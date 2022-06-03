Minnesota’s lawmakers submit earmark wish lists worth hundreds of millions of dollars

WASHINGTON – Woodbury wants to expand its proposed drinking water treatment plan, a massive undertaking sparked by concerns of pollution from toxic chemical produced by 3M, but city lacks the money to do so.

“The city can’t do this on its own,” said Jason Egerstrom, communications manager for Woodbury.

So Woodbury’s officials asked 4th Congressional District Rep. Betty McCollum for help. And the congresswoman might be able to do so. After a 10-year ban on special projects, Congress is once again allowing lawmakers to request “member items” also known as earmarks, and McCollum has put in a $4.4 million request to help Woodbury connect three East Well Field wells to the city’s future water treatment plan.

In fact, every member of Minnesota’s congressional delegation, with the notable exception of 7th Congressional District Rep. Michelle Fischbach has recently submitted wish lists totaling hundreds of millions of dollars for special projects in their districts. They include money for the repair and construction of roads across the state, and funding for “micro-robots” for the Edina Police Department. There are also request for funding for low-income housing and a Boys and Girls Club as well as $8 million for an Agricultural Research Service Cereal Disease Lab in St. Paul.

“Members of Congress know the needs of their districts,” McCollum said. ‘Minnesotans deserve to have their tax dollars invested in impactful projects that benefit our community and improve their quality of life.”

Earmarks were banned in 2011, victims of a series of scandals and an anti-spending movement fueled by the Tea Party, which considered these projects wasteful “pork.” But proponents pushed for their return, arguing they account for a tiny fraction of the federal budget, help fund much-needed projects and foster consensus-building and bipartisanship in Congress as lawmakers across the political spectrum work toward common goals.

So, earmarks were resurrected last year, in a limited way. Renamed “community funding projects,” each House member was allowed to put in a request for as many as 10 projects. That number was upped to 15 for this year. Members were required to certify that neither they nor their immediate families have any financial interest in projects they requested and to make their requests public. The total budget for earmarks was also limited to no more than 1% of the federal budget.

“The restoration of community project funding was supported by members on both sides of the aisle from districts all across the country because, especially at a time when many communities are still recovering from the COVID-19 economic crisis, it’s critical that members of Congress can direct resources to initiatives that will make a real and immediate difference in the lives of the people we represent,” said 2nd Congressional District Rep. Angie Craig.

To 3rd Congressional District Rep. Dean Phillips, earmarks are way to try to combat the inequality that results because wealthier states send more money to Washington, D.C. in federal taxes – and are known as “donor states” – and tend to receive fewer federal dollars per capita than poorer states.

“Minnesota sends far more of our hard-earned federal tax dollars to Washington, D.C., than we receive in direct federal investments, and I am on a mission to fix this disparity,” Phillips said of his efforts to fund local projects.

He said that the money he can bring back to the district “will not only be transformative for the communities and the people they will serve, but they will also bring critical resources back to Minnesota instead of sending them to lower-tax ‘moocher’ states that are regularly subsidized by our federal tax dollars.”

The U.S. Senate also allowed a return of the earmarks, which it renamed “congressionally directed spending.” Senators generally receive more money per capita for these special projects since they represent more people than House members, and are not subject to a 15-project limit.

Last year Minnesota’s Democratic senators, Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith asked for dozens of requests for funding for projects across the state. Senate requests for the 2023 appropriations bill are not yet available.

Overall, the return of earmarks resulted in nearly 5,000 local projects totaling $9 billion in the $1.5 trillion government spending bill signed by President Biden last year.

“Every project is vetted, ready to be implemented in the short-term, and has community support. If I have any disappointment, it’s only that there are more qualified projects than funding opportunities available,” McCollum said.

The House Appropriations Committees will begin to consider earmarks for the 2023 budget later this month, with the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1. But that does not mean every request will be approved.

Still, Woodbury is hopeful its project will be green-lighted.

