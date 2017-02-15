Republicans expand Minnesota House majority with special election victory
Despite an effort by Democrats to mobilize anger over President Donald Trump’s first weeks in office, Republican Anne Neu won a highly watched Minnesota House special election in the northern Twin Cities exurbs Tuesday night.
Neu defeated DFL challenger Laurie Warner in House District 32B with 53 percent of the vote, after a blitz of campaigning from both sides. It was the only missing result of the 2016 election, after the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled in September that the seat’s incumbent, Rep. Bob Barrett, did not actually live in the district.
Neu is not new to politics: She’s worked for the House Republicans’ campaign operation and worked on former U.S. Rep. Chip Cravaack’s campaign. She lives in North Branch where she homeschools her five children, ranging from 8 to 17 years old, and ran on a message of health care reform and tax cuts, and promoting a pro-life and gun-rights agenda.
“I’m grateful to Chisago County residents for their support and trust to be their new voice in the Legislature,” Neu said in a statement. “I’m eager to roll up my sleeves and get to work with my House colleagues working to make healthcare more affordable, cut taxes for families, and build a budget that respects Minnesota taxpayers.”
Warner isn’t a political newcomer either. She previously lived in Duluth and served on the city council there before moving to North Branch. She was running for the seat long before the court ruling upended the campaign, so she shifted her strategy to try and win the special election.
The district has been trending more conservative for years. In 2012, Barrett won a tough re-election contest over former DFL Sen. Rick Olseen by about 400 votes. In 2014, he was challenged by Warner, and won with more than 10 percentage points. Last fall, Trump carried the district with 60 percent of the vote.
No matter which way it went, the result wasn’t going to change control of the chamber. After Tuesday, Republicans now control the Minnesota House 77-57, a 20-seat advantage that was part of a wave of GOP victories across the country.
Democrats hoped to play on unhappiness in the first weeks of Trump’s administration over the president’s controversial travel bans and bungled appointments. It didn't work, but as the results rolled in Tuesday night, some political observers suggested that the closeness of the race in a district where Trump won so handily signaled dissatisfaction with the GOP.
“Remember Trump won 61-30 in Chisago County,” former DFL Rep. Jeremy Kalin tweeted. “And this special election is within a few [percentage] points. Already an anti-GOP backlash?”
Comments (5)
Again, regular folks looking for a job
don't feel the way many on the left do about deporting illegals with felonies (they want them gone, so did Obama administration), public schools are in decline they want it fixed not defended, they want to be safe at home and have access to health insurance they can afford. The liberals feel "cause Du Jour" and rallies that decry every move Trump makes is the way to motivate voters. I've stated here for years the Dems have lost over 1,000 seats, Governorships and White House due to policies not protests...
A change in policy is what they need not another protest!
Except
Neither party is giving us anything. The republican group hasn't even put anything out there. They need to make decisions based on facts and what is right, not on emotion. But emotion gets the vote. It just shows by what she targeted: pro-life and gun rights. Once again, nothing will get done. But this time we will blame the other side.
Well:
May be a sign of the times:
Fear that you are going to take my gun away, same old worn out BS, Fear you are going to take my religion away, same old BS, but I'm ok to enforce mine on yours. Health care? Thought Obama care was going to be repealed on the first day, got all the majorities what is the problem? Seems the only thing we have seen from the red side of the isle, is lets increase corporate profits, by allowing them to increase pollution, (reduce regulations) lets allow Wall Street to deceive more consumers and rob their 401Ks etc. (reduced regulations) lets let the government, (read our personal religious beliefs) tell women what they can and cannot do with their bodies, Seems like republicans are like Trump, just can't keep their hands off of women's privates! Yep, guess polices that allow minorities to gain some equality, scares (more fear) those rural white folks, The world is changing and some folks are easily motivated by fear, want to keep turning the clock back, like Putin and the Russians, wonder if there is any relationship there?
Too easy
If the DFL hopes to succeed in outstate Minnesota, it’s going to have to do better than hope Donald Trump’s ineptitude will somehow translate into DFL seats in the legislature. It’s too easy—and it fails to address the 2016 electoral disaster—for DFL officials to claim that the closeness of this race somehow provides reason for optimism when compared to the margin by which Trump carried the district in November. Trump will display ineptitude and selfishness and greed on a scale we’ve never before seen in the White House, and it won’t make an iota of difference outside the Twin Cities metro unless/until the DFL figures out what issues resonate with voters in those outstate districts, and how the DFL can craft a more effective message, yes, but more importantly, a more effective program, or set of programs, to address those issues.
I don’t think that necessity automatically means caving in to the right wing agenda being pursued by the latest version of the Republican Party. Reproductive choice, for example, is, and ought to be, a woman’s right, and ought not to be subject to review by males, whether strangers or husbands. Republicans who claim to be “pro-life” generally are not, as evidenced by Ms. Neu’s contradictory “pro-life” and “pro-gun” positions. She may be “pro-birth,” but “pro-life” would include being anti-war, anti-hunting, and probably vegan policy positions (and dietary choices). You’ll pardon me if I don’t hold my breath waiting for a rural Minnesota Republican to adopt those stances. The fact that she’s home-schooling 5 children suggests that she’s hostile to public education, as well, which is not not good news for the general public, either.
The task for the DFL is to find a way to address these and other thorny issues in a way that’s not perceived as necessarily “pro-urban,” or “metro-centric,” or particularly "liberal," but as policies and programs that aim to benefit all Minnesotans, urban and rural alike, white and minority alike, male and female alike. “Identity politics” strikes me increasingly as a political dead end, and while addressing the needs of people of color, recent immigrants, and others out of the mainstream is a legitimate responsibility of state, county and local government, it can’t be done in a bubble that fails to acknowledge the concerns of the mainstream. I’m not smart enough to have those policies and programs at the tip of my fingers, but it seems to me that that’s the task of smarter and more creative people in the DFL hierarchy. There are plenty of good people in the Republican Party, but the modern Republican Party’s philosophy, at least as it’s been practiced in recent years, is cancerous, and left unaddressed, it will kill the state’s economy and way of life, while benefiting the few at the expense of the many. The task of the DFL is to find a cure.
I for one, am glad it will take a 1/2 year to
a full year to unpack the disaster that is Obamacare. It took the special interest groups that wrote the law a year to get all their needs met (while screwing the middle class) and 6 years of disastrous roll outs, businesses increasing deductibles by 200% to control costs, actual paying folks (small businesses not hiring over 50 employees) not being able to afford it, expansion of Medicaid (touted by liberals as Obamacare) causing 50% of Docs not to accept Medicaid patients and rationed care... Please take your time and get this disaster right!
We don't need another Pelosi "let's pass it to find out the goodies in it" situation. I know the liberals want Trump to fail but he has only be in the office under a month folks!!