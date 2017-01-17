With the Obama years at an end, Minnesota Democrats reflect on their president
The first time Rep. Tim Walz met Barack Obama, it was October 2006, at a campaign rally in Rochester with Sen. Amy Klobuchar.
None of them held their current offices: Obama was still a freshman senator from Illinois, a few months away from announcing his presidential bid. Walz was a high school teacher running for the 1st District congressional seat. Klobuchar was the Hennepin County Attorney, making her first run for U.S. Senate.
Obama was one of the few high-profile Democrats to come up to Minnesota to help him out, Walz recalls. “I just remember standing on that stage and we were coming off it, and there was someone there who was a supporter of mine who said, ‘stop, let me take a picture.’”
Walz still has that photo framed at his house. A caption reads, “A future congressman, a future senator, and a future president.”
That prediction turned out to be true. The eight years of the Obama administration yielded significant achievements for Democrats, some major setbacks, and an outcome few of them thought possible: the election of Donald Trump.
With just days until Trump succeeds Obama in the White House, Minnesota’s Democrats considered their president’s time in office, and how history might regard him in the years to come.
A list of ‘towering achievements’
MinnPost spoke with a handful of Minnesota’s Democratic members of Congress, and without fail, each praised Obama for the dignity he brought to the office, and the grace with which he carried himself as he weathered relentless opposition from the Republicans, which some described as unprecedented.
Rep. Rick Nolan likened Obama’s departure from the White House to a death in the family.
“I thought he served with great dignity, both he and his wife,” Nolan said. “His brilliance, his dignity, his poise, his posture, and his ethics, his morality, it just had to make you proud.”
Klobuchar said in a statement, “From beginning to end, President Obama has brought dignity and respect to the office.”
Rep. Keith Ellison, the delegation’s only person of color and also an early congressional supporter of Obama, said “I don’t think people really understand how hostile some other Americans are to the idea of people who aren’t white being able to be in leadership in our country.”
He cited the ugly epithets Obama and his family faced over the last eight years. “Yet he overcame all that and made what my mother would have assumed would be impossible, possible,” he said.
Sen. Al Franken, also elected in 2008, credited Obama for how he handled a failing U.S. economy upon taking office. “When I first got into office, when we were at the height of the Great Recession, and when he came into office, we were losing 800,000 jobs a month,” he said.
“Because of his steady leadership, with the stimulus package, the investments that were made, saving the auto industry, we averted, I think, going into a great depression.”
Democrats also had plenty of good things to say about Obama’s policy achievements — particularly the Affordable Care Act, which now faces dismemberment at the hands of Trump and the GOP-held Congress.
Nolan called the ACA a remarkable accomplishment. “You’ve got the first administration to flat-line increasing costs in health care, and expanding health insurance to 22 million people,” he said. “That’s pretty remarkable.”
Ellison praised Obama for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the federal consumer advocate and watchdog that was created by the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform bill.
“I think it’s a towering achievement,” he said, mentioning consumer abuses that happened in the run-up to the 2009 financial crisis that the CFPB now aims to stop. “It’s done tremendous, great things for working people.”
Not always pretty
Though they broadly shared policy priorities, the relationship between congressional Democrats and Obama was often fraught.
As his tenure wore on, it became conventional wisdom in D.C. that Obama, the former senator, didn’t hold Congress in especially high regard. Hill Democrats frequently complained about what they perceived as the administration’s failure — or unwillingness — to establish close relationships with members of Congress.
To hear some Minnesota representatives tell it, that was a major weakness of his presidency, leading to missed opportunities to advance their shared agenda.
To them, the passage of the Affordable Care Act was a good example. In control of the White House and both chambers of Congress, many Democrats hoped to see Obama pass a comprehensive, progressive health care package that included a government-run public option.
Ultimately, the public option failed, and the result was a compromise bill that didn’t go as far as many Democrats wanted — and one that didn’t get any GOP support, anyway.
“I was open to what the best suggestion was, and many said that’s where we needed the public option to be, the backbone, and he took it out,” Walz explains. “And the reason he took it out was to try to accommodate Republicans… I think the president, he was negotiating from the Republican position against the Democrats in the House.”
Ellison has been at odds with the president’s Capitol Hill approach before. When Obama came to Congress in 2015 to push Democrats to approve so-called “fast-track” trade authority to usher in the Trans-Pacific Partnership — which Ellison vehemently opposes — he and other progressives were livid. (Obama got fast-track eventually, but with scant Democratic support.)
Ellison was an advocate of the public option and says Obamacare should have had it, but today, he doesn’t blame the president for its failure. “I think everybody did their best,” he said. “The votes were the votes, man. At the end of the day, it was not easy to get what we got.”
Franken, for his part, said Obama couldn’t have done anything more to pass the public option, and doesn’t buy the idea the president’s relations with Congress were suboptimal.
