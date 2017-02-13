Democrats spent more than Republicans on the 2016 legislative election and lost seats. Was it all a waste?
For all the fuss about money in state legislative races, you’d think that in politics, cash was kingmaker.
Legislators attend fundraiser after fundraiser to raise money they will spend getting their message out to voters. Outside spending groups pour money into mailers and television ads in the hopes of tipping the scale in favor of one candidate or another. And journalists track all this spending, trying to draw conclusions about which races are the closest and who’s likely to win.
But, as the old saying goes, money isn’t everything.
In races for seats for the Minnesota House and Senate in November, DFL candidates and their affiliated groups spent about 40 percent more than Republicans, yet the GOP picked up sufficient seats to win control of Senate and increase the size of their majority in the House.
That result raised some uncomfortable questions for Democrats: all that organization, fundraising and spending — significantly more than their opponents — only to lose power in St. Paul. Was it worth it? Had money made any difference at all in the race? With the final reports on spending in the campaign made publicly available this month, MinnPost combed through the numbers, trying to figure out where money mattered in the 2016 legislative races.
Democrats spend, Republicans win
Campaign finance filings show nearly $31 million was spent to influence state legislative elections in Minnesota this year. Of that total, which includes spending by candidates, parties and political committees and funds, about 58 percent was spent by those seeking to help Democrats — either by supporting the candidate or attacking his or her opponent.
There’s something big missing from these numbers, though. Spending reports for two active political committees — the Minnesota Jobs Coalition Legislative Fund, which is a major GOP spending group, and the smaller Building a Greater Minnesota, were not filed by the Jan. 31 deadline, and as a result their filings only show independent expenditures reported as spent through Oct. 24. At that time, Minnesota Jobs Coalition had spent more than $638,000 on independent expenditures, so the missing disclosures potentially include a lot of money spent in the weeks before the election. By Oct. 24, Building a Greater Minnesota had spent about $4,000 to help elect a DFLer running for Senate.
MinnPost’s tally does not include spending related to candidates who lost primary elections. It also doesn’t include money we don’t know about — unreported expenditures made through “dark money” groups.
Republicans had a great election night. They increased their majority in the House by three seats and now hold the chamber 76-57 (a special election will determine the fate of the final seat, 32B, on Tuesday). They gained six seats in the Senate for a 34-33 majority.
If you look at spending patterns in the races themselves, Republicans and affiliated groups put more resources into outspending Democrats in certain House races (where Democrats spent about $1.1 for every $1 Republicans spent), than in Senate races, (Democrat-affiliated spending for Senate seats was about $1.9 for every $1 Republicans spent).
Total spending in Minnesota Minnesota House races
|Greater Minnesota
|Metro
|
2A
House District 2A
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 29Results
|
1A
House District 1A
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 75Results
|
1B
House District 1B
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 44Results
|
2B
House District 2B
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 33Results
|
6A
House District 6A
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 39Results
|
6B
House District 6B
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 118Results
|
3B
House District 3B
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 77Results
|
3A
House District 3A
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 81Results
|
4A
House District 4A
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 121Results
|
4B
House District 4B
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 19Results
|
5A
House District 5A
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 22Results
|
5B
House District 5B
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 16Results
|
7B
House District 7B
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 94Results
|
7A
House District 7A
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 116Results
|
8A
House District 8A
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 76Results
|
8B
House District 8B
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 42Results
|
10A
House District 10A
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 34Results
|
10B
House District 10B
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 37Results
|
11A
House District 11A
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 123Results
|
30A
House District 30A
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 102Results
|
30B
House District 30B
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 108Results
|
35A
House District 35A
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 97Results
|
35B
House District 35B
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 57Results
|
31B
House District 31B
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 45Results
|
32B
House District 32B
Due to a court ruling, no election was held in House District 32B. A special election will be held on Februray 14, 2017.
