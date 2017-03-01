A nicer-sounding Trump comes to Congress: Republicans love it. Democrats aren’t buying it.
Rep. Tom Emmer was on his feet, clapping and cheering, for most of Donald Trump’s first address to Congress as president. Rep. Keith Ellison spent nearly all of it in his seat, stone-faced.
That’s the image that sums up Trump’s speech, which found Republicans repeatedly roaring their approval of the new president, and Democrats largely sitting in silence and disbelief.
The Trump that arrived on Capitol Hill on a rainy Tuesday night, however, sounded a little different than before. In an hourlong speech, the president laid out a nationalist, populist agenda with few new items, but he surprised politicians and the press with a more measured tone that was missing from his combative campaign speeches and his bleak inaugural address.
Minnesota’s Republicans hailed Trump’s shift in tone — seeming relieved for once to not have to be asked about his rhetorical missteps and bizarre non sequiturs — and claimed the president laid out a vision that Democrats would be hard-pressed to disagree with.
Democrats, meanwhile, were skeptical of this version of Trump. When they weren’t disagreeing with him, Democrats didn’t have bad things to say about Trump’s goals of putting people back to work, improving trade deals and rebuilding the country’s infrastructure. But they highly doubt he can make good on those promises.
‘A great tone’
Minnesota’s two most senior Republicans had starkly different stances on Trump during the campaign: Emmer was perhaps the candidate’s most visible defender in Minnesota, while Rep. Erik Paulsen kept his distance, finally affirming in October that he wouldn’t support Trump.
But both had very positive things to say about the content of Trump’s speech and the better, if unfamiliar, tone. Emmer noted with great enthusiasm that the president began his speech noting Black History Month and condemning recent vandalism of Jewish cemeteries.
“I thought it was a great tone. It’s a message that was just amazing,” Emmer said. “It was a tone that somebody next to me said, I was waiting to hear that during the campaign.”
“You had a president tonight that a lot of people did not expect,” he continued. “People who said that’s a little unusual for him. Better now than never.”
Paulsen said Trump’s tone “was measured. I think he’s shifting into governing mode, and I was really encouraged that he was outlining some substantial initiatives.”
There was plenty for Republicans to like during the speech. Trump called the Affordable Care Act a “disaster” and outlined some reforms and he vowed to strongly enforce immigration law — and to build the wall — while increasing funding to the military. (Trump did only utter the phrase “deficit” once — as in, a trade deficit, not a budget one.)
Paulsen was particularly pleased that Trump specifically mentioned reforming the regulatory process at the Food and Drug Administration, a priority of the medical device industry which has a strong presence in his 3rd Congressional District. (He was not a fan, however, of Trump’s condemnation of the now-dead Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact.)
In the Republicans’ view, Trump’s speech was an “olive branch” to Democrats, and they believe the pressure is on the minority party to work with the new president and the GOP majority.
Democrats are still reeling from the elections, Paulsen said. “But the reality is… we’re moving forward, we’re going to start to get things done, and it takes bipartisan work.”
“We don’t accomplish anything divided,” Emmer said. He criticized Democratic leadership as “pied pipers” and said he was looking for a figure like Tip O’Neill — the famed Democratic House leader who worked with Ronald Reagan — to emerge.
“If [Trump] maintains this tone,” Emmer said, “it’s going to be awful hard for people not to want to work with him.”
Trump-country Democrats skeptical
Democrats don’t need a long memory, though, to recall the past eight presidential addresses, after which Republicans scoffed at Barack Obama’s calls for the two parties to work together.
Now, plenty of Democrats are gung-ho on blocking this president’s agenda at every turn. And even those inclined to look for common ground with him — like the Minnesotans whose districts Trump won easily — still came away from his speech disappointed.
Rep. Rick Nolan, whose 8th District Trump won by 15 points, said afterward, “I don’t know what to think. He says some things you like. They don’t necessarily square with a lot of things he’s said before.”
“Even when he’s saying things you like and want to hear — U.S. steel, better trade deals, better jobs, better infrastructure, stop the wars, protect people’s salaries, pensions, and benefits — I like it, I just don’t trust it.”
