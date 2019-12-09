Livestream MinnPost’s 2020 election preview

Do you want to learn more about MinnPost’s plan for 2020 election coverage? Tune in to Facebook Live for MinnPost Live: Beyond the Horserace in 2020 at noon CT tomorrow, Tuesday, Dec. 10. Hear directly from the reporters at MinnPost HQ. Participating journalists:

Andy Putz, Editor Gabe Schneider, Washington Correspondent Peter Callaghan, State Government Reporter Walker Orenstein, Environment & Workforce Reporter Greta Kaul, Data Reporter





If you can’t join us for the live stream, the video will be available on MinnPost’s Facebook page to watch at any time afterwards.

Are you looking forward to keeping up with MinnPost’s 2020 election coverage? Reader donations make our work possible. Will you donate to MinnPost right now to ensure our nonprofit newsroom has the resources it needs to deliver in-depth, critical reporting in the year ahead?

♥ DONATE NOW

Your support, in any amount, is vital to MinnPost’s continued success and crucial to our work in 2020.

We like to hear what inspires readers to give to MinnPost; here are a few recent responses.

“In a democracy, it is important to hear various voices – MinnPost is one of my favorites.” — Steve & Christine Clemens, Minneapolis

“At a time when journalism is under attack, supporting professional news sources is vital. I’m happy to donate to keep MinnPost viable.” — Marlene Moulton Janssen, Rush City

“I find it very informative about state issues that I would not normally find thorough the information I most often receive. Thanks.” — Steve Cook, Inver Grove Heights

“I believe that factual, well investigated journalism is vital to inform our populace and protect our democracy.” — Clara Walter-Marchetti, Blaine

“Reliable, engaging and accurate news from trusted professionals. Thank you!” — Ann Erickson, St. Paul

♥ DONATE NOW