|
12A
House District 12A
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 15Results
|
9A
House District 9A
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 74Results
|
9B
House District 9B
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 85Results
|
15B
House District 15B
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 67Results
|
11B
House District 11B
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 36Results
|
34A
House District 34A
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 103Results
|
36A
House District 36A
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 65Results
|
36B
House District 36B
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 38Results
|
37A
House District 37A
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 27Results
|
37B
House District 37B
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 18Results
|
38A
House District 38A
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 69Results
|
38B
House District 38B
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 43Results
|
39A
House District 39A
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 92Results
|
12B
House District 12B
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 32Results
|
13A
House District 13A
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 66Results
|
13B
House District 13B
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 104Results
|
15A
House District 15A
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 61Results
|
32A
House District 32A
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 83Results
|
34B
House District 34B
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 59Results
|
40A
House District 40A
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 128Results
|
40B
House District 40B
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 68Results
|
41A
House District 41A
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 115Results
|
41B
House District 41B
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 90Results
|
42A
House District 42A
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 20Results
|
42B
House District 42B
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 47Results
|
43A
House District 43A
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 56Results
|
17A
House District 17A
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 24Results
|
17B
House District 17B
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 7Results
|
14A
House District 14A
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 6Results
|
14B
House District 14B
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 1Results
|
31A
House District 31A
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 35Results
|
44A
House District 44A
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 10Results
|
45A
House District 45A
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 58Results
|
45B
House District 45B
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 109Results
|
59A
House District 59A
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 49Results
|
60A
House District 60A
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 117Results
|
66A
House District 66A
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 111Results
|
66B
House District 66B
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 132Results
|
67A
House District 67A
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 99Results
|
43B
House District 43B
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 130Results
|
39B
House District 39B
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 41Results
|
16A
House District 16A
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 79Results
|
18A
House District 18A
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 120Results
|
29A
House District 29A
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 95Results
|
29B
House District 29B
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 107Results
|
44B
House District 44B
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 31Results
|
46A
House District 46A
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 71Results
|
59B
House District 59B
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 114Results
|
60B
House District 60B
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 106Results
|
64A
House District 64A
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 72Results
|
65A
House District 65A
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 64Results
|
67B
House District 67B
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 110Results
|
53A
House District 53A
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 54Results
|
16B
House District 16B
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 82Results
|
18B
House District 18B
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 53Results
|
47A
House District 47A
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 80Results
|
33A
House District 33A
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 78Results
|
33B
House District 33B
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 96Results
|
46B
House District 46B
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 105Results
|
61A
House District 61A
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 125Results
|
62A
House District 62A
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 127Results
|
63A
House District 63A
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 122Results
|
65B
House District 65B
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 129Results
|
53B
House District 53B
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 30Results
|
54B
House District 54B
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 12Results
|
19A
House District 19A
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 55Results
|
20A
House District 20A
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 62Results
|
20B
House District 20B
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 52Results
|
58B
House District 58B
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 100Results
|
21A
House District 21A
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 3Results
|
21B
House District 21B
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 89Results
|
48A
House District 48A
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 8Results
|
49A
House District 49A
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 14Results
|
61B
House District 61B
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 63Results
|
62B
House District 62B
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 133Results
|
63B
House District 63B
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 124Results
|
64B
House District 64B
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 101Results
|
52A
House District 52A
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 87Results
|
54A
House District 54A
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 48Results
|
22B
House District 22B
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 93Results
|
19B
House District 19B
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 119Results
|
23B
House District 23B
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 25Results
|
25B
House District 25B
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 9Results
|
24B
House District 24B
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 5Results
|
25A
House District 25A
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 84Results
|
28A
House District 28A
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 91Results
|
47B
House District 47B
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 131Results
|
48B
House District 48B
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 112Results
|
49B
House District 49B
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 26Results
|
50A
House District 50A
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 126Results
|
50B
House District 50B
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 23Results
|
51A
House District 51A
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 60Results
|
51B
House District 51B
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 40Results
|
52B
House District 52B
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 17Results
|
22A
House District 22A
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 98Results
|
23A
House District 23A
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 70Results
|
24A
House District 24A
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 28Results
|
26B
House District 26B
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 46Results
|
26A
House District 26A
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 88Results
|
27A
House District 27A
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 21Results
|
27B
House District 27B
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 50Results
|
28B
House District 28B
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 4Results
|
55A
House District 55A
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 73Results
|
55B
House District 55B
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 113Results
|
56A
House District 56A
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 86Results
|
56B
House District 56B
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 2Results
|
58A
House District 58A
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 51Results
|
57A
House District 57A
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 11Results
|
57B
House District 57B
Spending
Spending rank for all House races: 13Results
Legend
- Up to $1,024,236
- Up to $819,389
- Up to $614,541
- Up to $409,694
- Up to $204,847
- No spending data reported
There’s also the matter of where the money came from: While DFL funding and strategizing largely came from the party, Republicans’ playbook, which relied more heavily on independent expenditure groups, may have allowed them to be more nimble, said Minnesota DFL Chairman Ken Martin.
