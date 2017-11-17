The case for, and against, Sen. Al Franken’s resignation
In the wake of allegations that Sen. Al Franken groped two women and kissed one of them without her consent, Democrats in Minnesota and around the country are grappling with a question unthinkable just weeks ago: Should Franken resign his seat in the U.S. Senate?
It’s a thorny question for Democrats, and for a multitude of reasons. For one, Franken is no congressional backbencher: He had emerged as one of the party’s brightest stars and most prolific fundraisers, a sharp inquisitor of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet members and a buzzed-about possibility for the White House himself.
Democrats are also wary of taking a concrete stand on Franken, as allegations and stories of sexual harassment and misconduct roil Congress and statehouses around the country. Calling on Franken to resign could compromise a Democrat in the future, whenever the next story inevitably reveals a colleague or political ally as a harasser, or worse.
Progressives are also thinking about their moral and political standing in all this. As Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, and President Trump himself, deny allegations of sexual assault and harassment — with the approval of many Republicans — Democrats are thinking about how their stance, or silence, on Franken affects the party’s image as a political force that defends women.
Among Democrats, tough conversations about Franken are playing out in public and in private. Few Democrats were willing to speak on the record with MinnPost about Franken, a man many of them count as a friend and political ally.
In the midst of a difficult moment for Franken and for the party, there does not appear to be a consensus, either in Minnesota or nationally, about what the senator should do. What are the arguments for and against his resignation — and who’s doing the arguing?
Setting an example
The case for Franken’s resignation revolves around protecting Democrats from accusations of hypocrisy over sexual harassment and misconduct — establishing an ethical consistency on the issue, which Democrats argue has eluded Republicans.
Two prominent Democratic women in Minnesota — State Auditor Rebecca Otto and state Rep. Erin Murphy, both candidates for governor — called on Franken to resign. “We can’t have a double standard,” Otto said in a statement. “I believe it’s in the best interest of Minnesotans and of women everywhere for Sen. Franken to resign, and to set an example to powerful men across America that sexual harassment will not be tolerated.”
Since the first allegation against Franken was published last week, a few national progressive groups have called on Franken to resign, echoing the reasons Otto put forth. The most prominent is Indivisible, the anti-Trump activist movement with chapters around the country. (The Indivisible chapter in Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District, which has been very active, issued a statement that did not call for “any specific course of action” regarding Franken.)
CREDO Action, a progressive organizing network, said it is “committed to standing with women who speak out, holding perpetrators accountable and working to change the systemic and institutionalized misogyny that lets these behaviors continue without consequence.”
It said Franken should “immediately resign from the U.S. Senate, and that Gov. Mark Dayton should appoint a progressive woman to replace him.”
The bulk of enthusiasm and energy in pushing Franken to resign, some Minnesota Democrats say, is largely coming from younger, progressive activists.
These progressives have buzzed on social media about replacing Franken with a progressive woman: An online petition to draft DFL State Rep. Ilhan Omar for Franken’s Senate seat, for example, has circulated. “All over the country, men are being outed for their mistreatment of women. Now, that problem has come home,” the petition reads.
“Franken should resign, and make room for a woman that has inspired people around the globe to fight patriarchy and run for office. And that woman is Representative Ilhan Omar.” (The petition currently has 285 signatures.)
Justice Democrats, a progressive political action committee founded by prominent left-wing activists like Cenk Uygur, released a petition calling for Franken’s resignation last week. The PAC called on Dayton to replace Franken with 5th District Rep. Keith Ellison. (The petition has more than 7,000 signatures.)
“It would be profoundly hypocritical for Democrats to stand by Franken in this moment,” Justice Democrats said. “We can’t tolerate harassment or assault.”
Regardless of who might fill a Senate vacancy in Minnesota, some Democrats harbor serious concerns about Franken’s ability to hold on to this seat, should he run for re-election in 2020 — even if no more allegations surface about his conduct toward women.
According to Steven Schier, a professor of politics at Carleton College, Franken’s political future is in real doubt. The political argument for his resignation, Schier says, goes something like this: “He can help his own party by resigning, and allowing a younger, untainted person to carry the party banner. … He’s unlikely to get re-nominated.”
