Republican legislators take aim at Public Utilities Commission
With complete control of the Minnesota Legislature, Republicans are taking early aim this session at a little-discussed state commission that has a big say on energy issues.
Republicans have introduced a half-dozen bills that would change the power and makeup of the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission, a five-member group appointed by the governor that has the power to regulate the state’s big electricity, gas and telecommunication companies. The proposals run the gamut, from changing the commission’s abilities to oversee and review new natural gas and pipeline projects to where its members come from in the state.
The proposals come at a time of uncertainty over the nation's future energy policies under President Donald Trump, and they would mean big changes to the 42-year-old commission, which impacts the pocketbooks of Minnesota businesses and homeowners by setting energy rates.
Republicans say the commission has a metro-heavy representation and bogs down critical state projects with bureaucratic red tape. “This is just the tip of the iceberg,” said GOP Rep. Jim Newberger, who authored one the proposals to go around the PUC.
But church leaders and clean energy groups, among others, are opposing the bills, saying they set a dangerous precedent by weakening the only check on the state’s monopoly energy system. “They all look like small changes but they all add up to a big change in utility regulations,” said Annie Levenson-Falk, executive director of the Citizens Utility Board, a newly-formed organization that advocates for energy consumers in Minnesota. “There’s no market so the checks on that market are so important. The PUC is that check.”
A long history of regulation
Minnesota’s electric utilities have been regulated as far back as the early 1900s, but not always by the PUC. In the early part of last century, state officials figured a few large providers could deliver energy cheaper by eliminating redundant infrastructure and offering the lowest cost per unit. Under that system, which still operates today, Minnesota awards exclusive service areas to certain utility companies, and in return, those companies must provide non-discriminatory service to everyone in that area, with the cost regulated by a public entity like the Legislature or the courts.
By the 1970s, however, some utilities had gotten so large that there were concerns about both the cost of energy and the impacts on the environment. Congress stepped in with new regulating agencies, and so did Minnesota, which added the regulation of energy and natural gas to the duties of the Public Service Commission and an Administrative Division. At the time, the organization already regulated the railroad industry and telecommunications.
In the 1980s, the organization split into two groups. The PUC was formed to oversee energy, natural gas and telecommunications. The commission was set up to not only set the rates for those utilities, but to also create a process for approval and public vetting of new facilities and long-term coverage plans. Over the years, their responsibilities grew. In 2005, the Minnesota Legislature also directed the PUC to help with the site location, routing and permitting for large wind energy systems, high voltage transmission lines and certain pipelines. The PUC is also responsible for setting industry-wide standards and best practices, and it can step in to resolve disputes between a customer and their provider.
The commission is made up of five members, all appointed by the governor to staggered, six-year terms. The state Senate has the power to confirm — or deny — those appointments. Three of the current members are Democrats, like Gov. Mark Dayton, and there’s a Republican and an independent commissioner. Each is paid $140,000 per year.
The commission is quasi-judicial, meaning members must have objective reasoning for their decisions. Among the companies the PUC regulates: Allete, Alliant, Northwestern Wisconsin Electric, Otter Tail Power, Xcel Energy, Great Plains Natural Gas, CenterPoint Energy Minnegasco, Aquila and Western Natural Gas.
Blurred lines
This is by no means the first time the PUC has come under the scrutiny of legislators. In 2012, Senate Republicans voted down Dayton’s appointment of PUC Chair Ellen Anderson, a former DFL senator from St. Paul. At the time, Republican senators said Anderson’s record on energy issues in the Legislature draws her role at the PUC into question.
In December, Dayton again drew the ire of Republicans when he appointed Sen. Katie Sieben, DFL-Cottage Grove, to the board to fill a vacancy just as her time was up in the Legislature. Rep. Dan Fabian, R-Roseau, criticized Dayton for not picking someone from outside the Twin Cities. Under state law, at least one commissioner must reside at the time of appointment outside the seven-county metropolitan area.
Fabian has introduced a bill that would require the governor to appoint one member to the PUC from each of the state’s eight congressional districts. That would add some automatic rural representation to the commission, he said. “[Rural Minnesotans] are tired of not being represented on commissions and governing bodies,” Fabian said. “The five members of the PUC live an average of 17 miles from the Capitol.”
