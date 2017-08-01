Getting a handle on the size of the homeless population in the Twin Cities
In a lot of American cities, homelessness is a very visible issue. In Portland, homeless people are ubiquitous near the bridges that cross the Columbia and Willamette rivers. In Los Angeles, perennial efforts to clean up tent encampments on skid row only result in homeless people returning to the area. And in San Francisco, officials put $241 million a year into an all-but-intractable homelessness epidemic that’s taxing the city’s overburdened infrastructure, to little avail.
Here in the Twin Cities, you might see a person standing on the highway off-ramp with a cardboard sign that says “Anything helps,” someone swaddled in a sleeping bag on a bench in Rice Park, or a person staying warm on the light-rail line as temperatures plunge on a winter night, but in general, homelessness doesn’t seem to have the same visible face here as it does in other U.S. cities.
Of course, just because a problem isn’t visible, it doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist. But just how big is the Twin Cities’ homeless population? Is the problem smaller here than other cities, or is it just more hidden?
How many homeless
The Amherst H. Wilder Foundation in St. Paul started trying to systematically count the number of homeless people in Minnesota in 1991, in response to a boom in homelessness in the United States in the 1980s. Experts variously attribute the uptick in homelessness to the closing of psychiatric institutions, growing income inequality, cuts to federal welfare programs, and the loss of affordable housing in urban cores as a result of urban renewal efforts.
Every three years on a night in October, Wilder surveys people living in emergency shelters, domestic violence shelters, transitional housing and people found in encampments, at service centers and meal sites across the state. The count includes people who lack a stable place to sleep, are living in a shelter or are sleeping somewhere not intended for habitation.
Homeless people receives $5 to participate in a 30-plus minute interview about who they are and how they became homeless. The last Wilder homeless count was conducted in 2015.
Homeless counts undercount the actual number of homeless people, because they don’t include people who are not found by volunteers or people who have found a temporary place to stay, such as with friends or family. While Wilder counted 9,312 homeless people in the state of Minnesota in 2015, it estimates that 15,000 are actually homeless on a given night, and 40,000 experience homelessness in a given year. There were 3,665 homeless people in Hennepin County and 1,787 in Ramsey County.
The number of homeless people in the state of Minnesota saw a steady uptick from 1991, when Wilder first studied it, through the Great Recession, which saw many people lose jobs and housing. It saw its first decline since 2006 in 2015.
Compared to other cities
Wilder isn’t the only institution counting homeless people. Every year in January, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development collects homelessness data from cities and counties.
That count is less reliable than Wilder’s, said Michelle Decker Gerrard, a research manager at the Wilder Foundation who helps conduct the homeless study, because it's conducted in January and people who are homeless and living outside of shelters in Minnesota in the winter tend to be very hunkered down and hard to find.
But, since HUD’s survey is consistent across U.S. cities and states, it allows us to compare homelessness across the country.
According to HUD, in Ramsey and Hennepin counties, there are about 250 homeless people for every 100,000 residents (a lower figure than Wilder’s estimate), a figure that puts the Twin Cities far below many cities and counties in terms of the share of the population that is homeless.
HUD data show that the proportion of the population that’s homeless in the Twin Cities is roughly a fifth the size of Washington, D.C.; a third of San Francisco; and about half that of the city and county of Honolulu. The Twin Cities’ homeless population as a share of overall population is more on par with Chicago in 2015 (2016 data were not available for Chicago).
So, yes, homelessness is less prevalent in the Twin Cities than it is in some other major cities, but it also may be less visible. Compared to somewhere like San Diego, cold temperatures make Minnesota a dangerous place to be sleeping outside in the winter.
“The worse the weather is, the more likely it is that the community will invest in more temporary shelters,” said Steve Berg, vice president for programs and policy at the National Alliance to End Homelessness. “You go to Los Angeles and there’s lots and lots of people on the street, there’s never really been an effort in LA to have enough shelter to shelter all the people who are homeless, so you get a lot of people living on the street.”
Compared to 75 percent of homeless people living unsheltered in Los Angeles County, just 6 percent of homeless people were living in unsheltered conditions in Hennepin County, according to the HUD count, which is among the lowest rates in the U.S.