Despite the attention cash gets, the races with the most spending weren’t always the most competitive. Take House District 17B rematch between incumbent Republican Dave Baker and challenger Mary Sawatzky, where more than $700,000 was spent in total. Baker held onto his seat with a 19 percentage point margin. Nor did candidates who outspent their opponents by a large margin always win.
Candidates, parties and interest groups have a finite amount of money, and they tend to use it where they think it’ll make the biggest difference.
Many of the closest races did see a lot of spending: More than $1 million was spent, for example, in the Minnetonka Senate District 44 open seat formerly held by DFLer Terri Bonoff — it was the most expensive legislative contest last year. That race, between Republican Paul Anderson and DFLer Deb Calvert, resulted in Anderson winning by 0.4 percentage points, following a recount.
Total spending in Minnesota Minnesota Senate races
|Greater Minnesota
|Metro
|
2
Senate District 2
Spending
Spending rank for all Senate races: 6Results
|
1
Senate District 1
Spending
Spending rank for all Senate races: 18Results
|
4
Senate District 4
Spending
Spending rank for all Senate races: 11Results
|
5
Senate District 5
Spending
Spending rank for all Senate races: 37Results
|
6
Senate District 6
Spending
Spending rank for all Senate races: 35Results
|
3
Senate District 3
Spending
Spending rank for all Senate races: 42Results
|
8
Senate District 8
Spending
Spending rank for all Senate races: 17Results
|
9
Senate District 9
Spending
Spending rank for all Senate races: 30Results
|
10
Senate District 10
Spending
Spending rank for all Senate races: 47Results
|
11
Senate District 11
Spending
Spending rank for all Senate races: 65Results
|
7
Senate District 7
Spending
Spending rank for all Senate races: 51Results
|
35
Senate District 35
Spending
Spending rank for all Senate races: 33Results
|
12
Senate District 12
Spending
Spending rank for all Senate races: 21Results
|
13
Senate District 13
Spending
Spending rank for all Senate races: 49Results
|
14
Senate District 14
Spending
Spending rank for all Senate races: 4Results
|
15
Senate District 15
Spending
Spending rank for all Senate races: 58Results
|
32
Senate District 32
Spending
Spending rank for all Senate races: 15Results
|
34
Senate District 34
Spending
Spending rank for all Senate races: 44Results
|
36
Senate District 36
Spending
Spending rank for all Senate races: 9Results
|
37
Senate District 37
Spending
Spending rank for all Senate races: 12Results
|
38
Senate District 38
Spending
Spending rank for all Senate races: 46Results
|
16
Senate District 16
Spending
Spending rank for all Senate races: 27Results
|
29
Senate District 29
Spending
Spending rank for all Senate races: 48Results
|
30
Senate District 30
Spending
Spending rank for all Senate races: 61Results
|
31
Senate District 31
Spending
Spending rank for all Senate races: 54Results
|
33
Senate District 33
Spending
Spending rank for all Senate races: 31Results
|
40
Senate District 40
Spending
Spending rank for all Senate races: 60Results
|
41
Senate District 41
Spending
Spending rank for all Senate races: 53Results
|
42
Senate District 42
Spending
Spending rank for all Senate races: 25Results
|
39
Senate District 39
Spending
Spending rank for all Senate races: 26Results
|
43
Senate District 43
Spending
Spending rank for all Senate races: 41Results
|
17
Senate District 17
Spending
Spending rank for all Senate races: 7Results
|
18
Senate District 18
Spending
Spending rank for all Senate races: 34Results
|
47
Senate District 47
Spending
Spending rank for all Senate races: 40Results
|
58
Senate District 58
Spending
Spending rank for all Senate races: 13Results
|
48
Senate District 48
Spending
Spending rank for all Senate races: 3Results
|
44
Senate District 44
Spending
Spending rank for all Senate races: 1Results
|
46
Senate District 46
Spending
Spending rank for all Senate races: 67Results
|
45
Senate District 45
Spending
Spending rank for all Senate races: 55Results
|
59
Senate District 59
Spending
Spending rank for all Senate races: 39Results
|
60
Senate District 60
Spending
