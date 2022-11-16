Nonprofit, independent journalism. Supported by readers.

Her child was stillborn at 39 weeks. She blames a system that doesn’t always listen to mothers.

Every year more than 20,000 pregnancies in the U.S. result in a stillbirth, but not all of these tragedies were inevitable. As many as one in four stillbirths are potentially preventable.

by Duaa Eldeib, ProPublica