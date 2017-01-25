Mark Dayton and the terrible, no good, very bad week
Mark Dayton was in Rochester for a routine physical at the Mayo Clinic when his doctor noticed something was off — a test showed a high level of prostate-specific antigen in his blood, which could mean a tumor.
He quickly scheduled a biopsy, and by Friday, Jan. 20, the results were in: “It is cancer, almost certainly,” Dayton said.
There were reasons to be positive. It looked like the cancer hadn’t spread outside his prostate, and treatment options had improved dramatically over the last decade. Plenty of people faced something similar and lived to tell the tale, including Dayton’s father, Bruce, who had a successful prostate cancer surgery at Mayo Clinic 25 years before he died. Former Secretary of State John Kerry also had the surgery, Dayton added, “and he’s been flying all over the world.”
But Dayton has a high profile job too — 40th governor of the state of Minnesota — and things were busier than usual at work.
He’d spent weeks writing his seventh State of the State address, a whopping 7,024-word retrospect on his last six years as governor and his vision before he leaves the office in 2019. He was scheduled to deliver that speech in front of a joint session of the House and Senate on Monday. The next day was the deadline to present his $40 billion plan for the state’s budget over the next two years.
Dayton, a Democrat, had some big ideas in there that he knew Republicans in control of the Legislature weren’t going to like. He wanted to raise gas taxes and increase government spending to fund some of his priorities, as well as add a public health plan option to the state’s private individual insurance market, something that hadn’t been done in any other state in the nation.
What’s more, Dayton’s 70th birthday was coming up on Thursday.
State of the governor
Dayton wasn’t ready to talk about his prostate cancer with the public immediately. He wanted to wait until he had more information about his treatment options, and he had his State of the State address to focus on. Dayton writes his speeches himself, which are usually loaded with numbers and stats that take time to gather. He was working on the delivery right up until showtime.
On Monday night, Dayton entered the House floor promptly at 7 p.m. from the back of the chamber instead of the traditional long walk from the governor’s office. Dayton, who often walks with a cane, had two spinal surgeries in two years, and he’s dealt with frequent back and hip pain.
He immediately gave everyone a scare. As he climbed up to the lectern in front of the entire Legislature, Dayton tripped into the people immediately surrounding him. Legislators gasped, but Dayton got right back up and diffused the situation as he often does — with joke, delivered in a practiced deadpan.
“I knew I should have shown up for the walkthrough,” Dayton said.
It didn’t take long for him to gather his bearings and get back to what he wanted the night to be about: a look back at his time in office and ahead at his final two years.
When he was elected in 2010, the state was facing a $6 billion budget deficit, but a lot’s changed since then, he said. The state now has a $1.4 billion budget surplus, while the unemployment rate has dropped dramatically.
But it’s not enough. Dayton said the state should be spending even more on education, and he proposed to increase the per-pupil formula for education by 2 percent each year for the next two years, for a total cost of about $371 million. In his speech, he pushed for money for roads, bridges and train lines to unclog the “arteries” of the state. He touted money in his bonding bill to clean up small-town sewage systems and water treatment facilities and called on everyone to join the effort to protect the state’s waterways, which have been polluted by agricultural runoff. “What does it say about ‘The Land of Sky Blue Waters,’ when families can't swim safely in nearby lakes?” he asked.
Then, as he was getting to his plan to try to stabilize the state’s insurance marketplace in 2018, Dayton’s voice wavered. He stopped to take a drink of water, but his hands were still shaking. He didn’t have the strength to brace himself on the lectern, so he fell, hitting his head.
Lt. Gov. Tina Smith and Secretary of State Steve Simon tried to catch Dayton and lower him to the floor. Legislators gasped and sat silently as paramedics gathered around the governor, who lost consciousness for five seconds. Republican leaders quickly adjourned the joint session.
