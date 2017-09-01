Politicians love to talk about the urban-rural divide in Minnesota. But how much of a divide is there, really?
You might not know it this week with the Great Minnesota Get Together in full swing, but to believe some of the rhetoric during last year’s election season and the legislative session, there are really two Minnesotas.
One of those Minnesotas is full of lakes, farms, country roads and, depending on who you ask, a lot of hardworking folks who feel their needs aren’t being met and their message isn’t being heard, or misguided bumpkins who vote against their interests.
The other Minnesota, a metropolis straddling the banks of the Mississippi River, is made up of two growing cities and their suburbs, with increased infrastructure demands and, depending on your thinking, a bunch of people trying to make a good life for themselves and others, or a den of liberal busybodies taking up state resources and pushing their agenda on people who live far away.
The urban-rural divide is at the forefront of many conversations in Minnesota. How different is life, really, in different parts of the state?
Geography
In a lot of cases when people talk about the urban-rural divide, they seem to be talking about the metro versus the rest of the state.
More than half of the people in Minnesota live in the 7-county metro, which is around 3,000 square miles or less than 3.5 percent of the land covered by the state.
But Minnesota has a lot of cities that aren’t in the metro area: Duluth, East Grand Forks, Mankato, Moorhead, Rochester, St. Cloud. To get a more nuanced picture of the state, Minnesota’s State Demographic Center, in a January report, breaks the state down into four types of places:
Urban areas (defined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture), including the aforementioned cities and their adjoining areas and parts of the state near LaCrosse and Sioux Falls, with 73 percent of the state’s population;
large towns, such as Austin, Bemidji, Brainerd, Hibbing, Hutchinson, Willmar and Worthington, with 11 percent of the state’s population;
small towns, like Cannon Falls, Ely, Grand Rapids, Staples and Thief River Falls, where 7 percent of Minnesotans live;
and rural areas, largely agricultural areas outside these cities and towns with less than 2,500 residents and where most people don’t commute to a larger town. Eight percent of Minnesotans live in rural areas.
Breaking the state’s population down in this way reveals a few key differences.
Grayer Minnesota
Rural and small-town Minnesota are older than its cities. Sometimes by quite a bit. The median age in Twin Cities counties tends to be in the 30s, while in some counties in northeastern Minnesota around 50.
The breakdown across Minnesota geographies looks like this:
Interestingly, the youngest counties in Minnesota are actually large-town counties like Blue Earth, home to Mankato (median age: 30), Clay County (home to Moorhead; median age 32), and Beltrami and Stevens counties, home to Bemidji and Morris (median age: 33). All of these areas have higher education campuses and some have relatively sizable minority communities.
But broadly, Greater Minnesota is also grayer Minnesota. With age comes wisdom — and sometimes, different ideas about what’s important and how things should work. Age also brings different housing, medical and social needs.
Still, it’s important to remember scale, said State Demographer Susan Brower. While the share of the population that is graying may be smaller in urban areas, the silver tsunami is still huge because those areas are so populous.
“There’s quite a bit of similarity in how much rural areas will need to deal with aging compared to small towns, large towns and even urban areas,” Brower said.
Growth and contraction
In Minnesota, denser areas are becoming more dense, and sparsely populated areas are becoming denser less quickly or losing population altogether.
Coupled with an aging population, a declining birthrate and migration to urban areas spells workforce shortage for employers across Minnesota, but one that’s expected to be felt especially acutely in parts of Greater Minnesota, which could put a damper on the economy there.
Minnesota’s urban and big town areas are expected to face a labor shortage, too, but have shown a greater ability to attract workers from outside the state — and country.
Jobs and income
Much of the angst surrounding the urban-rural divide has to do with economics. In some ways, there is an economic urban-rural divide and in other ways, not so much.
Country Minnesotans do work in a different industry mix than city Minnesotans. City dwellers are far more likely to work in professional and scientific fields, and financial, insurance and real estate fields than people in Greater Minnesota. Small town and rural-dwellers are more likely to work in natural resources jobs and construction jobs.
People in cities make more money, too: the average full-time, year-round worker in an urban area makes nearly $51,000, more than $10,000 more than people in rural areas, small and big towns.
But they also need more money to live: According to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, the cost of living for a two adults and two children is nearly $96,000 in Hennepin County, the most expensive place to live, compared to about $53,000 in Stevens County, the least expensive.
All four regions in Minnesota have relatively low poverty rates — 2 percent in urban areas, 4 percent in small and big towns and 5 percent in rural areas for full-time workers — but the differences between them are striking, with people in rural areas more likely to be living in poverty despite working.
“We found that rural, small town, and large town residents who work a full-time schedule are two or more times more likely to live in poverty than urban residents who do so,” the State Demographic Center report notes. Part-time workers were more likely to be in poverty in urban areas than in other parts of the state.