Spending rank for all Senate races: 57Results
|
66
Senate District 66
Spending
Spending rank for all Senate races: 56Results
|
19
Senate District 19
Spending
Spending rank for all Senate races: 23Results
|
20
Senate District 20
Spending
Spending rank for all Senate races: 8Results
|
21
Senate District 21
Spending
Spending rank for all Senate races: 2Results
|
50
Senate District 50
Spending
Spending rank for all Senate races: 63Results
|
49
Senate District 49
Spending
Spending rank for all Senate races: 20Results
|
61
Senate District 61
Spending
Spending rank for all Senate races: 64Results
|
62
Senate District 62
Spending
Spending rank for all Senate races: 52Results
|
63
Senate District 63
Spending
Spending rank for all Senate races: 62Results
|
64
Senate District 64
Spending
Spending rank for all Senate races: 50Results
|
24
Senate District 24
Spending
Spending rank for all Senate races: 5Results
|
25
Senate District 25
Spending
Spending rank for all Senate races: 32Results
|
26
Senate District 26
Spending
Spending rank for all Senate races: 14Results
|
51
Senate District 51
Spending
Spending rank for all Senate races: 16Results
|
52
Senate District 52
Spending
Spending rank for all Senate races: 22Results
|
65
Senate District 65
Spending
Spending rank for all Senate races: 66Results
|
67
Senate District 67
Spending
Spending rank for all Senate races: 29Results
|
53
Senate District 53
Spending
Spending rank for all Senate races: 19Results
|
54
Senate District 54
Spending
Spending rank for all Senate races: 43Results
|
22
Senate District 22
Spending
Spending rank for all Senate races: 36Results
|
23
Senate District 23
Spending
Spending rank for all Senate races: 45Results
|
27
Senate District 27
Spending
Spending rank for all Senate races: 28Results
|
28
Senate District 28
Spending
Spending rank for all Senate races: 38Results
|
55
Senate District 55
Spending
Spending rank for all Senate races: 59Results
|
57
Senate District 57
Spending
Spending rank for all Senate races: 10Results
|
56
Senate District 56
Spending
Spending rank for all Senate races: 24Results
Legend
- Up to $1,080,434
- Up to $864,347
- Up to $648,260
- Up to $432,173
- Up to $216,086
- No spending data reported
Were politicos betting on a race they thought would be close? Probably. Did all that money make the race more competitive than it otherwise would have been? Who knows.
Other races that looked like sleepers from the political spending perspective were close: there was very little spending on either side, for instance, in Senate District 5, where Republican Justin Eichorn unseated longtime Grand Rapids DFL Senator Tom Saxhaug with less than a two-point margin (then again, in presidential races, this district went from blue in 2012 to solid red in 2016).
Big money wins
In some races, though, there’s an argument to be made that spending did make a difference. One of them is House District 42A, which covers Twin Cities suburbs including Mounds View, Shoreview and Arden Hills. Here, two-term DFL House incumbent Barb Yarusso lost in a suburban district that favored Barack Obama in 2012 and Hillary Clinton in 2016.
House District 42A, Mounds View, Shoreview, Arden Hills
✓ Randy Jessup (R) - 50.2% / Spending to help Jessup: $210,876
Barb Yarusso (DFL) - 49.6% / Spending to help Yarusso: $129,150
20th most expensive House race
Republican Randy Jessup’s success can’t really be explained by 42A voters’ presidential politics. Political tides did not push this suburban district toward Trump (a not-uncommon phenomenon). Instead, Clinton won the district with 52 percent of votes in November, while Trump got 48 percent (results similar to the party breakdown in presidential votes in 2012).
Republican Party of Minnesota Chairman Keith Downey contends that Jessup won because he’s a good fit for the district — he’s a business owner who Downey called likeable, with a strong message: his campaign focused on improving education, lower taxes and health care costs, and roads and bridges. And compared to some new candidates, Jessup likely had name recognition with voters, as the race was a rematch (with close to the opposite results in 2014).
