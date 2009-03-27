Here’s a quick look at what’s keeping Minnesota delegation busy

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Here’s an end-of-the-week look at some of the things that have kept members of Minnesota’s congressional delegation busy.

• Fourth District Rep. Betty McCollum defends the Arctic from threats and the budget from Republican amendments to education provisions.

• Sen. Amy Klobuchar becomes Senate co-chair for the Congressional E-911 (Enhanced 911) Caucus, a post previously held by Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton.

• Second District Rep. John Kline argued that rules adopted during the final days of the Bush administration were not “last-minute, midnight” regulations that provide giveaways to the financial services community, according to an AP story on the matter.

• Seventh District Rep. Collin Peterson could be affected by New Jersey Sen. Frank Lautenberg’s push to ban electric cigarettes on Capitol Hill. Electric cigarettes are battery-operated devices that contain nicotine vapor but no tobacco and are used by some to quit smoking. According to The Hill, Peterson is one of a handful of representatives who has been spotted using the device.

• Eighth District Rep. Jim Oberstar has riled the airline industry with a bill that would roll back airline antitrust immunity.