But the bill that’s stirred up the most controversy this session would allow Xcel energy to build a new $1 billion natural gas plant in Sherburne County without approval from the PUC. The plant would replace two coal-fired units near Becker that are scheduled to close by 2026.
In early January, the PUC agreed that the plant was needed but asked the Xcel to draft a certificate of need for the new facility. Specifically, the commission asked Xcel to describe how energy would be generated and to note what kind of economic impacts the facility would have on the region. The certificate of need process typically takes about 12 months to complete.
Newberger, R-Becker, the author of the bill, said hundreds of jobs in the region are in jeopardy with the closure of the coal plants and the natural gas facility is needed to keep people working. He added it’s the Legislature's job to create policies and the PUC’s job to implement them, but too often there’s a “blur of that line.” “We have a very chaotic regulatory environment in Minnesota,” he said. “We can come up with all the tax policies and incentives we want, but none of that is going to do any good if the regulatory environment is detrimental.”
The bill is opposed by clean energy groups and dozens of church leaders who say the legislation takes the PUC and the public, who can attend their meetings, out of such a big decision. “We don't have a choice as consumers about where we get our electricity or gas, the one place we get to stand up as consumers in this state is the Public Utilities Commission,” said Matt Gladue, an organizer with Isaiah of Minnesota, a faith-based coalition of Minnesota congregations. “The PUC has a bipartisan group of people appointed to it. When the Legislature is in the hands of one party or another, it leaves people to the whims of one party or another.”
Other proposals would put checks on the PUC’s permitting process, including for large pipelines like Sandpiper, a 616-mile-long proposed pipeline that would carry oil from North Dakota to Wisconsin through Minnesota. The PUC approved the line on a unanimous vote, but many criticized the length of the permitting process. A bill introduced in the House would require to PUC to produce semiannual reports on their progress on permitting specific projects. Another bill would allow county boards to assume responsibilities for processing large solar powered energy facility permits if the board provides written notice to the PUC.
Currently, the PUC doesn’t have jurisdiction over setting rates for both municipal energy providers, which are run by local governments, or rural electric cooperatives, which are run by a board of members. But the PUC can weigh in on disputes between the providers and customers and review their rates under a law passed in 2015. But a bill passed on Thursday in the Senate Energy and Utilities Finance and Policy Committee would remove that authority, allowing rural cooperatives and municipal providers to bypass the PUC when customers have a dispute or concerns about their rates.
“I think that we have to recognized that, quite frankly, that they are responsible to the ultimate authority, that is their customer,” said Sen. Bill Weber, R-Luverne, the author of the bill.
But clean energy groups and some rural cooperative customers protested, saying the cooperatives can now charge people utilizing solar energy fees as high as $83 per month, the highest in the nation. “Their customers need this last resort for neutral, expert review,” said Allen Gleckner, who works for the nonprofit Fresh Energy. “This is the classic case of the fox wanting to guard the henhouse.”
For Gladue’s part, he’s particularly concerned with how fast these proposals are moving in the Minnesota Legislature this year. He thinks the utilities want to move them through the process quickly, before more members of the public weigh in and session gets bogged down with the budget process. “The longer it sits and committees and the longer it takes to get to the floor the less likely it will happen,” he said.
The PUC, which doesn’t testify in legislative committees, had no comment on the proposals introduced this session.
Get MinnPost's top stories in your inbox
Related Tags:
About the Author:
Recent Stories
Most Commented
-
61 comments
-
26 comments
-
23 comments
-
22 comments
-
Trump’s man in Minnesota: even as his colleagues cry foul over immigration orders, Emmer stays loyal to the administration20 comments
Comments (6)
We've heard this before
Sigh.
Republicans are providing the public with yet another example of how they prefer to rule rather than govern – that is, to serve corporate interests rather than public interest. As a consumer, I’m already dealing with a state-supported/subsidized monopoly, and the PUC is the only mechanism available to try to hold utility and energy companies in check. Weakening the PUC serves corporate and shareholder interests at the expense of the interests of the people who actually use the services and/or energy – the rate-payers. With a legislative proposal that would allow energy providers to charge customers for producing their own solar power, Republicans clearly show whose side they’re on, and it’s not the public’s.