But the Twin Cities also deserve credit for handling homelessness, Berg said.
The approach to solving homelessness has changed a lot in the last decade, Berg said: Rather than trying to solve the underlying issues — addiction, mental health issues, job readiness — first, and then putting people into housing, an approach favored in the 1990s, research has shown getting people into stable housing and then fixing underlying issues actually works better to keep people off the street.
“The Twin Cities is a place we think of as an example of a place where … the community is really getting together around things that really work,” he said.
Who is homeless in the Twin Cities?
Besides overall numbers, there are many other things the Wilder survey can tell us about the Twin Cities’ homeless populations in 2015:
Demographics
Of homeless adults in the metro area, 53 percent were men and 47 percent were women.
The median age for homeless males was 45 and the median age for homeless females was 33.
8 percent of homeless people had served in the military.
Homeless parents had an average of two children under age 17.
45 percent of homeless people in the Twin Cities were African American, 32 percent were white, 6 percent were born in Africa or had a parent born in Africa, 6 percent were multiracial, 5 percent were American Indian, 3 percent were Asian or Pacific Islander. Seven percent reported Hispanic/Latino origin.
3.4 percent reported being gay or lesbian; 4.3 percent bisexual; 1.4 percent were unsure; 1 percent reported being transgender.
Health
53 percent had a chronic health condition, most commonly high blood pressure
40 percent said they felt they needed to see a health professional about a mental health issue
9 percent felt they needed to see a health professional about an alcohol or drug problem
In the past 30 days, 65 percent reported smoking cigarettes, 31 percent had used alcohol, 21 percent had used marijuana, and 12 percent had used other drugs.
Housing
70 percent of interviewees spent zero of the last 30 days sleeping outside or somewhere not suited for human habitation. Four percent spent the whole month prior sleeping outside or somewhere unsuitable for living.
48 percent were on the waiting list for public or subsidized housing. The median person on the waitlist had been on it for 5 months.
27 percent had an unlawful detainer, or court eviction, in their past.
More than half had last had stable housing in the Twin Cities, and 26 percent had last had stable housing out of state.
Comments (3)
Numbers Aren't the Central Issue
By focusing on the numbers (which are extremely fungible in any case), Kaul misses the central issue: THE LACK OF AFFORDABLE HOUSING IN THE TWIN CITIES AND METRO AREA.
The "housing crisis" is no crisis at all, but a yet another manifestation of the ever-increasing wage and wealth gap in the hyper-capitalist neoliberal USA.
So what we he have here is a political-economic issue. The people of this state (through their politicians) lack the political will to address the issue of affordable housing and homelessness.
The economic parts are simple: rent control, price controls, stop subsidizing stadiums, shopping centers and luxury housing, fairly tax the rich and corporations, etc.
But the political will just doesn't exist so next year's charts will show an increase in homelessness and all the terrible pathologies it enables and creates: crime, violence, broken families, poor health, addictions, etc.
Well said !! You gotta wonder what the homeless
...situation would be if our local government, instead of falling all over themselves to fund a billion dollar sports palace to entertain mainly the upper middle class season ticket holders and corporate box purchasers, had instead reached out to the least of us for the benefit of all.
What impact would a billion $$ have on housing for the homeless ?? I recently read about an organization supporting affordable housing here in the Twin Cities which had struggled mightily to gather a few tens of millions to buy and convert properties. It's obvious that that same financial support given to the Vikings' sports palace would have a HUGE impact on the homeless issue. But we know what our city council cares about through their actions, not their words.
Our city government has long gone ga-ga over high end development while mainly giving lip service and its best wishes to affordable housing development. Does anyone else sense a little cognitive dissonance here ??
Yes, homelessness is a statewide problem, but the great majority of the problem is in the broader metro area, where the most of our MN population is.
Local government has primary accountability in this matter, although there is a role for the state.
Actually, numbers ARE important
Those suffering from mental illness often don't want to stay in shelters or receive certain services. And when we know what % of the homeless population suffers from mental illness (40%) it helps determine what, if any, solutions should be offered.