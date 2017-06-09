MinnPost's New Americans coverage is made possible by the generous support of the Marbrook Foundation and 262 individual donors. Join them by making a donation today.
After Trump administration's decision to end DACA, Minnesota’s undocumented community vows to fight back
Minnesota immigration advocates and residents affected by the Trump administration’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA, are vowing to resist the controversial move.
“We’re fighting for people that are in our community,” said Catalina Morales, during a Tuesday evening rally in Minneapolis. “We’re fighting for people that have contributed their whole lives to this country.”
Morales, whose Mexico-born parents came the U.S. when she was 2 years old, is among more than approximately 6,000 Minnesotans enrolled in DACA program, a group known as Dreamers.
Created in 2012 by former President Barack Obama, DACA let people like Morales — undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children — get work permits and receive temporary but renewable protection from deportation. Dreamers are also eligible for drivers’ licenses, state health insurance as well as limited ability to travel for humanitarian and educational purposes.
It was because of DACA that Morales was able to drive legally and get a job with the faith-based organizing coalition ISAIAH three years ago — both of which have been key to allowing her provide her and her family with a good life, she says.
All of that is now up in the air. On Tuesday, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that the Trump administration is ending the DACA program as of March 5, 2018. The federal government will not process new DACA applications received after Tuesday, and unless Congress passes legislation that would allow DACA recipients to keep their status or become permanent residents, Morales and the 800,000 other DACA recipients nationwide will start losing protections on March 6. Among other things, after that date DACA recipients would no longer be able to be lawfully employed and would be subject to deportation. (Recipients already enrolled in DACA who renew their enrollment before the deadline will be able to work for up to two more years, however.)
'American in every single way'
Now Dreamers and their advocates are planning to do whatever they can to see that Congress acts. At a gathering at the Minnesota State Capitol Tuesday, Juventino Meza, a DACA recipient and student at Mitchell Hamline Law School in St. Paul, said that leaders of his community are prepared to work with both Democrat and Republican officials to address the issue. “As we think about what comes next,” he said, “we want Congress to pass a bill that recognizes the complexity of the issue and creates a permanent solution, not only for DACA holders but for the 11 million undocumented immigrants.”
At the Minneapolis rally Tuesday night, Morales echoed a similar sentiment, telling the crowd to challenge their representatives and push them to legislate a plan to put Dreamers on a path to citizenship. “Taking away DACA is not a popular thing in this country,” she said. “A minority wants this in this country. So we need to start speaking out.”
David Soto, a DACA recipient, said he plans to “mobilize with the rest of the Dreamers” to save the program, which protected him from deportation five years ago. “I will definitely speak out more,” he said. “I know that I won’t just pick up my bags and leave; not without a fight.”
Like many Dreamers, the U.S. is the only country Soto has ever really known. He was 6 years old in 1992, when he and his older brother were smuggled into the U.S. from Mexico to join their parents. In 2008, Soto’s father was deported, and Soto himself was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for 45 days because of his own immigration status.
He was able to get out of detainment, after he agreed to regularly report to ICE officials, attend court hearings and renew his work permit. During that same period, Soto put himself through college, where he graduated with a two-year degree.
After the Obama administration authorized the DACA program in 2012, Soto was no longer subject to deportation proceedings and soon got a drivers license and found a job as a financial consultant at Comunidades Latinas Unidas en Servicio, a Minneapolis-based nonprofit serving the Latino community.
“Once DACA happened, I could actually see my future,” Soto said. “That was really the first time I thought about my future — going back to school, investing more in my career, planning for my future, buying a house and creating a retirement account.”
Like Soto, thousands of people across Minnesota were able to plan for their future because of DACA, said Sandra Feist, a Minneapolis immigration attorney. Today, many of her Dreamer clients are pursuing higher education degrees in science and engineering, while others have regular jobs to support their family.
“They lived in this country and grew up in our community,” she said. “There’s no difference between a DACA kid and my niece. They have the same worldview; they have the same life experience; they’re American in every single way, except they were born in another country.”
Uncertainty in Minnesota's immigrant communities
The decision by the Trump administration leaves many of them open to deportation, however, a reality that’s stirred up fear and uncertainty among immigrant communities throughout the state.