While some parts of Greater Minnesota tended to take longer to recover from the Great Recession, unemployment rates are currently low throughout most of the state — even lower in some non-metro areas than in the Twin Cities themselves.
Race and immigration
Certainly, Minnesota’s rural areas are more white on average than its urban areas.
“If you’re looking at the composition of the population, you see largely white, non-Hispanic populations in rural and small-town Minnesota. That’s less true of large towns and urban centers,” Brower said.
It also has fewer immigrants.
But the share of nonwhite and foreign-born Minnesotans living outside the metro is changing, particularly in regional centers and agricultural areas where immigrants have moved for work.
A matter of perception
Jobs and income, age, race and place of birth: these are some of the ways rural and urban Minnesotans differ, at least in ways we can easily measure. But that’s often not the heart of the matter.
Katherine Cramer, the author of “The Politics of Resentment: Rural Consciousness in Wisconsin and the Rise of Scott Walker” and a University of Wisconsin-Madison professor began studying the urban-rural divide in her home state in 2007 after she realized the depth of resentment of Milwaukee and Madison in other parts of the state.
“The people I listened to felt like they were on the short end of the stick. They felt they were not getting their fair share of power, resources or respect. They said that the big decisions that regulated and affected their lives were made far away in the cities. They felt that no one was listening to their own ideas about how things should be done or what needed attention,” she wrote in the Washington Post.
In Minnesota, this chasm has been particularly visible in the debate over transportation funding. Often, this debate has been framed as light-rail for the cities versus roads for rural areas. That was a sticking point for people in some parts of the state, who feel that the metro isn’t paying its share into the state’s transportation fund.
An analysis by the Star Tribune earlier this year found that’s a misperception. It found that the metro contributes about 52 percent of the vehicle sales and fuel taxes and registration fees and receives 32 percent of it back in transportation funding (to be fair, rural areas have 87 percent of lane miles and got about two-thirds of the funding).
A new survey of rural and small town America, published this year by the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation and the Washington Post, found that perceptions like this often fuel the sense of an urban-rural divide.
“One of the big things we found is that people in rural areas are more likely to feel like they have a sense of shared values with other rural Americans, and people in cities don’t share those values,” said Liz Hamel, director of public opinion and survey research at the Kaiser Family Foundation.
Hamel and her colleagues also found that rural Americans tended to have more pessimistic views about their local economy: more of them said they’d recommend young people move away in search of opportunity.
“People just felt like there wasn’t an economic future for young people, there was not good access to well-paying jobs,” Hamel said — even though urban and rural Americans reported being able to pay bills at similar rates.
Some differences are cultural, or a matter of perception. But as data suggest, there are also real differences between urban and rural Minnesotans, to a degree, who they are, and the jobs they work. There are also real similarities: on the whole, Minnesotans are pretty well-off economically and face a lot of the same challenges.
A report from the Center for Rural Policy and Development in Mankato notes the importance of remembering that with problems common across the state — lack of affordable child care, transportation funding needs and a looming workforce shortage, to name a few — the solutions sometimes have to be different.
And even if urban and rural Minnesotans feel divided from one another, it might not matter much. A 2011 study by a Minnesota Rural Partners researcher documented the extent the economies of urban and rural Minnesota are interdependent. Like it or not, we’re all in this together.
Comments (8)
There's got to be a better use than roads
The rural roads vs. city light rail debate is so bizarre. It seems like those in rural areas want roads because they think they should get *something*, regardless of its utility. I've yet heard an articulation of why they need more roads other than "congestion" fantasies in places like Brainerd. Outstate Minnesota is already deeply overbuilt with roads; we have empty 4-lane highways and sprawling suburban strips in pretty unpopulated places; often they damage what's left of the old downtowns and will be a huge financial liability in the future in terms of maintenance. What a huge opportunity cost. I'd like to see the residents of outstate Minnesota get more creative in their demands than pointless roads or environmental destruction to an almost sadly comical scale in exchange for a small handful of temporary jobs. Failing that, it may be time to move where the opportunity is.
Job Position
A lot of Greater Minnesota people are moving to where the opportunities are. I have to wonder though if there isn't a better way to get the job done than to have everyone move to a large city.
Rather than throw more money at roads that people don't need, how about putting money into high speed internet service? Governor Dayton has long championed this avenue without a lot of support from the legislature, who typically cut the budget and slide the money into road construction instead. Judging from the article above, I can only assume this is because the representative's buddies in small towns have construction companies and they employ a lot of people when a road is being built. By contrast, internet utilities are few and far between, are owned by just a few people, and you don't need a ton of people to do the installation.