“I certainly didn’t need to have him come and slap me on the back in order to get things done working with him,” he said, adding that his top staff and cabinet members were plenty accessible.
Franken and Nolan specifically mentioned White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough’s December 2015 visit to the Iron Range to hear concerns on foreign steel dumping, which resulted in the administration placing higher tariffs on Chinese steel.
What will be his legacy?
As of November 8, many Democrats felt relatively confident that Obama’s legacy would be safe in the hands of Hillary Clinton.
Instead, days before he leaves office, his legacy — key achievements like the ACA, two big electoral victories for Democrats in 2008 and 2012 — is in question.
Some have suggested history will remember well that, despite his own triumphs, Obama presided over a hollowing out of the party at national and local levels. More than one Minnesota Democrat pointed out the party’s staggering electoral losses under Obama, losing 63 House seats, 11 Senate seats, and over 800 state legislative seats since he took office.
“I don’t hold him responsible for that, but I will say it happened while he was president,” Ellison said. “At some point you’ve gotta ask, what else could we have done?”
Walz said Obama could have done more, “that outreach of work with us, build the party, build messaging. They always told us they were going to provide air cover, like on the ACA, and those bombers never showed.”
Though Obama campaigned hard to elect Clinton, ultimately, it was not enough. Regardless of what Trump may do to dismantle Obama’s key achievements, Minnesota Democrats believe his place in history is assured.
“No matter what the Republicans do to Obama’s legacy, I don’t think it hurts Obama’s legacy because he showed that it could be done,” Ellison said. “The blame goes on [Republicans]. I don’t blame Lyndon Johnson because they attacked the Voting Rights Act.”
Walz, the former history teacher, said “having the book too close to your face, it’s hard to read.” After some years, he says, “I think we’ll see a very smart, compassionate, wonderful communicator who was in the midst of a lot of turbulence, social and economic change, not just in this country, but globally.”
Democrats are not necessarily looking forward to seeing Obama officially become a private citizen at noon on January 20. But Ellison saw some silver lining: “He’s going to be one of the youngest ex-presidents,” he said. (Obama is 55.)
“So I’m sure he’s got a whole lot more good to do in terms of healing, in terms of liberty and justice for all.”
Comments (6)
Obama love
On Obama love and the rise of Trump http://www.telesurtv.net/english/opinion/The-Issue-Is-Not-Trump-Its-Us-2...
With Friends Like Obama...
That's some legacy Obama left the party. Since the 2010 elections, the GOP has had an unprecedented amount of power in state governments, and it's growing. Where they have control of the legislature and governor's office, they've struck quickly and decisively. They've attacked the power of the working class to organize, restricted the right to vote, and gerrymandered themselves into permanent majorities. When public employees were under attack in WI, Obama sat in DC and dispatched corporate lawyers to negotiate the TPP in secret. Well, we weren't in on it, but the Fortune 500 were. How did that legacy of support for 1% friendly trade agreements work out in the last elections?
In 2009, with Democratic majorities in Congress, Obama could have pushed for real reform of Wall Street and the mega banks that crashed the global economy. Instead, the mega banks got the gold mine and underwater home owners got the shaft. Gosh, I wonder why the working class went a little crazy last November.
Also in 2009, Obama enacted a warmed-over Heritage Foundation healthcare plan that preserved the profits of private healthcare insurers and didn't even have a public option. And those concessions earned him and his plan exactly zero GOP support.
In 2011, in an attempt to enact "entitlement reform", corporate media shorthand for cutting middle class programs to preserve tax cuts for the point one percent, Obama offered greater cuts in Social Security and Medicare than conservatives asked for. Again, is it any wonder voters went crazy last November? Even Trump said he wouldn't touch Social Security as Sen. Sanders has been reminding trump and us.
The Democratic Party is in a shambles in the wake of Obama, who presided over a continuing rise in income inequality. He was absolutely 100% scandal-free, a great family guy, and a terrible president. The one thing he was not (to me at least) is a disappointment. I stopped voting for corporate Wall Street loving Democrats before 2008.
And yet...
58% approval rating.
Democrats must be delusional...
One can only conclude from reading this article that Democrats are delusional about President Obama's legacy and the recent election. Look at the change in Governors, change in control of State & Federal Houses & Senates, etc. since 2008 and one will see Obama's legacy has been the destruction of the Democratic Party and the rise of the Republican Party throughout America.
The childish reaction of Hollywood, Democratic Representatives/Senators, MSM and liberals in general to the election of PE Trump will fuel further destruction of the Democratic Party. Keith Ellison's election to lead the DNC may become just another nail in the Democratic Party's coffin.
I remain shocked that the East & West Coast liberal elites cannot see their true selves in the mirror that the common hardworking Americans see.
Legacy
There is more to political life than winning and losing elections.
This is no time for Republicans to be smug, as they (reluctantly) step up to inaugurate a President who has abysmal approval ratings before he is even sworn in.
Integrity
From CLASS to CRASS.