Can the DFL reconnect with rural Minnesotans?
If you look at the electoral map of Minnesota in 2016, it’s possible to conclude that the DFL no longer is a statewide party.
One little exercise brings that point home: If you subtract all the votes cast in Hennepin and Ramsey Counties in the 2016 election, Donald Trump would have easily carried Minnesota, with 58 percent of the vote.
As it was, Hillary Clinton defeated Trump, with 46.1 percent of the statewide vote. But she carried just nine of the state’s 87 counties. And not only did Trump crush Clinton in Greater Minnesota, but Republicans won control of both houses of the Legislature.
Republicans in Minnesota face plenty of their own problems when it comes to navigating the Trump era heading into the legislative and gubernatorial races of 2018. But Democrats also know that Trump’s triumph was a wake-up call, since it wasn’t just about his popularity — or Clinton’s lack of it — in Greater Minnesota. It was also about their own (in)ability to connect with voters outside the Twin Cities.
“I think progressives have ignored rural people and people of color,” in 2016, said Dan McGrath, executive director of the progressive organization Take Action Minnesota. “But I also think there’s a lot of awakening going on.”
“Too often progressives give the impression that we know best. ... I admit, sometimes at night I wrap myself in a blanket of self-righteousness.”
Driven by causes
To be clear, Take Action Minnesota is not the DFL, and it doesn’t speak for all Democrats. “But in a two-party system, we work with DFL candidates and try to pull the party left,” said McGrath.
Indeed, in many ways, Take Action represents the politics of our times. Left and right, more and more people are driven by causes, not party.
It’s an issue DFL officials have long discussed, even as they acknowledge how difficult it is to solve. Parties that once claimed to be big tents have come to be defined by a narrower range of views. It was once easy to find pro-choice Republican activists, for instance, or pro-life Democrats. No more.
“It’s a problem in both parties,” said Nancy Larson, a longtime DFL activist who has been working for years to keep the state DFL connected with people in Greater Minnesota. “All of those people in the middle have been left out. You really see it in rural people. They feel left out. There are people in the DFL who let you know that if you don’t think a certain way, if you don’t toe the line, you’re not a Democrat.”
In the name of inclusiveness, Larson says, the left wing of the DFL has become “rigid,” so much so that some of the DFL’s fixations have become something of a joke in large swaths of Greater Minnesota.
Try Asian carp. These are the variety of species of carp that were imported in the 1970s from, well, Asia, and are invading U.S. waterways, causing all sorts of damage. “We’re not supposed to say ‘Asian carp,’ ” said Larson, laughing. “They’re ‘invasive carp.’ It’s in state statute.”
That’s not hyperbole. In 2014, the Minnesota Legislature, under DFL control at the time, passed a statute requiring that the commissioner of the DNR “use the term invasive carp or refer to the specific species in any proposed laws, rules or official documents when referring to carp species that are not naturalized to the waters of this state.”
This legislation was needed because, DFLers said, referring to the carp from Asia as Asian carp was perceived an attack on Asian-Americans.
Of course, there are bigger issues that have increasingly left many in Greater Minnesota feel unwanted in the 21st century DFL. Attitudes — and policy decisions — about mining and farming, for example, often separate people who once called themselves DFLers from today’s party.
And then came Trump. “He seemed refreshing to people who were being tired of being told what to say, what to think, what to do,” said Larson.
‘If you can’t capture the heart, it means nothing’
It’s an open question whether Trump will remain “refreshing” in Greater Minnesota by 2018, of course. But it’s also unclear how or if DFLers can reconnect with those outside the Twin Cities metro.
Both Larson and McGrath believe “messaging” is a fundamental failing of the modern DFL, a problem exacerbated in 2016 by Clinton’s shortcomings as chief messenger. “Democrats don’t know how to message,” said Larson. “They haven’t been able to do their messages in a personal sense."
And yet, there are fundamental issues that still unite many DFLers — health care, education and wages, among others — if they can get on the same page. “The party still does have blue collar values,” said Larson. “But if you can’t capture the heart, it means nothing.”
By contrast, the GOP has done a good job of being highly disciplined about its own messaging, says McGrath. One of the reasons the GOP has become the party of Greater Minnesota is by using the metro-rural split as a wedge issue, with campaign materials that constantly harp on the “fact” that the metro areas, especially Minneapolis, receive far more public benefits than those “underserved” people in Greater Minnesota.