So it's not as attractive in the short term as it's not a big jobs bill.
But looking at the long term, high speed internet is exactly what Minnesota needs. These days there aren't a lot of businesses or jobs that don't use a lot of bandwidth, from CAD drawings to marketing material to EDI (electronic data interface) orders. If you want a business to succeed in a small town and compete in new markets, they need to be able to reach those additional markets and service them. In this day and age, you're not going to accomplish that using mail any more than you would via Pony Express.
From an employee point of view, fast internet helps them reach jobs no matter where they are at. The firm I work for is based in downtown Minneapolis, but we have employees who work from home in Mankato, Hutchinson, North Dakota, Phoenix, and other points across the United States. Having high speed access at both ends lets us hire technical people no matter where they may live.
If people can work from anywhere, then they can live anywhere too. And those salaries are spent in their community, boosting local merchants, schools, and and the greater area's economy.
In turn, that means those areas also need fewer subsidies from the Twin Cities to maintain their infrastructure.
Were I in the legislature, I would be pushing hard to get high speed rolled out to the entire state as quickly as possible, then tout to the rest of the country what a good place Minnesota is to live and work. Remember Governor Anderson on the cover Time magazine in the 1970s? We can repeat that again in just a couple of years.
Paul Thissen has been
Paul Thissen has been championing Greater Minnesota high speed internet for at least the last seven years...probably before that. But I remember him being one of the only gubernatorial candidates to have that as a plank.
I live part time in downtown
I live part time in downtown Minneapolis and part time in the Brainerd area, so I see both perspectives first hand. I frequently drive to/from and around Brainerd and Minneapolis. And I'm a frequent user of light rail in Minneapolis.
From what I see, the money spent on rural roads are not for new roads nor (with few exceptions) added lanes to existing roads. Rather it's to maintain existing roads, make some high traffic intersections safer, repair bridges and in a few cases add lanes at relatively small high traffic areas.
So I question your assessment that they want something regardless of it's utility. Outstate residents want smooth roads as much as metro residents. I can only assume that your definition of a "pointless" road is one that you don't travel. Kind of like outstate residents complaining about spending on light rail in the metro because they don't use it.
The rural road vs. metro light rail debate is a valid one in the sense that we have limited dollars for transportation infrastructure. (And, of course, there's a big debate between metro road and light rail.) But the debate is heightened by those who fail to see that both metro and outstate has suffered from neglect of infrastructure and fail to recognize that different solutions are needed for each.
Pointless roads
I guess my definition of a "pointless" road is one that doesn't even begin to provide the utility that compensates for its maintenance costs. I would go so far as to suggest that perhaps silky smooth roads that see a few hundred cars per day is simply not a realistic expectation; or if those citizens were given the choice they may decide that high speed internet, as noted above, is a way better deal.
In any case if it were strictly maintenance, I'd care considerably less, but time and time again we find that "money for roads" ends up being more than 50% for expansion, which is the definition of unsustainable. Then there's the irony of out-state legislators not letting metro citizens tax *themselves* for transit projects.
I occasionally visit a family cabin in central MN, the road to which is currently undergoing a huge expansion. Maybe some day it will save me ten minutes on the way there. That doesn't mean I support it. One glance should be enough to indentify it as a deeply wasteful project - and it's not the only one (additionally tens of millions of dollars to expand roads largely to service mostly upper-middle-class white cabin traffic is the worst kind of wealth transfer).
Is the new light rail deeply wasteful? Hard to say, I guess. I don't love the through-the-woods routing, and can't help but wonder what we could do with better bus service for that kind of money. But at the end of the day, nobody is asking out-state citizens to pay for it.
An omitted factor
I wonder what the State tax & fee revenue distribution over the four categories would look like. Similarily for the amount of State government spending. I have heard that most State revenue comes from the metro and that the rurals are complaining about not getting enough. So the money in/out distributions would be valuable to know.
Divisive politics
The total population in MN in 2016 was 5.52 million.
The Twin Cities metro area was 3.55 million, leaving 1.97 million for outstate.
Interesting that this repub party tries for divisive politics instead of honesty, claiming the rural areas are underfunded when they're not and Jeffrey Klein's comment also covers this issue quite accurately.
I understand that what is good for all is good for MN, but that doesn't seem to be the message from our divisive repub party.
Listen to the people and then represent them accordingly...
Elitist politicians often rationalize their viewpoints and decisions rather than simply asking people open ended questions and simply listening to them. If they simply listen to people and their needs & concerns they can represent them more effectively.
This simple concept is true for the MN House, MN Senate, MN Governor and our two U.S. Senators. Our MN Governor and two U.S. Senators vote and act as if 100% of their constituents are Democrats. They are failing to represent 48-49% of Minnesota...