Dayton eventually walked out of the chamber on his own and back to his residence, where he got a checkup from an EMT. Dayton’s staff did their best to assure the public that the governor was OK, sending out a statement that he still planned to release his budget the next day. Dayton’s son Eric, who attended the speech with his son Hugo, tweeted that his dad was doing great and putting together a puzzle with his grandson.
No one, however, commented on the content of Dayton’s speech. The focus was singularly on his health.
‘I’ve been underestimated politically for years’
The next day, Dayton knew people would have questions about what happened when he collapsed, but he wanted to focus on his budget first.
In a hearing room in the Capitol, he finished the remarks he wanted to make Monday night, proposing a new “public option” in the individual health insurance market, allowing Minnesotans who earn between 200 and 400 percent of the federal poverty level — a family of four earning from $49,200 to $97,200 per year — to purchase coverage from MinnesotaCare off of MNsure.
MinnesotaCare covers about 100,000 low-income individuals in mostly rural Minnesota, a number that could double if people had the option to buy into the program on MNsure. The program is funded by a state tax on Minnesota hospitals and health-care providers that’s set to sunset in 2019. Dayton wants to repeal that sunset, and after an initial $12 million to add staff to the program, Dayton said premiums would cover the costs.
Dayton delved into other big parts of his $45.8 billion budget plan, which is about 10 percent higher than the last two-year state budget. In his proposal, he calls for an increase in gas taxes and fees to pay for improvements to the state’s transportation network. He also adds about $1.2 billion in new state spending, using up most of a $1.4 billion budget surplus. That new spending includes:
- $280 million in tax cuts and credits
- $609 million for per-pupil funding increases and other education-related initiatives, including $75 million to expand his signature free preschool proposal
- $318 million for higher education
Then, Dayton opened the discussion up to what happened the night before, when he collapsed on stage. The governor said he was fine during the entire speech until about a minute before his collapse. He felt hot and thirsty so he took a drink, but it didn’t help. He felt weak and blacked out for a brief period of time.
When he was asked why he fell, Dayton joked: “The speech was too long.”
The topic of his health was already on the table, so in the interest of “full disclosure,” Dayton dropped a bomb: He was also diagnosed with cancer last week.
“I think I gave up my medical privacy about six years ago, as I should,” Dayton said. “My health is a legitimate public issue. People deserve a governor who is on the job, who is qualified to perform the job intellectually and physically. I think I am.”
Attention shifted completely to Dayton’s diagnosis. He plans to return to Mayo Clinic next week to talk about his treatment options for the cancer. “It’s grim, but it is what it is and it’s not that uncommon,” he said. “You have to do what you have to do in life.”
It was a week of bad news overshadowing Dayton’s political priorities, but there could be better things on the horizon.
Dayton is continuing a busy and full public schedule this week, including a town hall at the University of Minnesota Campus in Morris to talk about one of his top priorities, clean water.
And Republican leaders said a deal on a health care premium relief for more than 120,000 Minnesotans could be finalized yet this week, and it might look a lot like Dayton’s plan. Dayton proposed a 25 percent rebate for anyone on the individual insurance market who did not qualify for federal subsidies but still saw their premiums skyrocket last year.
When asked how he expects his final two years in office to go with Republicans in control of the entire Legislature, Dayton said, “I’ve been underestimated politically for years, but here I am.”
About the Author:
Recent Stories
Most Commented
-
96 comments
-
45 comments
-
25 comments
-
24 comments
-
19 comments
Comments (16)
Hard not to admire Governor Dayton
He writes his own speeches - which is unusual in his line of work, but admirable.
He also has the tenacity and grit of an old hockey goalie.
Fortunately, he will be getting the best medical care one can get at the Mayo.
Hang in there, Governor, we need you through the end of your term and hopefully a lot longer than that. Hugo and your dogs will need a playmate when you retire.
A good man
He fights the good fight and holds onto his humor
And his perspective.
Blessings Governor Dayton
Keep up the amazing work!
"illegitimi non carburundum."