Mitch Roldan, who co-founded the Spanish-language podcast Hablando Franco, said that frustration has been visible in the community since the news about the possible end of the DACA program resurfaced last week. “We obviously feel that fear,” he said. “But I’m hearing from our leaders, who are also Dreamers, to not give into that fear, to continue to fight and do everything we can to push back against this.”
For some, that resistance means pressuring elected officials to come up with a permanent solution for DACA recipients. For others, it means participating in demonstrations and raising awareness about the challenges facing the undocumented immigrant community.
For Roldan, it means all of the above. “That fight right now is letting our congresspeople know what’s going on and doing everything we can to support people that we know have DACA,” he said. “It’s supporting them emotionally, helping raise their voice and giving them a platform to share their stories.”
The USA is their home
What is sad is that these young people are Americans and this is their home...raised in this country...many since infancy. Frequently I refer to today's repub party as inhumane and without compassion...and this fits. This repub party is the one constantly claiming Christian values, while actually doing the work of that fallen angel. Today's repub party and especially trump is a conglomeration of selfish, greedy deceivers, many who are filled with hate, massive ignorance and misinformation. I am so disgusted with what is happening to our country and the destruction to the lives of others foisted on us by the right.
Executive Orders
An honest news media would put this issue in fuller context. DACA resulted from an executive order signed by President Obama - an action that he had previously said (multiple times) would be unconstitutional. That order was issued in the midst of his 2012 campaign for re-election. Sen Dianne Feinstein ( liberal Californian) said recently that DACA was always of questionable legality. A large number of legal experts have said likewise. Trump had every constitutional right to reverse that executive order, just as any President can reverse any executive orders of his predecessors.
I support allowing the people brought in illegally as children to stay in America. It's the only country most of them have known. They were granted de facto amnesty by the failure of many past Presidents to enforce immigration laws to any meaningful degree. But Democratic politicians and activists don't want genuine immigration reform. Few will say it publicly, but their goal is to import as many future Democratic voters as possible. They're aided by the cheap labor lobby in both major parties: Chamber of Commerce Republicans and Democratic tech company executives who want to undercut the incomes of citizens and legal immigrants.
Many prominent liberals used to lament the negative impact of massive immigration on lower-skilled citizens: the NYT editorial board, Paul Krugman, Nocholas Kristof, Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders, Bill Clinton, the late Barbara Jordan, and many others. Their former positions are now politically incorrect, and the mainstream media NEVER questions them about why they changed their positions.
Unconstitutional?
A large number of legal experts -100, to be exact--signed a letter to President Trump saying that the executive branch had the legal authority to implement DACA. It's within the executive's prosecutorial discretion not to pursue certain cases.
I sincerely doubt Trump had any constitutional misgivings about DACA. I'm prepared to bet he has never read the Constitution (I don't think he has the attention span to get through a menu). In any event, it's telling that these great declarations of principle always seem to arise in ways that victimize the least powerful. The fact that it fulfills a campaign process is a different matter, and not politikcal at all.
"I support allowing the people brought in illegally as children to stay in America." That's what DACA does, so what's the problem? And by "problem," I mean something more significant than "Obama did it."
"Their former positions are now politically incorrect, and the mainstream media NEVER questions them about why they changed their positions." If they were Republicans, it would be called a pivot. It's kind of like the way Trump "pivoted" on his support for DACA a few years back.
maybe or maybe not unconstitutional
A better point may be that some conservative leaning courts were likely to strike it down and soon. Considering that, I think it is sound policy for the 6 month delay and let congress fix it and codify it. There seems to be many on both sides of the aisle who want to put it into law.
The heartless thing to do would have been to let the courts strike it down and really cause chaos.
http://www.cnn.com/2017/08/15/politics/daca-anniversary-peril/index.html
Hi John,I agree these people
Hi John,
I agree these people got shafted by their parents, by congress and especially by Barack Obama who sold them a dream based on a false promise.
I also agree they should be offered a choice:
Stay here with perminent resident status and lose the opportunity at becoming a citizen or
Go home and apply for a visa, and then apply for citizenship through the normal proceedure.
I think that is humane and satisfies the law.