Study after study, however, has shown that the reverse is true. A study by the nonpartisan House Research Department shows that the Twin Cities pays in 64 percent of the state’s taxes and receives 53 per cent of the state’s benefits. Meantime, non-metro counties pay in 36 percent of the taxes and get back 47 per cent of state benefits.
A 10-year-old study by the nonprofit Growth and Justice was even more startling. When all forms of federal, state and local government payments were figured — including everything from farm subsidies to Social Security payments — public money amounted to 20 percent of the personal income of rural Minnesotans, as opposed to 12 percent for Minnesotans living in metro areas.
Despite such stats, both McGrath and Larson agree that when many people in Greater Minnesota think of the DFL, they think of Asian carp and of know-it-all environmentalists, not working people with sweat-stained shirts.
Meanwhile, many young progressives think the DFL hasn’t moved left enough, fast enough. “We primarily are concerned with our agenda, not party,” said McGrath.
In other words, crossing the divide won’t be easy, especially since the DFL could very easily retain the governor’s office by continuing to dominate in the places it already does so — by winning the same nine counties that Clinton won.
But regaining control of the Legislature is another matter, one that may require someone, or some thing, to reorient the relationship between metro progressives and former DFLers in rural Minnesota. Or a lot of therapy.
Statewide party
Looking around my neighborhood in Minneapolis, it's hard to imagine how the GOP could be considered a statewide party either.
DFL Statewide
I think the conflation of urban left politic with overly earnest politically correct language like "invasive carp" in bills rustling rural polity is the wrong one to draw, not that article explicitly does so. The main causes being pushed by the young agenda driven progressives who think the DFL hasn't "moved left fast enough' in cities are ones that can resonate out-state. Minimum wage, paid sick leave, single payer healthcare, real working issues that resonate with everyone! Put up 15 now billboards over every pro-life billboard on the highway and watch those districts flip. If it sounds risky, just look at the polling on these issues, they consistently perform even with republicans! What out-state currently sees is a party working harder on rural "invasive" carp than the rural electorate. You don't have to ditch the environmental agenda, but you have to offer the people something in order to advance these causes.
When people in cities say the DFL hasn't moved left fast enough it's not about the carp, it's the seeming unwillingness of the party to embrace a winning strategy that should be at the parties core. Part of the messaging problem is that the center way has nothing to offer anyone, even for folks who would describe themselves as such out-state and they certainly did not turn out for Clinton.
Yeah, that's it
Rural areas are just as progressive as Minneapolis - we just need better billboards.
I don't know if you have ever worked on a rural campaign, but that just isn't true. There's a reason that the few elected Democrats from rural areas are the party's most conservative.
re: Yeah, that's it
Any billboards would be a refreshing start to be honest.
These candidates tend to hold on to their seats by the slimmest of margins, and they are the first to go in a bad year. The kind of voter you engage with on these campaigns may very well identify as more conservative (and even hold views that are completely counter at the same time!), but I think it's time to reach out to class a of disaffected voter that hasn't shown up, and I think you can do that with an unabashed left campaign with tangible offerings. I'm not saying you can work miracles and win everywhere all the time, but it's a much better approach imho.
Sorry Doug...
...I don't accept the premise of your article. The rural vs city divide is a false construct created by Republicans to divide us. Dividing us is their only hope for remaining it power so it drives most of what they do. Democrat's problems with rural voters is about them abandoning their principles of supporting the average working person and going after the corporate campaign cash. It started with Bill Clinton and culminated with Hillary's loss to Trump. Hillary may have tried to shake the Corporatist label but she was too tied to the establishment Democratic party for it to work. Democrats can regain the support of working class voters if they return to the core principles of the party. Affordable Education, Health Care for all, an honest days pay for an honest days work. Its not about where a person lives, it about HOW they are living. Democrats sold out, they need to come to grips with that, find a new path, Bernie Sanders had/has a pretty clear of view of what that should be and move forward. The first step is to stop chasing Republican BS and focus on ALL working class voters. Rural vs City is just Republican Bulls...
The divide
…is more than rural/urban, but it’s a useful rule of thumb. Whether the DFL can — or should — be a “state-wide” party seems to me a question that’s something of a red herring. Upon reading Doug’s piece, two other issues occur to me right away.
