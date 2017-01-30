MinnPost's New Americans coverage is made possible by the generous support of the Marbrook Foundation and 262 individual donors. Join them by making a donation today.
‘We deported your wife and kids’: One Minnesota family comes face-to-face with chaos of Trump immigration order
President Donald Trump’s latest executive order, which bars people from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States and suspends entry of all refugees for months, sparked a weekend of outrage and confusion, especially among Somali-Americans in Minnesota.
“This executive order has created confusion within the community,” said Abdinasir Abdulahi, a longtime immigration attorney who worked with several Somali clients on the issues over the weekend. “People who had valid visas, people who already had lawful permanent residence were detained. It was complete chaos that nobody knew what was going on.”
That was certainly true for Najib Abi and his family, one of several Somali-American families in Minnesota who came to face-to-face with that chaos over the weekend.

On Friday, two days after the president ordered the construction of the U.S.-Mexico wall and his priorities for the deportation of undocumented immigrants, Trump signed another order that prevents people from Somalia, Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Sudan and Yeman — all Muslim-majority counties — from entering the U.S. for three months.
Yet the restriction applies not only to potential refugees but also to those the U.S. security agencies have already cleared after a years-long, intense vetting process — a system that involves multiple interviews with American intelligence officials and a series of medical examinations.
The Trump administration didn’t notify hundreds of refugees and permanent residents who were scheduled to arrive over the weekend about the travel ban, creating chaos and confusion at airports nationwide as the ban came into effect.
Abi, a cultural liaison with Willmar Public Schools who spoke to MinnPost from the Detroit airport on Sunday evening, went to bed on Friday night not knowing the fate of his uncle’s wife, Binto Adan, and their 8-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter. They were scheduled to land at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport at 6 a.m. on Saturday after traveling from Nairobi, Kenya, where they’d just completed the two-year-plus refugee vetting process.
Minutes before the landing, Abi and his uncle, Farah Anshur, showed up at the airport, Abi said. Three hours passed without any information of their family’s whereabouts.
Finally at 10 a.m., Anshur’s phone rang. It was an officer from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) — which is responsible for deporting undocumented immigrants and criminal permanent residents — calling from Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C.
The officer told Anshur: “We deported your wife and kids.”
Confused and frustrated, Abi and Anshur didn’t know what to do next. So they drove back to Willmar. Two hours later, the officer called back — this time with different information: “We have your wife and kids,” he told Anshur. “The kids are fine. We checked their files; they are U.S. citizens [their father was a U.S. citizen at the time of their birth]. But the mom will be sent back.”
Anshur asked the officer if they could wait until he reached the Dulles Airport to see his wife before she was repatriated. The officer hung up the phone without saying a word.
‘Your wife and kids will be released’
Uncertain of how the case might end or whom they should turn to for answers, Abi and Anshur made their way to the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport again — this time to board a plane to get Adan and her two young children from Dulles.
In Washington, meanwhile, ICE officials were telling Adan to sign forms that would permit them to send her back without the children. She refused to sign, insisting she would not do anything without the presence of her husband.
By the time Anshur and Abi landed in Washington at 11 p.m. Saturday, however, a federal judge in New York had blocked the order that sought to send travelers back to their countries.
The decision by Judge Ann M. Donnelly protected 100 to 200 lawful travelers who were detained in airports across the United States — and rescued them from deportation.
Anshur’s family was one of them. Because of Donnelly’s order, Abi and Anshur received a much different message from an ICE official via voicemail when they got to Washington: “Congratulations! Your wife and kids will be released. Give us a call when you come.”
When they got to the airport, the officer greeted them and asked them to wait until some paperwork was finalized. That took another 3 three hours.
Finally, at 2 a.m. Sunday morning, Adan and two children were reunited with their father. More than once, the woman was threatened with handcuffs and was left with her children without food or drink throughout the 20-hour airport detention, Abi said.
“When we first saw her,” Abi said of Adan, “the first thing she said was, ‘Why did you used to tell me America is a free country?’”
Comments (5)
Despot
What have we not learned from history? This dark, alternative "reality" is only the beginning. A minority of Americans elected a malignancy. Those of his own party stand by spineless and tongue-tied. My "Congress person" Erik Paulsen keeps his innocent head down while he schedules elementary school "meetings" to read to school children. Trump's acolytes preach a strange "Christianity" that is difficult to recognize. Are we going to allow this demagogue to tear down all that America stands for? Erik Paulsen, Paul Ryan, & Mitch McConnell, what say you?
We need a constant drumbeat
We need a constant drumbeat of articles like this one, that tell the awful stories of what America under Trump and Bannon is doing to destroy our very essence, destroy our most sacred values and history. The Trump administration has begun to show not only that it is cruel, it is exponentially more cruel for the ineptitude and chaos it is displaying.
The people who elected Trump are the ones who bear the responsibility for these travesties, and we should hold to account. Starting, of course, with Paul Ryan, who thinks that all this is fine.
Frightened and Confused!
I cannot imagine how terrifying this must have been for an 8 and 9 year old! It is bad enough for adults! I think the right hand didn't know what the left hand was doing when this order was signed. No thought was even given to the actual effects. I have to agree with the comment above that Erik Paulsen's being quiet is kind of showing him to just be a party puppet. Even if I disagree with what is said, I would rather have them stating their position than sitting in a hole.
Another drumbeater
It's not too early to get impeachment going. Al Franken told Rachel Maddow the Democrats "have a strategy".
Al (et al!): let impeachment be a major part of your strategy!
You're right, Ms Sullivan (or Constance, if that's all right), it's the cruelty that is the worst. After two years' stringent vetting to win refugee status, Binto Adan was arbitrarily told that NONE OF THAT MEANT ANYTHING. Her safety and the safety of her children had been taken away by a stroke of the Chief Malignant Narcissist's pen. Indeed, what else could she think but that America is not the free country her husband had told her it was!
Adding to the cruelty were threats to put her in handcuffs, withholding food, urging her (in a strange and frightening situation) to sign a paper SAYING SHE WOULD GO BACK TO THE REFUGEE CAMP LEAVING HER CHILDREN ALONE!
(How odd that they didn't dispense with a signature entirely. No, I forgot: they wanted something to prove that she'd agreed to be deported AND TO LEAVE HER CHILDREN ALONE IN A FOREIGN COUNTRY!)
Fortunately, Binto Adan refused to be intimidated, an action for which her name will be remembered in her family, her culture, Minnesota and the country. Congratulations and blessings, Binto Adan! You are a blessing to our country already.
The cruelty was also practiced on her husband and family, either from routine ICE lying, or the insane confusion the CMN had created with his signature on the order: they were first told Binto Adan and the children had ALREADY BEEN DEPORTED, then that "the kids were fine" (a strange way of describing children whose mother was threatened to be taken from them) but "the mom would be sent back", then "never mind, it was all a mistake. Congratulations! We're happy etcetc."
"The mom". No name, a nameless mom would be sent away from her children and back to a refugee camp after spending 2 years obtaining legal refugee status.
No one ought to have the power to create cruelty, confusion, despair. Let's take that pen out of his hands. There's no heart or brain anywhere in donald trump.
Welcome to America, Binto Adan and children. We'll try to make it a better country than the one you first came to.
Erik Paulsen