Franken could also see reduced political clout in the short term. Some Democrats argue that, for the near future, no Democrat or Republican will want to work closely with him on legislation or be seen supporting his initiatives.
A striking example of that effect has already come: For months, Franken had worked with Abby Honold, a rape survivor, on legislation to help law enforcement better respond to sexual violence cases. After the Franken news broke, Honold wrote in the Washington Post that the senator could not lead on her bill; by Monday, Sen. Amy Klobuchar had become the sponsor of that bill, replacing Franken.
2020 ‘a long ways away’
It’s unclear the extent to which Minnesota Democrats — from the political class of operatives and staffers to the activist faithful — believe Franken should resign. One DFLer said they sensed two-thirds of progressives wanted a Franken resignation; another said it was a vocal minority.
Even staunch Franken backers and Democratic partisans, however, are disgusted and disappointed by the revelations of the senator’s past behavior. But many believe that he does not need to step down — at least not right now — for a few reasons.
For one, an investigation into Franken by the Senate Ethics Committee is a certainty. Though it’s unclear what it would reveal, the promise of such a probe gives the impression that Franken could face consequences for his actions — potentially as serious as a censure vote in the Senate.
Multiple members of Minnesota’s congressional delegation, from both sides, brought up the ethics probe in their statements, while dodging the question of whether Franken’s behavior might warrant his stepping down. None of Franken’s colleagues in the Senate have called for his resignation, either.
Franken defenders note the senator’s responses to the allegations against him: After his initial response to Tweeden’s story was roundly criticized, Franken issued a lengthier, more direct apology, which Tweeden accepted. (She also said Minnesota voters should decide Franken’s political future.)
Women who have worked with Franken in politics and entertainment have come to his defense in recent day — a fact cited by his supporters. Several former political staffers, and three dozen former Saturday Night Live crew members, have all released statements defending the senator.
“We feel compelled to stand up for Al Franken, whom we have all had the pleasure of working with over the years on Saturday Night Live (SNL). What Al did was stupid and foolish, and we think it was appropriate for him to apologize to Ms. Tweeden, and to the public,” the 36 SNL women wrote.
Other Democrats have disputed the notion that Franken is now sidelined in the Senate, and out of contention for re-election. Darin Broton, a DFL consultant, said “2020 is a long ways away … the only person who can determine if Al Franken is going to be effective for the next three years is Al Franken.”
Broton, and other Democrats, made the point that calling for Franken’s head at this point could set a standard that would force Democrats to react the same way as more stories about politicians’ behavior are set to be revealed in the coming weeks and months.
“People are thinking ahead to what happens if there is another member of Congress called out for harassment,” Broton said. “Is every member of Congress or politician expected to resign based on allegations, regardless of intent or circumstances?”
Some on the left have made a more controversial point in response to that question. Feminist author Kate Harding, in a widely talked about Washington Post op-ed, said that Democrats need to tread carefully, lest other harassers in their party be ousted and potentially replaced with Republicans.
“If we set this precedent in the interest of demonstrating our party’s solidarity with harassed and abused women,” she writes, “we’re only going to drain the swamp of people who, however flawed, still regularly vote to protect women’s rights and freedoms.”
For progressives, a particularly painful element of the Franken scandal is that he was seen as a top ally and advocate for women in Congress: One of his first achievements as a lawmaker was an amendment that withheld defense contracts from firms that didn’t have strong policies on workplace sexual harassment and assault. Just last month, Franken introduced legislation to assist Native women survivors of sexual violence. He had been working on the sexual assault legislation with Honold, too.
As Democrats continue to grapple with what to do about Franken, the senator himself appears to have hunkered down for the Thanksgiving holiday at his home in Washington. Staffers for the senator say he is not planning on resigning; one told the Star Tribune that Franken will be doing “a lot of reflecting” over the holiday.
A new poll from KSTP and SurveyUSA, released Thursday, gave some early indications of the political effect of the sexual misconduct news. It showed that only 22 percent of Minnesotans sampled believe Franken should stay in office, while 33 percent said he should resign. Thirty-six percent wanted to wait for the Senate Ethics Committee investigation to run its course.
