Where they stand: Minnesota’s delegation on Charlottesville and Trump’s response
Over the weekend, in the college town of Charlottesville, Virginia, a group of neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and members of the Ku Klux Klan gathered to defend a public monument to Confederate General Robert E. Lee slated for removal. What began on Friday night as a disturbing, racist march turned violent on Saturday, with white supremacists and counter-protests clashing. A 32-year-old counter-protester, Heather Heyer, was killed, and dozens more were injured, when a 20-year-old white supremacist drove his car through a crowd.
President Donald Trump initially blamed protesters on “many sides” for the violence; it took him two days to name neo-Nazis and white supremacists as the instigators. In a Tuesday press conference, Trump went back to blaming both sides, naming neo-Nazis and what he called “alt-left” protesters as responsible for the violence, while saying there were “very fine people” on both sides and criticizing the idea of removing the statue of Lee.
Trump’s slow response, and his Tuesday remarks that reversed his more measured Monday statement, has drawn widespread condemnation from Republicans and Democrats alike, while the far-right organizers of the rally, from Richard Spencer to David Duke, praised the president for calling out counter-protesters.
In the aftermath of Charlottesville, Minnesota’s members of Congress have responded with statements, on social media, and on TV. Where public statements weren’t available, we’ve also made requests for comment. We’re collecting their responses here, and we’ll continue to update it as new information becomes available.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D)
As Mayor Mike Signer of Charlottesville has said, "When I think of torches, I want to think of the Statue of Liberty. When I think of candlelight, I want to think of prayer vigils." Our country is so much better than this. We all stand with the people of Charlottesville and the students of the University of Virginia against this racism.
— August 12, via Facebook
“Today we grieve and pray for the people of Charlottesville and the victims of the violence, including the families of the woman who was killed and the police officers who died in the helicopter crash as they were called into action. We also grieve and pray for our country. Because in the year 2017, we still have neo-Nazis and white nationalists spouting racism and inciting violence. This is inimical to everything we stand for. There are no sides to this. There is only truth. And the truth is that when racism and violence win, we all lose. Our nation loses. So let us stand together, defending our own rights and those of our fellow citizens. Let us seek not just common ground, but higher ground. Americans have stood together shoulder to shoulder for justice before and won, many times over. Our country is the stronger for it.”
— August 13, via Facebook
Sen. Al Franken (D)
“We have to remember, what the statue was about is slavery. That’s what the confederacy was about… [neo-Nazis] came wearing helmets and bringing clubs, and the violence started…and this driver, who has been charged, injured 20 and killed this lovely young woman and it is unbelievably sad. And President Trump, instead of condemning the white supremacists, just went out and said, ‘I condemn all violence from everybody’. And I thought that was horrible – and it was very him.”
— August 15, on Late Night with Conan O’Brien
Rep. Tim Walz (D – 1st District)
“Americans don't just deserve moral leadership from our POTUS, we demand it. @realDonaldTrump's failure to see good from evil is despicable. For @realDonaldTrump to use the bully pulpit, not as a force for good, but to serve as an apologist for Nazis is an affront to our values. We are the greatest country on earth. I won't & we can't be silent while one man disgraces all that we stand for. We must keep speaking out.”
– August 15, via Twitter
Rep. Jason Lewis (R – 2nd District)
“No room for hate in US political discourse. Should all stand together condemning disgusting hate, racism &violence in #Charlottesville #Mn02”
– August 12, via Twitter
“There is no room for hate in American political discourse. All men are created equal, and we all stand together in condemning the disgusting racism and violence that is sadly on display.”
— August 12, via Facebook
Rep. Erik Paulsen (R – 3rd District)
“There is no place in civil, respectful society for the horrid views expressed & violence in Charlottesville. We must be united, not divided… The driving of a car through a crowd of people today was an act of domestic terrorism. My thoughts are with the victims & their loved ones. We must reject all forms of bigotry, by white supremacist groups or any group that attempts to spread hate and violence.”
— August 12, via Twitter
“This is cut-and-dry: White supremacists & neo-Nazis have no place in our society & that should be made unequivocally clear on all levels”
— August 15, via Twitter
Rep. Betty McCollum (D – 4th District)
“Racist violence in #Charlottesville is reprehensible and goes against the values we share as Americans. Bigotry has no place in our country.
— August 12 via Twitter
Americans are sickened by what's happened in #Charlottesville. We need a President who stands up to white supremacists and domestic terror.
— August 12 via Twitter
To my @HouseGOP and @SenateGOP colleagues: it's time for you to join us and condemn @realDonaldTrump’s embrace of the KKK and neo-Nazis.”
— August 15, via Twitter
Rep. Keith Ellison (D — 5th District)
“Through his silence, President Trump is speaking loudly and clearly on how he feels about bias-motivated violence against people outside of what he considers his base. The President failed to respond when two good Samaritans were murdered by a white supremacist in Portland, and he stood silent when a bomber attacked an Islamic Center in Minnesota — except for when his aide Sebastian Gorka said the attack may have been perpetrated by the left. And the President has failed to name the tragedy that took the life of Heather Heyer, a brave American, for what it was — an act of right wing domestic terrorism at a white supremacist Nazi rally in Charlottesville.
No American wants to face it but the facts are increasingly hard to ignore: Donald J. Trump is sympathetic to violent white supremacists. Donald Trump campaigned on hate. He encouraged violence from the campaign stage. He hired Bannon, Miller, and Gorka. And he stands silent in the face of white supremacist violence, though he casually tears down anyone who displeases him. Hate might be the only campaign promise he's delivering on. Right wing terrorism is far more prevalent than any other form of terrorism in our country, by a 2 to 1 margin. It's time for the President's administration to address the right wing hate groups that are a threat to American citizens.”
— August 16 statement
Rep. Tom Emmer (R – 6th District)
Today, & all days, we must stand together as one nation against the hatred & racism that attempts to divide us. #charlottesville
— August 12, via Twitter
There is no question about it: white supremacy is repugnant & has no place in this great nation we call home.
— August 16, via Twitter
Rep. Collin Peterson (D – 7th District)
“Hatred and bigotry associated with the white supremacists, neo Nazis, and the KKK has no place in our society. The tragedy in Charlottesville is another example of the struggles our country faces to unite and confront hate. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.”
— August 14 statement
Rep. Rick Nolan (D – 8th District)
“White supremacy and hate should have no place in US. Today's violence is horrifying and we must confront bigotry that lurks in our society. Under no condition or circumstance can the president appear to give cover to white supremacists, Nazis, the KKK, or any other hate group. There are not two sides to that issue for people who respect basic human rights.”
—via Twitter and spokesperson, August 16