“We are thrilled to see Congresswoman McCollum forwarded this request as one of her projects and appreciate her ongoing support for Woodbury’s water quality” said Woodbury Public Works Director Mary Hurliman.

The city received money from a settlement between the state and 3M that helps it develop its water treatment plan. But the settlement money did not cover all the wells that it wants to feed into its new water treatment facility.

“As we embark on this major capital project, ideally we would be treating all of our municipal water ensuring the capital invested provides a resilient water system,” Hurliman said.

Although lawmakers can select any 15 local projects to submit for funding to the Appropriations Committee, the ones they pick often reflect their priorities, and ideologies. Minnesota’s GOP members of Congress, for instance, were more likely to promote infrastructure projects than social programs.

Sixth Congressional District Rep. Tom Emmer and 8th Congressional District Rep. Pete Stauber each submitted only nine projects for consideration, while Fischbach joined others House conservatives in boycotting the entire process, Meanwhile, Minnesota’s Democratic lawmakers all used their full complement of 15 requests and submitted a wider variety of projects for funding.

For instance, a leading House progressive, 5th Congressional District Rep. Ilhan Omar focused on funding for low-income housing and food distribution, Native American health care and other programs to help the poor. “Our projects invest directly in the needs of the people of the Fifth District, particularly the most vulnerable,” Omar said. “That’s why we proposed over $10 million in affordable housing projects throughout the district, along with food access, healthcare clinics, and various youth programs.”

Omar said that she was “proud to deliver over $17 million to the Fifth District from here requests for project funding last year. “And I hope to continue delivering for the people I represent.” Omar said.

Here’s a list of requested earmarks from the Minnesota House members.

Rep. Angie Craig, D-2nd District Dakota County Veterans Memorial Greenway, $4,995,000 Scott County Sheriff’s Department Specialized Rescue Vehicle, $350,000 Dakota County Sheriff’s Department Electronic Crimes Prevention, $325,000 Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community Stormwater Reclamation PFAS Reduction Project, $750,000 Dakota County I-35 and County Highway 50 Interchange Project, $5,040,000 City of Burnsville Highway 13 & Nicollet Avenue Mobility Improvement Project, $3,000.000 City of West St. Paul Smith & Dodd Realignment Project, $3,100,000 City of Cottage Grove 80th Street Transportation & Infrastructure Project, $7,800,000 Prairie Island Indian Community Tribal Homes Carbon Reduction and Safety Initiative $1,169,000 City of Shakopee Regional Innovation Hub, $1,500,000 City of Farmington Rambling River Center and Exterior Plaza, $3,658,675 City of Prior Lake Trail Gap Construction Project, $632,150 Scott County Merriam Junction Regional Trail Improvements Project $3,900,000 City of Lakeville Freight Rail Car Storage and Transload Facility Project, $6,912,000 City of Shakopee Riverfront Cultural Corridor Project – Phase 2, $750,000

Rep. Dean Phillips, D-3rd District Edina Police Department Procurement of Tactical Micro-robot Systems, $77,420 Hennepin Technical College Procurement of Scenario-Based Law Enforcement Training, $2,090,000 Expanding Community-wide Domestic Violence Primary Prevention Education, Chaska, $250,000 SouthWest Transit Multi-City/County Clean Energy Demonstration Project, Prairie, $1,996,000 City of Plymouth’s Zachary Water Treatment Plant Enhancements. $2,000,000 Curriculum Development for Interprofessional Education and Simulation, Normandale Community College, $188,875 FastTracker Ambassadors, Minnesota Psychiatric Information and Outreach, $500,000 Maple Grove Hospital Emergency Department Expansion, Robinsdale, $2,000,000 Highway 610 Extension Project, Maple Grove, $2,750,000 Revitalization and Transformation of Huntington Place, $4,000,000 City of Corcoran Water Supply Construction Project, $4,000,000 Minnesota Valley State Trail – Lyndale to Nine Mile Creek Segment, $2,350,000 Construction of a High Priority Off-Street Trail Along Zane Avenue Between 63rd Ave and Brooklyn Blvd., Brooklyn Park, $874,000 Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities Voyageur Environmental Center Renovation/Expansion, St. Paul, $750,000 Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity – Minnetonka Townhome Construction, St. Paul,

