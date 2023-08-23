Nonprofit, independent journalism. Supported by readers.

Donate
Topics
News
From Other Nonprofit Media
From Other Nonprofit Media showcases select work from other nonprofit news sites around the nation.

Hip Hop is saving teen lives in Minnesota

The High School for Recording Arts teaches core subjects through a musical lens, helping students develop skills and agency to tackle real-world issues.

By Jim Fields & Emmeline Zhao

When Cameron Keys was a teen living in Chicago, he was the victim of a random drive-by shooting. Despite being hit by 16 bullets, he survived. But he needed a change, and found his way to Minneapolis/St. Paul. Homeless for two months, in and out of shelters, he was introduced by a shelter coordinator to Charlnitta Ellis.

Article continues after advertisement

Charlnitta Ellis — also known as “Mama Chy” and the sister of David T.C. Ellis, who founded High School for Recording Arts — encouraged Keys to come to the school.

“This place is a safe haven,” said Tracy Seller, the parent of former HSRA students. “A lot of times, these kids get given up on.”

HSRA, nicknamed “Hip Hop High,” is a public school in St. Paul, Minnesota. T.C. Ellis, who had a long, storied music career growing up and recording with Prince, sought to connect with at-risk students through music — something that is deeply rooted in the culture of the Twin Cities. HSRA teaches core subjects through a musical lens, helping students develop skills and agency to tackle real-world issues.

Keys credits HSRA with saving his life, and for putting him on a pathway to be where he is in life now — living in Tennessee with his wife, and working a stable job as a Walmart manager.

“What high school that you know can make you take out all your anger on a beat?” Keys said. “There ain’t nobody getting hurt, that’s amazing to me.”