Franken's approval rating has cratered in the past week: It went from 53 percent this time last year, to 38 percent now — five points higher than Trump's approval rating.
“I know I've let people down and disappointed a lot of people — many Minnesotans, my family, and my friends,” the senator said in a statement responding to the poll. “To all of them let me say I'm so sorry. And I hope you know I'm committed to regaining your trust.”
“Is he a dead man walking?” Schier asked. “I think, politically, he probably is. There is a good political argument for him to resign. I’m not sure there’s a good legal argument — we do need some sort of due process and standards of proof before you convict someone.”
“Politically, he’s very much damaged goods,” Schier went on. “I don’t know how he overcomes that damage and rescues his career.”
Comments (16)
Al Franken should resign
Women should be believed when they say they've been assaulted, harassed or touched inappropriately, and that means that their assaulters and harassers should not be rewarded for their bad behaviors once it has been revealed. Even though I also believe we need more people like Franken in the Senate and that he's been good for MN and the country, at what point do we say enough is enough? Franken should resign.
Believing
What if they are lying? There are some holes in the story here, and the accuser leaked the story to right-wing media before it went public. Is it too much to ask to actually investigate the claims?
USO tours in context?
I listened yesterday to the 2004 Terry Gross interview where Franken describes in great detail his USO tour skit (https://www.npr.org/templates/story/story.php?storyId=1585568). He is open about the kinds of jokes that are in the show. You can even watch a video of the skits uploaded by a soldier (https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=458&v=jxYHQ69r4Lk). Should any of that context matter or not? Are the details relevant? I find the USO situation far more nuanced than others that are in the news these days.
Bawdy humor is not an excuse
While Tweenden may have participated in this sort of humor onstage, that is not an excuse for anyone to go beyond what the script involves (ie. adding tongue to the kiss) or to take such a photo of her, without her consent. If she wasn't in on the joke, she was the butt of it, and that is not okay.
I have liked Franken up to now, and hope he can keep his seat, but the USO context doesn't make it okay.
I respect your opinion even if I disagree
To me, the context is important. There was a script that had been used for years that had a kiss in it. It was dumb entertainment for troops overseas, but that's the point of a USO tour in my understanding. I'd be curious what theater people think about it. The photo is especially dumb, but not much beyond that to me. That's my current take on it, and it changed based on learning more about the context.
Wake Up and Smell the Coffee
Issues of taste are not political issues or criminal.
Middle ground
Surely there is some range of action inbetween "off with his head!" and ignoring the whole thing. After all, while Franken's behavior in these two instances was disappointing and degrading, he is not a Harvey Weinstein, he is not a Louis CK, he is not a Roy Moore. No careers were damaged or interrupted, as far as anyone's saying; no children were harmed. If we were trying Franken in a court of law, there would be a range of penalties available, and to my mind his offense (though offense it was) does not demand the maximum sentence. But some kind of restitution and community service, yes. As the Washington Post columnist suggested, perhaps Franken could do a sort of listening tour, perhaps he could dedicate himself publicly to furthering women's rights and women's causes—basically, there is some kind of atonement possible here, short of resignation.
But first, I agree that we should see what the ethics probe turns up. If there is something worse, or a frequent pattern of this kind of behavior, I'll feel differently.
Let's not react to fast
While I'm all for believing the women in these cases, we have to have a process and not just react. we should defiantly investigate these stories before we label a champion of women a traitor. Evidence is coming to light that these revelations may have been encouraged by the Trump camp to distract from Roy Moore, the tax bill and Net Neutrality vote.
https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2017/11/21/1717679/-The-Sexual-Harrassm...
If anyone deserves a day in court it's Al Franken.
"Let's wait for the ethics probe" - i.e., stall, delay, & distra
Here's my money on the ethics investigation proving to be a fruitless political exercise. The real point is, ala Dick Morris, a weird kind of triangulation: "Geez, we can't decide anything or form an opinion until the ethics business is concluded, now can we ??"
The Democrats find it impossible to think clearly on an issue involving significant donors, which is what Franken became.