First, in a political system that purports to be democratic, is geography more important than population? As long as individual votes actually matter in an election, it’s the number of votes that count, or at least ought to count, rather than where those votes are cast. The fact that an intellectually-bankrupt Republican Party controls both houses of the Minnesota legislature says more about the anti-urban bias of this and many other state legislatures and their electoral districts than it does about policies and the relative size of either party’s ideological “tent.” Two centuries later, the agrarian myth of Thomas Jefferson (that yeoman farmers are somehow automatically more moral and pure than city dwellers) still thrives in a good many parts of this and many other states. A significant majority of the state’s population resides in the 7 metro-area counties, and if democracy still leans in the direction of majority rule, it should come as no surprise to Minnesotans, rural or urban, that those 7 counties provide most of the votes in statewide and national elections.
Second, let’s not casually skip over the results of the two studies mentioned in Doug’s piece, not to mention several other recent ones that reach essentially the same conclusion. Rural Minnesotans may *feel* forgotten, but in terms of getting back from St. Paul the tax dollars that they’re contributing, they’re well ahead of the game. It’s urban dwellers who have the more legitimate claim to getting the short straw from state government when it comes to funding.
More importantly, by insisting that they’re somehow being “ignored” by state government, rural Minnesotans fall into the same trap that has captured rural populations in Kansas, Iowa, Oklahoma, and elsewhere. That trap consists largely of acceptance of reactionary, right-wing propaganda about social and economic issues such as LGBT rights, supply-side economics, and so on. Where it’s been practiced (Kansas is the most recent example), supply-side economics has not only proven conclusively that it doesn’t work—prosperity does not automatically arise from low(er) taxes—it has transformed somewhat sluggish state and regional economies into economic disasters.
As for social issues, there’s nothing remotely “conservative,” or admirable, about an ideology that treats minority groups as inferior “others,” especially in areas with a documented history of KKK and similar racist behavior, and especially when those same areas were, and are, populated by people whose ancestors were themselves “others” a century ago. Irony abounds in these situations. Bigotry—racial, sexual, economic and social— may be alive and well, but it’s nothing to be proud of, particularly when its practitioners claim at the same time to be pious Christians.
As a member of neither party, formerly a Republican, then a Democrat, and now dismayed by both, I’m less concerned about the geographic coverage of the DFL than I am about the coherence and application of its message.
Trump’s election (and his showing in Minnesota outside Hennepin and Ramsey counties) demonstrates that a significant portion of the population is willing to put a greedy, racist, know-nothing, sexual predator in a position of power. The GOP may continue to appeal to those kinds of sentiments (Good luck, Jennifer Carnahan), but my own hope is that the DFL will figure out something better, and then figure out how to make that “something better” crystal-clear to voters. They’re going to have to appeal to a broader audience to win back the legislature and elect a governor to replace Mark Dayton. It remains to be seen whether they can do that, and whether the Republican side can move beyond its simple-minded “Taxes bad, regulation bad, business good” mantra to something approaching policies that are actually constructive for the population as a whole.
Statewide
The map in Minnesota isn't any different from the map in any other state. Democrats generally represent urban and inner-ring suburban areas, while Rebublicans represent rural areas and outer suburbs. And it's not just the U.S. - go look at the map of the U.K. from its last election. Labour did well in London, Manchester, etc while getting swamped in rural/exurban areas.
messaging is part, but so is misinformation
I struggle to understand why anyone votes repub, but don't disagree that repub deceitful messaging and faux newsmadeup are keys.
I remember reading some guy in the Iron Range claiming the Dems aren't what they used to be. Maybe not, but when it came to extending their unemployment benefits, it was the Dems who were front and center, with the repubs opposing it.
It is sad that those voting repub are so misinformed to think this repub party wants to help the people, when in fact, everything they do is to help only the wealthier. Would love to hear from you repub/trump voters what this repub party does for you.
Look at the budget bill they passed this year...it cuts taxes for basically the wealthier...and then goes on to borrow money to fix our infrastructure, instead of using the surplus to fix our crumbling infrastructure...then having the audacity to talk about deficits. Most repub states do run deficits with Kansas being the worst. They also have slow economic growth and some of the worst poverty and K-12 educational systems.
Considering that we have a large part of our population voting for trump and his constant flow of misinformation tells me a lot about our society...that facts, humanity, morality are not their values. Disagree? Then how do you vote for someone like trump who sexualizes women, has had reported sexual abuse issues, 6 bankruptcies, insulted women horrifically as well as minorities...and you think he or you have moral or Christian values supporting someone like him?
You're right that messaging is the key but it is really a negative on our people that they're so willing to grasp the rampant misinformation from the right.