Rep. Tim Walz, another Democrat from Trump country, said he’s looking for common ground with Trump — he stood up and cheered when the president called for paid family leave — but said he failed to provide details on how he’d accomplish his goals.
An address to Congress, Walz said, is a chance for a president to provide specifics. “There was not a lot of detail, there was a lot of rhetoric,” he said.
“He ran through a list,” Walz continued. “You could’ve added cookies to that, if you’re going to tell people what they wanna hear. You have a responsibility to say how you’re going to pay for that.”
Continuing the resistance
While other lawmakers clapped or looked at their phones during the speech, Sen. Al Franken sat in the third row of the House chamber, taking notes on a legal pad.
“I took down some things I agreed on,” Franken said, showing a yellow page with questions and bullet points in black ink. “Drug treatment. That was good. I hope he follows through with it.” (He added that he stopped taking notes at some point in the speech.)
Franken was chiefly concerned with the president’s language on Obamacare, saying the policy points he outlined — praised by Republicans — aren’t anything new and won’t be enough to meaningfully replace Obama’s health care law.
“They all stood up and cheered but I still think they don’t have a plan,” Franken said. “I don’t think they agree on a plan. That was an area where they had six, seven years to come up with some kind of replacement and nothing, no plan I heard raised, has anywhere near a critical mass of agreement.”
Reps. Keith Ellison and Betty McCollum, representing Minnesota’s bluest districts, indicated in statements that they hardly saw an olive branch extended from the commander-in-chief, and will continue to resist his agenda.
“The priorities offered by President Trump and supported by the Republican Congress take America backwards,” McCollum said. “My Democratic colleagues in the House and Senate are ready to stand and fight.”
Ellison indicated he would not work with the president unless he changes not just his tone, but his actions.
“As long as the President is committed to dividing Americans and making life more difficult for millions of Americans, I will remain committed to standing in his way,” he said. “You can count on that.”
Comments (8)
The pain
The pain emanating from Carryn Owens for the most interminable part of this speech was palpable by all save perhaps President Trump whose uncharacteristically smarmy delivery put anyone with a heart and soul in a state of shock.
The speech made one thing glaringly obvious: this president is a sociopath.
How low the bar!
Isn't it awful, that we see articles like this one praising the President when he doesn't flail away, insulting and abasing everyone and everything! All we can say is that he used a milder "tone" than he has in everything else he's done and said. Okay: very, very--disastrous!--low bar.
Trump promises...
Given the loose cannon approach of candidate Trump who said whatever the current audience wanted to hear, the D's would be smart to identify the things that they are in full support of and build the "Donald Trump and Democratic Party Contract with America" and draft legislation and campaign for each item. To name a few:
1. A long term Social Security and Medicare protection plan.
2. Federal negotiation for most favorable drug prices (he's already backing away).
3. Infrastructure spending
4. Term limits (not that the D's want anything to with this, but watch the GOP squirm)
5. Paid parental leave.
6. Increased veteran's health care benefits.
7. Coverage for everybody in the TrumpCare plan.
8. Expanded child care tax credits.
9. Ending "carried interest" Wall Street advantages.
The list goes on and on. Keep him on the hook for these things that are good for most people and an unending source of embarrassment (as much as he can be embarrassed) when he fulfills none of them.
No doubt he will also continually rant and rave about the lack of cooperation from those in congress and the D's can just point at the list and ask "when do we get started?".
Hope
Well I keep hoping that the reasonable Democratic and GOP politicians can come together and get things done with Trump... And just leave the Progressives and the Tea Party folks gnashing their teeth.
Here's to wishful thinking.
And I don't think he is a sociopath... I think he is an extreme egocentrist...
http://www.dictionary.com/browse/egocentrism
What He Did
What the President did last night--and just about all he did--was read a speech that had been prepared in advance. Hooray! Presidential! The Great Pivot has begun! He read words put before him, and did not wander off into an adjective-filled tirade against his "enemies." What a leader! What a statesman!