Rep. Betty McCollum, D-4th District Agricultural Research Service Cereal Disease Lab: St. Paul, $8,000,000 Familiar Faces, Ramsey County, $2,000,000 Washington County Sheriff Office Hybrid Patrol Vehicles and River Patrol Boats

$1,600,000 Como Park Zoo and Conservatory Hydro Geothermal Heat Pump, St. Paul, $5,500,000 Plaza del Sol, St. Paul, $1,000,000 Neighborhood Development Center Cybersecurity Information Center, St. Paul, $1,600,000 Sewer Lift Station Replacement, Birchwood Village, $480,000 East Wellfield Manifold Pipe, Woodbury, $4,400,000 Research Investigative Lab, Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare, St. Paul, $1,500,000 Pipers to Professionals Program, Hamline University, Saint Paul, $2,000,000 Positive Racial Identity Development for Youth Program, Penumbra Theatre, St. Paul, $1,000,000 Youth Workforce Development, The Sanneh Foundation, St. Paul, $2,000,000 North End Community Center, City of Saint Paul, $8,000,000 Ordway Center for Performing Arts Facilities Improvement, St. Paul, $3,930,000 Playwrights’ Center, St. Paul, $4,450,000

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-5th District Multifamily Land Trust for Affordable Housing Project, City of St. Louis Park, $3,000,000 Low-Income Housing Improvements for Persons with Disabilities in Minneapolis, Golden Valley, and St. Anthony, $514,000 Avenues for Youth Housing and Headquarters, Minneapolis, $6,000,000 Wood Lake Nature Center Building Project, Richfield, $5,000,000 Renovation of Snelling Motel to Affordable Housing for Veterans, St. Paul, $750,000 Northside Youth Greenhouse, Minneapolis, $3,000,000 Birth Center Improvement, Roots Community Birth Center, North Minneapolis, $600,000 Establishing Safe Refuge to South-Asian Diasporic Communities in Minnesota, Brooklyn Center, $2,856,224 Northside Food Access and Distribution Project, Minneapolis, $1,000,000 Simpson Community Shelter and Apartments, Minneapolis, $2,500,000 New Facility for Southern Anoka Community Assistance (SACA), Columbia Heights, $1,000,000 Southside Village Boys and Girls Club Expansion, St. Paul, $2,500,000 Perspectives Seed The Change Capital Project, St. Louis Park, $5,000,000 Native American Community Clinic Expansion Project, $2,000,000 People’s Center Many Stars Clinic Renovation Project, $1,000,000

Rep. Tom Emmer, R-6th District 15th Street North Extension in Sartell, $6,963,000 US 169 Rural Safety and Mobility Interchange Project, $7,000,000 I-94 Expansion Project, $3,000.000 Extension of Ryans Way, $2,400.000 Reconstruction of Trunk Highway 25, $5,785,000 US 212 Rural Freight and Mobility Project, $4,000,000 Trunk Highway 65 Improvements at 109th Avenue Project, $7,000,000 Trunk Highway 65 Improvements at 99th Avenue Project, $4,000,000 St. Cloud Heatherwood Road Improvements, $7,000,000

Rep. Pete Stauber, R-8th District City of Cromwell Broadband Project, $607,970 East Mesabi Water Project, City of Aurora,, $4,000,000 U.S. Highway 8 Reconstruction, City Center, $3,000,000 Milaca Airport Road improvement, $1,500,000 Resurface Haines Road and Piedmont Avenue, Duluth,$2,400,000 Beltrami County CSAH 20 Reconstruction, $3,000,000 Northern Township Sewer and Water Infrastructure Project, Bemidji, $7,900,000 Aitkin Regional Water Tower Upgrade $2,320,000 U.S. Army Corps of Engineers projects in 18-county northeastern Minnesota area, including waste water treatment, water supply and environmental restoration, $80,000,000