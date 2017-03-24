Can downtown Minneapolis save itself?
It was billed as a discussion on how to keep the economic and cultural momentum of Minneapolis going. It turned into something more like an intervention.
Part of the “Kick-Ass Happy Hour” event series put together by Little, a design and branding company in the North Loop, the panel of speakers was asked to respond to this question: “We’re no longer the best-kept secret: We’re seen as a pretty kick-ass place to be. But how do we keep it that way?”
But at least one of the panelists, restaurant and retail entrepreneur Eric Dayton, wasn’t so sure about the kick-assedness of the place - at least not its downtown.
“Everyone points fingers at Amazon and the other reasons [Minneapolis’] downtown is dying — except looking in the mirror and asking ourselves, what are we doing wrong as a city?” he said.
'I don't have a lot of optimism'
Dayton initiated the idea of positioning the region as the capital of “The North,” and is one of the people trying to establish a trans-Twin Cities winter festival, The Great Northern. He kicked off the discussion by talking about the ultimate goal of another organization he founded: The Skyway Avoidance Society. “The goal is to bring down the Skyway system,” he said.
So is he really suggesting that the skyways — so rapturously beloved by many and grudgingly accepted by others — should actually be ripped from the facades of downtown buildings? It isn't just another branding gimmick? “This isn’t an academic enterprise,” he said. “It’s not to get press. It’s really to try to change the city.”
As Dayton sees it, rebuilding streets — even if you program them from dawn until dusk — won’t be enough to overcome the damage that results from dividing up downtown’s worker and denizens between the sidewalk and the skyway.
The idea for the society, Dayton said, came out of an article written for Mpls.St.Paul magazine by Alison Kaplan, following word that Macy’s was in negotiations to sell its Nicollet Mall building. Since the site was once home to the flagship store of the Dayton’s retail empire, Kaplan proposed that the family members buy it and make it into something cool and productive. “Unfortunately,” Dayton says he told Kaplan, “I don’t have the optimism about downtown right now. I wish I did.”
After thinking about it more, he said he sent Kaplan a message, one he describes as half tongue-in-cheek but half serious: “I’ll buy the building if you bring down the skyways,” he told Kaplan.
“I’ve always thought that a crisis is a terrible thing to waste,” he said.
The closing of Macy’s, as well as and Barnes and Noble and Saks before it, should be a wake-up call for downtown, he said. Other cities of similar size have retail downtown, yet they too have Amazon and suburban malls to deal with. “So there’s something unique about Minneapolis and downtown retail,” Dayton said.
It isn’t just the skyways, he conceded. But the skyways are part of a 1970s-era attempt to recreate a suburban mall atmosphere downtown with inward-facing shopping areas like City Center and others. “I’m personally not happy with it,” Dayton said. “I’d like to see our city repositioned for the next 50 years rather than positioned based on 50-year-old urban design.”
Nicollet Mall to the rescue? Not so much
One of the other panelists, invited before he became an announced candidate for mayor of Minneapolis, was Tom Hoch. The recently departed president of the Hennepin Theatre Trust is also the outgoing president of the Minneapolis Downtown Council. Both as a political candidate and as a promoter of downtown, Hoch wasn’t likely to endorse the demolition of the skyways.
He did, however, agree with the value of human beings on the sidewalks. “If you’ve got lots of people on the street, then you’ve got retailers thinking, ‘There are people who could shop in my store,’” Hoch said. “If streets are attractive and they feel safe, that moves us a long way.”
But the mention of safety triggered a response from Dayton. “I think potentially the more compelling argument for the skyways coming down is the safety issue,” he said. “If we want safe streets in downtown Minneapolis, we have to reclaim our streets. If we leave them empty, we create a vacuum. Somebody’s gonna fill that void.
“We can’t eliminate everyone downtown who makes us uncomfortable. That’s not how cities work,” he said. “What we do is change the ratio...If you are walking down the street in New York or San Francisco, that person is still there but there are hundreds of people around you and it’s not a big deal.”
Another panelist, Ann Kim — who owns Young Joni, Pizzeria Lola and Hello Pizza — said that she spent eight years in New York City in college and after and can’t recall ever feeling unsafe on city streets. But “when I’d come home from college, I felt unsafe walking because, again, safety in numbers,” Kim said.
The reason she and her husband/partner put their three restaurants in city neighborhoods and not in strip malls or downtown is because they provided a sense of community, she said.
In response to audience question about the long wait for the new Nicollet Mall and whether it would do more harm than good for downtown, Dayton brought the discussion back to the negative impacts of the skyways. “I’m hopeful that it’s good,” said Dayton, whose most visible businesses are the Bachelor Farmer restaurant and Askov-Finlayson retail store, both of which are located in the North Loop. “I just know that it’s not going to solve downtown’s problem on its own.”
He also doesn’t have high hopes for the “new” Nicollet Mall: “I disagree with the idea that Nicollet Mall will be must-see and that will make us a world-class city,” he said. “Not having an ugly city is not differentiating … I’m glad that it’s going to be more attractive than it was. But if we’re really going to hang our hat on that to save the day I think we’ll be disappointed.”
Downtown, he said, needs retail stores and restaurants that attract people. Getting those things, however, requires creating an atmosphere and a density where such places can succeed.
But at least we’re getting the Super Bowl, right?
Hoch said the event is an opportunity to sell the city, but quickly added that the events and traditions should first appeal to people who live here. Dayton agreed, and said that moving the Great Northern festival, which combines winter events from both Minneapolis and St. Paul, to the weeks surrounding the Super Bowl will be retained in the future.
“We need to create our own traditions,” he said. “Let’s not create them for a bunch of out-of-towners who come here one time and then leave. Let’s create them for ourselves and make this a better place for us.”