Never mind that the words he read were stuffed with lies, half-truths, and rhetorical reversals. Never mind that experience shows his real temperament is that of a bully and a thug. Never mind that his record so far has been nothing more than picking fights with those who don't recognize his greatness. No, he was calm and spoke from a script. The Republic is safe!
The mainstream media, of course, is eating this speech up. For once, he did not raise the specter of "fake news," or lambaste the media as "enemies of the people." Even the Lügenpresse gets a night off, I suppose.
P.S. to Rep. Emmer: No one expects you to give the President anything but fulsome praise. Even so, you have to admit that the Administration's response to Black History Month has been cringeworthy, at best. Also, denouncing the vandalism of Jewish cemeteries--after speculating on whether it was done by someone wanting to make the President look bad--takes the political courage of a hamster.
It was his best speech I've seen him give...
In a vacuum, it was a workmanlike text delivered capably; the best performance I've seen Mr. Trump deliver as either candidate or president. It contained many big-picture ideas and very few specifics and struck me - and others - as something more like an inaugural address than a joint address/state of the union which tend to be "Christmas tree" speeches of policy proposals. The moment with Chief Owen's widow was profoundly moving and Mr. Trump did not step on it.
Letting the air back in, however, it represents (at best) a winning streak of one game, something that will be undone as soon as Mr. Trump gets his hands on his beloved Android phone or reads a story he doesn't like. Let's remember that earlier in the day Mr. Trump blamed Chief Owen's death on "the generals" and suggested that he was totally reversing field on immigration. Who knows what today will bring?
Fully inflated, the speech last night was just another example of Mr. Trump saying words someone else wrote for him in a way that was less bombastic than his usual screech. He does something like this every once in a while so that pundits and Republican sycophants can spend a day or two talking about "turning points" and "assuming the mantle of leadership."
My observation of Mr. Trump over the campaign and the first days of his presidency (and to the extent I cared about him before that) is that WORDS don't have any specific meaning or importance in his worldview. They don't bind him to a policy, a position or a reality. They mean different things on different days. Their definition changes depending on the audience or the situation. Words have no intrinsic values for Mr. Trump so he has no problem saying anything he believes will accomplish his goal. That goal, judging by Mr. Trump's history as a second-rate real estate developer, a failed casino operator, a reality show performer playing the part of a successful businessman and as a politician, appears to be skinning his mark with the least effort and expense as possible. His goals are always myopically small and transactional: do the interview, get the loan, give good meeting, do the photo op, do the deal. Whatever words get the job done right now.
I truly do think that if Mr. Trump could be convinced that praising Hitler and condemning Lincoln would positively move his poll numbers, he'd read those words with the same labored schoolboy-reading-aloud intensity he brings to every scripted performance. "So true, so true" President Trump might even say, a phrase I've come to interpret as an expression of pleasant surprise at finding a nicely turned phrase that he neither wrote nor read beforehand.
This is not the way most people live their lives in my experience. Most of us appear to believe in ideas like "my word is my bond" and a "promise made is promise kept" (even though we sometimes fall short of those ideals). Most of us choose our words deliberately because we know others will make decisions based on what we say. Most of us know that others will judge us by how closely our words match our actions.
So, Mr. Trump will forgive me if I'm not moved by his performance yesterday. It was, as Mr. Trump himself might put it, just words. As The Who put it, "Let's see action."
Confidence in Economic Growth
Fortunately we do not need to care what Keith Ellison, Betty McCollum, Debbie Wasserman Schultz or Nancy Pelosi think about President Trump or his speech last night. The stock market has voted over the last 3-5 months and today that it has confidence in President Trump to grow our economy, grow full time jobs, grow personal income, grow corporate income and make America more competitive.
This retired senior is happy to see the renewed spirit in America, in corporations and in our stock market!
Amazing
Amazing what can happen when politicians start to remember that the American businesses / our employers are the good guys who pay the salaries, benefits, etc of the American citizens.
And not some evil group of people that need to be fought tooth and nail, and milked for every dollar so the government can seem generous to the left's voters.