But this was also a contest where Republican groups targeted resources, outspending Democrats by 1.6 to 1.
While the candidates themselves spent comparable amounts of money, independent expenditures spent on ads and mailers against Yarusso or for Jessup by groups like the House Republican Campaign Committee and the Minnesota Jobs Coalition (even with some of their spending ostensibly missing) was significantly more than equivalent spending by groups like the DFL and Planned Parenthood to help Yarusso. In particular, voters saw a lot of spending to attack Yarusso.
All that spending doesn’t buy votes, exactly: Staunch partisans who vote frequently are unlikely to change their behavior, so campaign spending is generally aimed at voters who are “up for grabs” — those most likely to switch their vote (usually independents) or mobilize (usually people who affiliate with a party but not strongly enough to vote in every election), wrote University of North Florida political science professor Nicholas Seabrook in a 2010 study on money in state legislative races. So, money can matter more in districts where there are more independent voters and weakly affiliated partisans.
Voter behavior in 42A suggests split-ticket voting, behavior attributed to independent voters. The race was a close one, but it appears as though some 42A voters who voted for Clinton at the top of the ticket chose Jessup further down.
“In districts with higher levels of independents, enough swing voters exist that can be influenced by spending to substantively affect the outcome of elections,” Seabrook writes.
House District 42A wasn’t the only district to swing in the November elections — but they didn’t all swing in the same direction. Did a wave of positive advertisements help a DFL history teacher new to politics unseat the sitting Republican Senate minority leader in a banner year for Republicans?
Senate District 48, Eden Prairie
✓ Steve Cwodzinski (DFL) - 51.1% / Spending to help Cwodzinski: $620,057
David Hann (R, incumbent) -48.8% / Spending to help Hann: $338,083
3rd most expensive Senate race
In September, Steve Cwodzinski called this race between him and longtime Republican Senator David Hann a David versus Goliath one, Minnesota Public radio reported. Indeed, Hann’s defeat would mark “only the fourth time in more than a century that the leader of a legislative caucus was ousted by voters.”
Yet it was a race the Democrats were willing to sink their teeth — and their cash — into. Nearly twice as much money was spent to help Cwodzinski, a well-known American government teacher in Eden Prairie schools, as was spent to help Hann, who was first elected to the Senate in 2002.
DFL groups got an early start. In particular, groups like Alliance for a Better Minnesota, the DFL and Planned Parenthood poured cash into mailers, web and television ads that painted Cwodzinski in a positive light. Most of the independent expenditures spent to help Hann came from groups like the Minnesota Action Network and Freedom Club, with no money recorded from state Republican party groups.
To be sure, you could argue the district’s gotten bluer in recent years: it went for Clinton by a large margin, whereas Obama barely beat Mitt Romney there in 2012. And Hann’s margin of victory shrunk from more than 11 percent in 2010 (before redistricting, he represented Senate District 42), to less than 3 percent in 2012.
But the incumbent seemed pretty sure he would keep his seat.
“The Democrats are probably going to want to spend some money here but they have a lot of seats they need to worry about,” Hann told MPR back in September. “This is a Republican district where I'm at.”
With the advantage of hindsight, the outgoing chair of the Minnesota GOP seemed to disagree with Hann’s carefree assessment: “That is one where I think absolutely (money) made a big difference,” Downey told MinnPost.
Since incumbents already have name recognition in their districts (this can be a double-edged sword, as their records can be used against them), campaign spending is thought to help challengers like Cwodzinski — and Jessup, for that matter — more than legislators defending their seats.
“The challenger often begins as an unknown whose every expenditure may yield additional information to the voter or at least increase the probability of name recognition,” write professors Michael Giles and Anita Pritchard in a study of money in legislative races.
Maybe Cwodzinski wasn’t so unknown, having long been a teacher in the district, but it’s possible all that spending got his name and message out to voters effectively.
Political tides
A deluge of positive ads and mailers may have helped Cwodzinski, but apparently weren’t enough to help incumbent Vicki Jensen, a moderate DFLer, win in Senate District 24, which encompasses Faribault and Owatonna. Did Trump’s popularity drown out the effects of DFL-affiliated spending?
In this swing district, Jensen lost to Republican challenger John Jasinski by 17 percentage points — more than three times greater than her margin of victory in 2012.
