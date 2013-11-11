George Latimer honored for his work on affordable-housing issue

George Latimer was feted in St. Paul last week for his work with Preservation of Affordable Housing Inc., a nonprofit he helped found in 2001.

(Latimer noted that the nonprofit papers were filed on Sept. 11 that year, the day of the World Trade Center terrorism attack. I missed the dinner because of a scheduling conflict, but I caught up with him afterward.)

Latimer, who’s 78, said he stepped down from the POAH board in October and was surprised by the Boston-based group’s efforts to honor him in St. Paul.

Latimer, who was St. Paul’s mayor from 1976 to 1990, later became a national force in affordable housing, including a stint at HUD in the Clinton administration.

He’s also been dean of the Hamline Law School and now works as an arbitrator.

He said POAH arose when it became clear that many affordable housing units, built with government subsidies, were being shifted to market-rate housing.

“We were seeing many housing units falling out of affordability,” he said. “Some were turning into unusable slums, but if they were in a neighborhood that was rebounding, the owners were raising the rents when the contracts expired, as was their right.”

Latimer, working in Chicago at the time, was one of four founding board members. “We decided we had enough muscle nationally to create an entity to save those properties.”

The nonprofit now owns and operates more than 8,000 affordable homes at 64 properties in nine states and the District of Columbia.

Latimer, who was recently hospitalized to treat a bleeding ulcer, said he has gradually withdrawn from the boards of directors he’s served on over the years.

“I’m getting off all the boards I can, before they throw me off,” he said, with typical modesty. The POAH leaders surprised him with the tribute dinner, with a large contingent coming in from Boston to join with many of his longtime friends and associates in the Twin Cities.

“It was very touching,” he said.

The nonprofit has now broadened its board of directors, he said, “and it’s better with me gone.”

Those giving tribute to Latimer at the dinner, and those who couldn’t be there, would beg to disagree.