What we suck at: a list
Moderator and Little president Joe Cecere said that Minnesotans love being high up on best places lists. But if there was a list of things that the state and region were bad at, what would they be?
“We don’t always operate in this realm of ideas and big ideas,” Hoch said. “What do we want our city to be? Where do we want it to go? What would it look like?”
Added Kim: “We don’t want to win. We don’t want to be first. Maybe it’s part of Minnesota Nice. Work hard. Don’t ruffle feathers. Persevere. Be the good city. We should say, ‘That sucks. We need something better. We have, I don’t know, be a little nastier.”
For his part, Dayton cited the region’s aversion to risk. “We play it safe,” he said. “Our young people, when they graduate from college, they go work for whatever big company it is. There’s nothing wrong with that, but the rest of the country people are starting companies right out of college. We need to start encouraging people to take that risk, recognize the people who take that risk.”
-
-
-
-
-
Comments (7)
Do any of these people even work downtown?
I shopped at Macy's and Barnes & Noble and accessed both through the skyway. Not sure why making me go outside to get to them would have helped save them. I probably would have shopped there less frequently, if at all.
For people who actually work downtown, the idea that you would remove skyways is completely asinine.
Dayton and crew are clueless
There is nothing appealing about trudging thru rain, puddles the size of lakes, snow, ice, ice mountains and thousands of smokers in the "great" outdoors. Give me the skyways where I can safely walk; accomplish errands and exercise. None of which can be done at street level.
Bus drivers constantly struggle to find a safe spot for their passengers to disembark for months of the year on end.
Walking (and for that matter driving) to stores will not save them for me. I am almost completely on online shopper.
Go save Ottawa from its skyways. Leave ours alone. You can walk outside. I'm not going to.
Elitists need love too.
Seriously you guys, be fair – posting a picture of Eric looking that smug is prejudicial.
Though I might feel differently if my business depended on selling $50 stocking caps, Skyways face facts: of climate, of accessibility, of choice. Philosophically no different from bike lanes.
I understand the logic but...
I understand the logic behind wanting to remove the skyways. Yes, they drain people from the sidewalks but they don't drain them from downtown. The skyways have helped keep the central business district compact and not sprawling over several miles, like some cities. They also keep us warm and dry and they most definitely feel safe. And we are the capital of the North. I give Mr. Dayton total credit for that concept and I love it.
As a northern city, we need to create a new hybrid that keeps us comfortable during inclement winter weather, but also entices us to get out of the hamster tunnels and enjoy the invigorating air. Having a reason to be on the streets is a good first start. Winter kiosks serving warm nuts and drinks, outdoor cafes that can stay open during the winter by having canopies and space heaters. An outdoor used book pavilion like in Paris. I believe the reason people don't go outdoors is because there is no reason to go outdoors.
Perhaps the revamped Nicollet Mall will help as it is suppose to be more pedestrian friendly, no inter-city buses and new amenities, but I think we just need to give people a reason to be outside and we don't, so that is our downfall.
Designers missed the boat on Nicollet Mall
If city planners really wanted to make downtown Minneapolis stand out and be a destination, they should have designated all or most of it as a pedestrian zone -- no busses or cabs. That would have done a great job to create another Eat Street zone further up on Nicollet in the downtown area. Think of what restaurants could have done with all of that space! Think of the restaurants that would come to an area that's unique to the entire metro. It would be the new gathering space and would have been a great home for the Downtown Council's struggling Christmas Market.
Worth Considering
I've never really felt strongly about the skyways one way or the other. When I have used them -- or tried -- I've often found them to be inconvenient and inefficient. Because of the byzantine layout and often awkward connections to the street, sidewalks are generally quicker and more direct. I don't work downtown, so I don't have a day-to-day perspective. I suspect it's much different for people who park more than a block or so from where they work -- at least in the winter.
Despite the spin found on the skyway maps, there are plenty of significant destinations downtown which are not on the system. For example, there's no way to get to the Pantages, Cowles, Guthrie or library (some of my most frequent destinations) by skyway. This means that, at least around these places, the impact of the skyway system isn't as great as it might first appear. Were the skyways removed, rush hour and lunchtime foot traffic would increase on the sidewalks, but evenings and other off-peak times would remain more or less the same. (Finding open skyways after a show is an exercise in absurdity. I mean, you can see them -- they're RIGHT THERE! -- but you often can't figure out how to get to them...)
I think it's worth noting that there are absolutely NO skyways in the North Loop (they end at the big parking ramps), and so a certain level of comparison is already possible. The difference, though not overwhelming, would probably support Dayton's view. There is a vitality on the North Loop sidewalks at all hours which is very different from the downtown core. The lack of skyways probably contributes to this, though the degree is anyone's guess.
Conceptually, however, it's clear that the skyway model is due for serious reconsideration. Hiding people made sense 50 years ago, but it really doesn't anymore. I agree that the Nicollet Mall redesign will likely have no impact whatsoever. And my gut tells me that Dayton is probably onto something: We very well might have a noticeably more vibrant and safe downtown core without skyways.
But such a solution would immediately raise another question: What can we do about these one-way mini-freeways we call "streets" which make pedestrians feel unsafe?
Winter
Skyways offer choice, and many people choose them over sidewalks. No ice, no snow, no worry of being hit by a car or bus. Not as hard for anyone with physical limitations. Removing them would be like removing public transit and expecting everyone to drive. The result - much more sidewalk congestion at peak times, such as rush hour and lunch.
If you want people out on the sidewalks, give them a reason to do so. The farmer's market does that, food trucks do that, and free live entertainment does that. Make the street level a party and people will come. Planting a few trees to pretend that make the Mall appealing doesn't cut it.
Look at the street life in European cities and copy that. Make it fun and "they will come."