecutors, had been scrutinizing whether Trump had broken laws governing the handling of those documents found at Mar-a-Lago and whether Trump had obstructed government efforts to retrieve them. Trump was found to have more than 300 documents with classified markings at his Florida residence.

The Supreme Court issued a ruling that bars consideration of race in college admissions, upending the application process for Minnesota’s public colleges, including the University of Minnesota, as well as the state’s private colleges.

July — Israeli President Issac Herzog’s speech to a joint session of Congress touched off a controversy that split the Minnesota congressional delegation. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-5th District, said “no way in hell” would she attend the speech, and she didn’t. Neither did Rep. Betty McCollum, D-4th District, who said she had a previously scheduled obligation. Herzog was visiting Washington, D.C., to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of Israel, but he is part of a government led by Benjamin Netanyahu, who had provoked protests for an attempt to unilaterally enact legislation that would weaken the nation’s Supreme Court and other democratic institutions.

Rep. Dean Phillips, D-3rd District, who maintained younger Democrats should challenge President Biden, met with Democratic donors in New York to help determine if he should be among them.

President Joe Biden nominated the first Latino, to the Minnesota Court of Appeals Judge Jeffrey Bryan to the federal bench. Bryan was confirmed to a seat on the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota later in the year.

August — Former President Trump was indicted for the third time, by special counsel Jack Smith who accused Trump of conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 elections. The indictment focused on the number of ways Trump lied about mass voter fraud and his attempts to get state, local and federal officials to change results to declare him the winner of the election.

Trump also surrendered to authorities in Atlanta, Georgia, on another case involving the 2020 election in a state case that indicted the former president on 13 counts, including violating Georgia’s racketeering act and conspiring to file false documents. As he has in the other cases against him, Trump denied any wrongdoing and said this and all other investigations into his conduct were “political witch hunts.”

Republican candidates for the White House held their first debate, in Milwaukee, but former President Trump did not attend, beginning a pattern of avoiding all debates in favor of counterprogramming.

September — A federal grand jury in New York indicted Sen. Bob Menendez, D-New Jersey, and his wife, charging them with bribery. Federal prosecutors accused the couple of accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash, gold bars, a Mercedes-Benz convertible and home mortgage payments in exchange for using the senator’s position on the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee to benefit the government of Egypt. Menendez quit the committee but is still serving in the U.S. Senate.

Congress avoided a federal government shutdown with a last-minute approval of a short-term spending bill. But the stopgap measure was set to expire on Nov. 17.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California, who was first elected to the Senate in 1992, died in her home in Washington, D.C. She was 90. In the months before her death, a growing number of lawmakers, including Rep. Dean Phillips, D-3rd District, had called for the senator to step down.

October — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was removed from his leadership job when eight House Republicans failed to back him in a vote that decided whether he could keep his position. McCarthy’s ouster touched off three weeks of paralysis and uncertainty in the U.S. House. It also gave Rep. Tom Emmer, R-6th District, a chance to move up from the No. 3 position in House leadership, that of majority whip, to the No. 1 position as House speaker. But attacks by former President Trump and Emmer’s vote for Respect for Marriage Act, which requires all states to recognize same-sex marriages performed in any jurisdiction, doomed his candidacy.

After Emmer and other candidates were rejected by the House GOP conference, Rep. Mike Johnson, R-Louisiana, a little-known lawmaker, was finally elected speaker. He is only in his third term in office and has never headed a committee.

The Palestinian Sunni Islamist group Hamas led surprise attacks against Israel from the Gaza Strip by land, sea, and air. The attacks resulted in about 1,200 Israeli deaths. Hamas militants also took 200 to 250 Israelis hostage. The brutal attack put the Middle East on the front burner in Washington, D.C., and split congressional Democrats after Israel launched its attack on Gaza and civilian casualties began to mount. Some Democrats, including Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-5th District, called for a ceasefire. Other Democrats said a ceasefire would bolster Hamas.

In New Hampshire, Rep. Dean Phillips, D-3rd District, announces he is challenging President Biden.

November – Don Samuels, a former Minneapolis City Council member who came within a hair’s breadth of defeating Rep. Ilhan Omar in last year’s Democratic primary, announces he’s running against her again. Omar had already attracted other Democratic rivals, Sarah Gad, a Minneapolis attorney, and military veteran Tim Peterson. A Republican is also trying to unseat Omar, Dalia Al-Aqidi, an Iraqi-American journalist.

New Speaker Mike Johnson avoids a government shutdown with a bill, supported by all Minnesota Democrats that funds some federal agencies until Jan. 21 and the rest until Feb. 4. Reps. Tom Emmer, R-6th District, and Pete Stauber, R-8th District, voted for the bill, while Reps. Michelle Fischbach, R-7th District, and Brad Finstad, R-1st District, were among the 95 House Republicans who opposed the legislation.

A MinnPost/Embold Research poll determined that President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are almost in a dead heat in Minnesota. Respondents favored Biden 45% to 42% over Trump, but that is within poll’s 2.6% margin of error. Biden won Minnesota by more than 7 percentage points in 2020.

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter died at her home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 96. She was married for 77 years to Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States and the 2002 Nobel Peace Prize recipient, who is now 99 years old.

December – The month is not over yet, but so far:

Sandra Day O’Connor, the first female Supreme Court justice died at age 93. A Republican appointee, she often sought the middle ground and was a swing vote on hot-button issues, including voting rights, religion and abortion. She served on the high court for 24 years before retiring in 2006.

The U.S. House voted 311-114 to expel Republican George Santos, who in October had been indicted on charges of criminal corruption and misspending campaign money. Rep. Pete Stauber, R-1st District, joined Democratic Reps. Angie Craig, Ilhan Omar and Betty McCollum in voting for Santos’ expulsion (Rep. Dean Phillips missed the vote because he was on the presidential campaign trail.) Reps. Tom Emmer, Brad Finstad and Michelle Fischbach voted against their fellow Republican’s expulsion.

House Speaker Mike Johnson adjourned the U.S. House until Jan. 8 without approving aid for Israel or Ukraine or moving forward on legislation that would fund the federal government after stopgap measures expire early next year.