Rural Minnesota already has disproportionate representation in the legislature, and to the degree that drawing district boundaries remains a partisan prerogative (before the courts weigh in), I fail to see how rural residents are being ill-served by a PUC that has more urban than rural members. Far more Minnesotans live in urban areas than in rural areas, so PUC representation that’s urban-centric seems eminently fair. If Republicans want to enlarge the commission from 5 members to, say, 9 members, and have representation be more proportional, I’d be OK with that if the PUC districts were population-based rather than Congressional-District-based. The latter still provides disproportionate weight to rural areas.
Your problem Ray
is that you make sense. That's a big mistake in trying to understand how Republicans work. (I pretty sure you already know that.) Your first sentence is really all you need to know about Republicans: they serve their large corporate donors. Everything they do or say should be viewed through that lens. For instance they use the rural urban argument as a vehicle to get elected, they don't actually care about the folks in rural communities any more than they care about anyone else. If they did care they would restore all the funds they've stripped from local government aid (LGA). Timmy Pawlenty cut LGA in every budget that he ever presented. No, Republicans don't care, its all about votes.
Is This
Another ALEC bill?
All Republican energy bills are ALEC bills
From a 2015 list of "legislative projects" the American Legislative Exchange Council helps its members pursue:
"Penalizing people who produce their own clean energy – how much sicker can you get? ALEC, which has referred to homeowners with their own solar panels as ‘free-riders on the system,’ is deeply involved in both combating renewable energy mandates and modeling legislation that targets net metering."
www.dailykos.com/story/2015/7/8/1400544/-Who-is-Alec-and-Why-Should-We-Care
And, of course, the chairperson of the House "Jobs and Affordable Energy" committee is none other than ALEC State Chairperson, Pat Garofalo (www.alec.org/about/state-chairs), who just happened to insert a little ALEC language in the 2015 omnibus energy bill that, this MinnPost article's author said, amounted to "legalized theft" by power companies wanting to collect some free money from free-riding Minnesotans who had gall to invest in and use job-killing, un-American, national security-threatening, solar power.
www.minnpost.com/minnesota-blog-cabin/2015/04/rep-garofalo-s-energy-bill...
"Republicans have introduced a half-dozen bills that would change the power and makeup of the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission"
No doubt ALEC Chair Garofalo is orchestrating the onslaught. (ALEC doesn't give State Chair positions to people who haven't proven they can faithfully toe the line, follow orders and, most importantly, deliver for Daddy).
Rate increases
Energy business in Minnesota are set up as monopolies. You don't get to choose between companies for electricity or natural gas. You are stuck with one company, which has the power to cut off your supply if you cannot afford their going rate. The price of this is rate regulation.
Here is how that goes. A company applies for a rate increase, their request is reviewed, and the vast majority of the time they get an increase, but a smaller one that requested. Because of regulation, those who self generate heat or light with solar or wind power are not punished financially for doing so, something that has slowed the need to add large power plants.
The current situation is win-win. Power companies make healthy profits and consumers get affordable prices. It is hard to find a state with better results than Minnesota.
However, as shareholders and executives want more profits, they advocate deregulation to lower costs while increasing prices, with taxpayers and energy consumers left with no choice by to pay what is demanded.
Despite the fancy words, this is a change from a win-win to a win-lose solution. Republicans putting their thumb on the side of the scale to help big companies at public expense.
For now Dayton can veto this kind of self serving proposition. Picking a Democrat as governor in 2018 ensures that big energy doesn't start behaving like big pharma.
God Forbid that ANY Aspect of MN State Government
be allowed to operate "in the public interest."
The very IDEA is anathema to these current Republicans,...
whose only interest is PRIVATE profit,...
no matter what the private profit extracts from the threadbare pockets of their constituents,...
something which their base never seems to be able to comprehend,...
(likely because they waste all their time watching weasel news,...
and listening to "conservative" talk radio, which includes far too many of their local stations).