That’s despite that spending to help Jensen from union, DFL and major donors like Alliance for a Better Minnesota outweighed spending to help John Jasinski from groups like Freedom Club and Minnesota Action Network (there were no independent expenditures from Republican Party groups benefitting Jasinski, according to filings) by more than 3 to 1.
Senate District 24, Faribault/Owatonna
✓ John Jasinski (R) - 58.5% / Spending to help Jasinski: $200,200
Vicki Jensen (DFL, incumbent) - 41.4% / Spending to help Jensen: $646,775
5th most expensive Senate race
“That’s the perfect example of a rural district that saw a huge swing of working class rural voters (go) toward the Republicans in this election,” Martin told MinnPost.
Indeed, while Romney won the district with 51 percent of the vote to Obama’s 46 percent in 2012, Trump’s margin of victory was a much larger 25 points, with 58 percent of the vote to Clinton’s 33 percent.
“It’s no different than what we saw in most parts of Greater Minnesota,” Martin said. “There was a huge swing — this Trump wave that happened in rural counties that ended up the vote totals not only in Senate District 24, but in Senate Districts 21, Senate District 14, Senate District 2 … the Trump impact clearly affected those races in a big way. Those are things that are outside of the control of candidates and parties and how much money was being spent or not spent.”
Also worth noting is that spending isn’t necessarily an indicator of strength for incumbents — it may indicate they and their allies anticipate a tough fight to defend their seat.
Money in elections
Academics have been studying spending in state legislative races for decades. They tend to agree that how much cash is expended does matter: After all, it costs money to buy ads and send out campaign literature, which is how candidates gain name recognition and get their message out to voters.
But if money were the only factor that mattered in races, the people who spent the most of it would always win, and that’s obviously not the case.
There are money spending dynamics to consider. Timing and strategy matter, and at some point, each additional dollar spent by a campaign is thought to be worth less than the dollars before it, because airwaves and mailboxes have already been saturated. Plus, there’s some evidence that money spent by outside groups in favor of candidates is often aimed more at gaining name recognition with soon-to-be legislators than at helping them win.
“Imagine you’re an interest group lobbyist and you can talk to a member of a state senate as he’s walking to one meeting or another,” said Harvey Tucker, a political science professor at Texas A&M University who has studied the relationship between money and election results in state legislatures. “You don’t want to spend 15 seconds telling him who you are and who you represent.”
And all kinds of other things going on this year that might have limited the influence of money in Minnesota districts can’t be ignored. For example, some of the DFL’s weakness in November was attributed to voters’ concerns over the Affordable Care Act and MNsure. Now-President Trump’s relative success here and the banner year for Republicans also suggest Trump’s coattail effect was big for down-ballot candidates in some Minnesota districts: after all, he came within 1.5 percentage points of Democrat Hillary Clinton in Minnesota, where a Republican hasn’t won electoral votes since 1972.
Not everything
So what does this mean for the politicos and journalists who track all this spending?
Money matters, but so does context.
In many, but not all, House races where spending to aid Republican candidates outpaced spending to aid Democrats by a considerable margin, Republicans won. Results were more mixed in House and Senate races with significant spending where expenditures to help Democrats considerably outweighed those to help Republicans.
Maybe Republicans spent more wisely — or maybe the top of the ticket helped in down-ballot races. Maybe both, depending on the circumstances.
Martin said that though there are lessons to be learned from this election, the outcome had a lot to do with forces larger than campaigning and money.
“It wasn’t for lack of efforts, and in some cases, I don’t think, for lack of tactics. You either ride the wave or get swamped by it,” he said.
“A lot of what we did in terms of our organizing was the right way of campaigning and is something we should continue doing in the future,” he said, cautioning his party against condemning its strategy.
Compared to past elections, Downey said Republicans have edged much closer to spending parity with Democrats and have improved their strategy.
“Money is always a factor in elections — it’s just the nature of it,” Downey said. “You need to get your message out — present your candidate, contrast yourself and your message with the opponent. Money is the key to doing that.”
Still, he said, he believes the backdrop of the November election and the issues voters cared about — like national security, border security, health insurance, jobs and the economy — favored Republicans.
“We had awesome candidates, and the issues were on our side.”
