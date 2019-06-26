Do you feel bombarded?

Every day you’re bombarded with sensational headlines with little substance. At MinnPost, our reporters bring you the context behind the headlines so you can actually understand what’s going on.
As a nonprofit, we rely on donations from readers to make this happen. We simply cannot provide this in-depth coverage without you.
We still need to hear from 154 new/renewing members by this Sunday, June 30, to hit our goal for the Summer Member Drive. Will you be one of them with a tax-deductible donation of any amount right now?
We’d like to send out a huge THANK YOU to those who have already donated during this drive! When members donate, we always ask them why they’re inspired to do so. Here are a few recent responses:
“Articles are written with background information so I have a better understanding of the news. Excellent writing. You are the first news source I read.” — Darlene Olson, Minneapolis
“Real news, plain and simple.” — Robert Bitzan, Minneapolis
“Great writing, unique stories and perspective, more complete coverage, provides great insight.” — Anonymous donor, St. Paul
“In-depth coverage of topics important to Minnesota.” — Pamela Johnson, St. Paul
No comments yet