As most people, know, your type of prostate cancer isn't going to threaten your health for twenty years or more.
a litte rattled
This is a good article and successfully balances the personal health information and the details of the policy proposals. Thank you, Briana. But I cringed when I saw the headline. Just a little flip for this person who gasped along with the entire legislative branch when he collapsed.
The assalt on taxpayer health continues....
"Dayton delved into other big parts of his $45.8 billion budget plan, which is about 10 percent higher than the last two-year state budget."
What was the budget when Dayton took office?
When Gov. Dayton Took Office
The budget of the State of Minnesota was MASSIVELY inadequate to meet the needs of the citizens of Minnesota,...
and came nowhere close to apprpriately mining the available financial resources of the citizens of the state.
Massive.
So Dayton and the DFL are responsible for a MASSIVE historic increases in the State Budget along with MASSIVE tax increases to satisfy the DFL special interests and yet proposes another MASSIVE increase in the State Budget along with MASSIVE tax increases on the poor and middle class. And still there are MASSIVE recourses yet for the State to confiscate.
Sounds like a great GOP campaign commercial. HUGE....or MASSIVE.
Look at the spending
Go check out the OMB. When the DFL has been in power, large double digit percentage increases over each biennium. When TPaw was Guv, at least he mostly held the spending to a little over the rise of inflation. So yeah, when the cost of government outpaces what the public gets, it's a spending and priority problem. Deficits are actually good because it makes the lawmakers make tough choices they are elected to do. It's always easy to say spend other peoples' money.
We have $2B annually on tax increases on the books from a few years ago. The excuse was that the government needs to function. It's become more than the government needs so it's okay to spend it more in perpetuity and say $2B is not enough? Sickening logic.
Budget
We had budget deficits because Republicans and their terrible economic policies were in charge. Thank god for Dayton or we could have been a disaster like Wisconsin.
Under Appreciated
As someone who needed a cane and high dose pain killers for months before back surgery 6 years ago, I can appreciate the effort it takes to pretend everything is okay. It wasn't until after my successful surgery that people told me I looked like "death warmed over". The fact that Governor Dayton continues to shoulder the burdens of office and perform at such a high level of functionality while silently dealing with a slew of health issues is a testament to his character and devotion to public service.
Speaking of professionalism, Ms. Bierschbach continues to impress as one of MSP's premier journalists. Her deadpan tweet from the State of the State that the governor had collapsed, as part of a string including us in the event, reminded me of Cronkite reporting on JFK's assassination. BB realized that she was conveying news instantaneously which, at that time, had an unknown outcome. Well done.
Public Option
Dear Mr. Dayton: I hope you are feeling better! I want to thank you for pushing the public option, and allowing all people to buy into Minnesota Care. It is notable that the public option is NOT a tax increase! It will pay for itself after minimal start up costs. All it does is allows Minnesotans to leverage the benefits of a large insurance pool, namely the Minnesota Care population that already exists. I hope that Trump who talks a lot about state insurance innovation, will give you the needed waiver.
Medicare for All
Thank you for the public option! Anything that takes some money away from the abysmal commercial insurance market is a good thing. Although a far cry from Medicare for All, I welcome wholeheartedly this change.
Gov. Dayton's tenacity
I agree with everyone's comments. Minnesota hasn't had a leader like Dayton for years with his
deep knowledge of Minnesotans, tenacity in his work, focus on projects needed in Minnesota, and attention to his own health. Governor: We want you to complete your term in office; your strength and character makes this state a shining north star.
Governor Dayton
Such an admirable man. We Minnesotans are lucky to have him as our Governor.
Blessed
Minnesota is truly blessed to have such a hard working chief executive who is focused on the welfare of the citizenry rather than his personal gain and reputation.
After Mr. Dayton's term in
After Mr. Dayton's term in the US Congress, I thought he would just fade into the sunset. I am extremely happy to say that I was proven wrong, Mr. Dayton's performance as governor for the last few years has restored my pride in Minnesota government without any assistance from the other side of the aisle. Hang in there, Governor. We need you!