About the Author:
Comments (6)
Do you remember when Citizens
United was the end politics as we know it because those evil GOP'ers, with unlimited money they would get from Big Oil, Big Business and Wall Street types, would ruin the democratic process because those who spend the most, win.... I just haven't heard that much about that after Hilllery spent 1.2 Billion to Trump's 500M.
Guys, as far as this election cycle, it was a continuum of 2010, 2012 and 2014 were liberals lost seats in State Houses, lost both DC houses and multiple Governoships to the tune of 1,000 plus seats lost.. It had nothing to do with money and everything to do with the ACA, 10's of thousands of regulations stifling the middle class, no Mid East policy, education getting worse by the year and safety at home. You didn't need money to see these policies by liberals and the Obama administration didn't sit well with regular blue collar folks... You know those deplorable non redeemable folks.
Here's An Idea
If you raise money to get your message out, have an actual message.
I'm not the only one in this state that could not discern anything approaching a coherent message from the DFL. "Trump bad, us good" is not a message.
Rick Nolan had a message, "No TPP." How'd he do?
No Money isn't everything
There other factors that are important. If we look at Donald Trump, its estimated that he got over $2 billion in free advertising. He was forever in the media spotlight and look how that worked out. Its funny, not ha ha funny, but funny that Trump whines constantly about the Media, but they contributed Bigly to his success.
Something else that is never quantified is the effect of AM radio. My father lives in North Western Wisconsin. All he gets on his radio is Right Wing Hate and misinformation. It oozes out of Duluth constantly. Its all over Northern Minn as well and I suspect all of our out-state regions.
Fox News is another source of misinformation that feeds out election process. They are the mouth piece of the right.
Though we still hear cries Liberal media its obvious that there is no such thing, our media feeds right wing memes like the ACA killing us, there are 10's of thousands of regulations stifling the middle class, Obama has no Mid East policy, education getting worse by the year and I am not safe in my home. None of these things are actually true when they are broken down and looked at honestly, but most people believe them because that's what our media tells them.
One example does not prove the rule
Democrats spent more on these races, but lost more then they won. As everyone admits that this was a unique election cycle, I'm not sure one can generalize from this example to the idea that the amount of money spent makes no differents.
First, Trump got millions of dollars of free advertising via the media, nationally and in Minnesota, that is not figured into these expenditures. That media attention certainly did not adequately vt Trump, as his fist month have been full of surprises. Trump had coattails in rural Minnsota.
Second, in rural Minnesota it does not cost as much to campaign. A lot of it is door knocking and other "free stuff." Spending money to overcome the natural Republican message of fear to Great Minnesota as well as how Black Lives Matters and police shootings undermined the Democratic message in rural Minnesota.
Third, this was very local. In Eden Prairie, a well known teacher beat a Republican party leader in a community as efforts to sow distrust about him didn't work, as people knew negative messages were lies. In contrast,in Edina, a Republican won by fighting a stealth campaign. I probably got a half dozen mailings in which he didn't mention his party enndorsement, but talking about his support of environmental and family issues - supplemented by extensive web advertising aimed at younger voters. How he will actually vote is uncertain, as he communicated no real policy positions. His business background showed in commucating what customers want to hear. We will have to see what he does.
The Minnesota House is like the Congress - in Republican control. If they have a genuine record of accomplishment,by passing legislation the Governor is willing to sign, they should do well in 2018, although should Trump fall flat on his face, he will take a lot of Republicans with him.
Dark Money
Great analysis, but as the article points out some Republican money had not been reported yet. And we just don't know how much money was spent in the campaign and by whom without knowing how much unreported dark money was spent. Why is this still legal in squeaky clean Minnesota?
Coordination
The lesson from Wisconsin is that reported campaign expenditures is now meaningless. The Wisconsin Supreme Court's decision suppressing the investigation into Governor Scott Walker's coordination of his own gubernatorial campaign with Koch funded groups on the grounds of the First Amendment makes any report completely arbitrary since there is no way of knowing whether any campaign was coordinated with some "independent" group that spent money on ads or other campaign support. Until at least one member of the Citizen's United majority on the U.S. Supreme Court realizes his mistake in gutting this country's campaign finance regulation laws, money will presumptively control outcomes in U.S. elections.