Right Wing Propoganda
Here it comes again. Right wing propaganda, antiabortion billboards, intellectually bankrupt Republicans, Repub BS, and so on. When it comes to what the Democrats' positions are, you instead label conservatives over what you want to promote. This is what the Democrats have done since even before Obama was elected. You prove the point that the left is morally empty and that think you are better than anyone else on the political spectrum. No one wants to hear that anymore. It's no secret why in all levels of government that conservatives outnumber liberals. The more the left loses, the louder the insults are. Go out and prove your ideas are better instead of the high brow insults.
Or does it have to be this way because the liberal agenda does not work so you have to resort to other tactics?
not impressed
This piece starts with a staggeringly silly proposition: removing the two most populous counties in the state from the equation. How does Trump do if you remove CD6 from the equation (still less people than Hennepin and Ramsey Counties, btw)?
here's another: why is one election suddenly a trend? DFL won state-wide in 2014 for both Franken and Dayton, in what was nationally a horrific year for democrats.
The MN GOP has made it part of their platform basically to pit rural MN against metro, and it's a major concern, not just for the DFL but for how we function as a state. But let's not just start making things up for a click-bait headline.
Out of touch DFL
"Last year after the election in a presentation about the results to the Minnesota Corn Growers, we asked what the top issue on corn farmer’s minds was. The answer wasn’t corn prices, or environmental regulations. The answer was health care costs." (Blois Olson)
Of course the DFL and the mainstream national democrat still believe the Obamacare is not failing, that they did not Lie to the voters about healthcare, and Obamacare is the greatest thing since sliced bread.
Of course the fat cat union and government employees escaped the tax on Cadillac health plans, receive their healthcare as benefits, and are mostly unaware of the true cost of healthcare.
Those in private business (farmers and such) are forced to purchased the prescribed health plan, pay for it with after tax dollars, and are paying much more in premiums and deductibles while at the same time the DFL are bragging about Obamacare.
I think you can see the disconnect.
Plus - the dems nominated a candidate that even trump could defeat. The coddling of the law breaking of black lives matter by the DFL does not endear law abiding citizens as well.
So I assume you are a Single
So I assume you are a Single Payer / Medicare For All advocate?
More?
So your solution for the failing Obama care health plan is more failing Obamacare on steroids?
You forget one thing
the MNGOP hasn't won statewide since 2006, nor have they broken 50% since Arne Carlson in 1994. Al Franken won by 10 as Dem Semators nationwide were losing by an average of 8 (D+9). Dayton won by 6 as governors nationwide were losing by 6 (D+6) Swanson and Otto blew out their competition. Sorry but to say it's the DFL with the statewide problem based on one election where no Klobuchar, Franken, etc were on the ballot just isn't true. And I'm sorry but a local DFLer will do better than HRC in the 78 counties she lost in
Rural v Urban
I agree that some Democrats don't message well in rural America -- let alone spend time there trying to message! -- but it is possible. HRC was dismal at this and I think her campaign strategists were wrong to go that way. And Grow is right that the messaging just isn't there. So okay, let's assume the messaging IS there. Now it's time to actually propose policy and practice that resonates in rural Minnesota AND broadcast the policy and practice that supports it. It's a broad-based approach that needs all 3. I think we call this a 3-legged strategy. I come from rural Iowa stock and I have seen progressive candidates win there because they are able to speak to rural Iowa and the farming community. Tim Walz does this very well. If you can't explain the rural v. urban tax support system, you shouldn't run as a Democrat (or any party for that matter). Farm subsidies make or break farmers from year to year. How often do you read about it? hardly ever. Bread and butter issues are personal and everyone who votes votes because a candidate has spoken to him/her. Al Franken has won the hearts of voters in every county in Minnesota. He gets it. We need more Als. What I'm reading here is the disconnect between the Haves and Have Nots. That's the messaging problem. We can fix it and we must. Let us begin the work.
DFL Needs to have positive appeal
Yes, the Democratic Party needs to talk about good jobs, health care for all, and taking care of the poor. But it also needs to project a positive message similar to "Make America Great Again". People want to feel proud of their country and want to hear a positive message. Talk about abuses and unfairness, while necessary, can't be the only thing that people hear. And what about the endless wars that take over half of the discretionary budget and result in untold suffering? Are they really necessary? How about if we get to be great again by spending that money on building up our country rather than blowing up other countries, like we just did in Syria.