Gov. Dayton could surely appoint a great advocate for women's issues - Al Franken is not necessary. But I think we will see him cling to his seat until there is no alternative but to exit. He is not growing in stature while he stalls, hoping that somehow events will turn in his favor. If he doesn't let go, we are going to see an extremely filthy Senate campaign next time around.
ethics probe
That's like saying lets skip the trial and just convict. I'm not sure why you have a problem with making a decision until the investigation is concluded. There are questions about her motivations, about what is actually happening in the picture, about whether witnesses saw anything that conflicts with her story - how about we figure this out before we decide.
Franken isn't going to run again, but his term isn't up to 2020. If he resigns and is replaced, that person will have to run in both 2018 and 2020. The replacement will not be a great advocate for women's issues. The replacement will spend 10 hours a day on the phone for the next 3 years raising money.
Franken is not necessary, but getting rid of him means that the Democrats have an extra senate seat to defend in 2018. That millions of dollars that would have gone to other candidates will go to the senate race, only to do it over in 2020.
The media has already made a "trial" irrelevant,
...as they have leaped to conviction in their lust for salacious headlines, and the public, in support of the guilty verdict, argue only about which punishment fits the crime.
So: forget trials on these allegations of misconduct, they are so passe'.
And the idea that a political investigation is going to throw no heat, only light, on these matters is laughable. Do you have the slightest doubt how Adam Schiff on one side & Trey Gowdy on the other are going to spin the findings ??
The rest of your arguments are all about defending Democratic party interests, which are not in dispute here. Along those lines, Franken should lay low, not resist, pursue distractions and delay, and call on his actor friends and former employees to speak out on his behalf, but also remind everyone how much MONEY he has given.
Let's Take a Deep Breath
Al Franken, a comedian and writer best known for his early work on Saturday Night Live, and who publicly opposed the US war in Iraq, received a USO Merit Award for his work as a volunteer on numerous overseas USO tours where he entertained US servicemen in Iraqi war zones as well as visiting wounded American soldiers at Bethesda Naval Hospital and Walter Reed Army Medical Center.
In 2006, Leeann Tweeden, a former Playboy Bunny, was invited on one of these USO tours to entertain the troops. Why? She was then a photogenic and super sexy young woman. A Google search shows that she may have been a “pin up” favorite with titillating poses at that time. If there is a policy against HTML tags please take one minute and google her name to see how she graced covers of many pronograhic magazine covers.
https://www.google.com/search?q=playmate%20Leeann%20Tweeden&tbm=isch
Time has passed.
Al Franken is now a Democratic United States Senator from Minnesota. He has been effective in fundraising and generous in sharing it with fellow democrats, some are in office and some as candidates. Many are women. Leeann Tweeden now works for Cumulus Media’s 790KABC, a Los Angeles AM radio station, which also broadcasts right wing personalities like Rush Limbaugh. I don’t think Rush Limbaugh will ever forgive Franken’s book titled: Rush Limbaugh is a Big Fat Idiot.
Now, years later, she has accused Al Franken, of acting inappropriately by kissing her forcibly during practice for their skit, and a photo has surfaced of a grinning Al Franken leaning over her and supposedly groping her as she was sitting up sleeping while fully clothed and covered by a flak jacket and helmet. No one takes a photo when groping, unless the photo is a “joke.” Maybe a bad joke, or a sophomoric prank in bad taste.
Senator Franken sent letter of apology to Tweeden who accepted the apology.
What will happen next?
In the wake of powerful men stepping down from past sexual predatory behavior, some are calling for Senator Franken’s resignation, some are pushing for returning the millions of dollars that he raised for other Democrats seeking office. A Congressional ethics committee may be convened to decide what to do about Al Franken, a distraction that will waste more time instead of dealing with the many serious pressing issues facing our country and our world.
The issue here is not about condoning powerful men with a HISTORY of sexual predatory behavior. And yes, many women then and now are still the victims because of power plays. But the frenzied headlines from media coverage in Senator Franklin's case, making no distinction between an “inappropriate” kiss versus decades of practice has become almost hysterical. And highly politicized.
Let’s take a collective deep breath and allow men and women to grow, develop and mature through time? If we chose to accept that Tweeden is now a respectable LA radio broadcaster and did not like Franklin's kiss when she was a Playmate on a USO tour, then can we accept and respect Al Franken has grown from a comedian into a serious political leader and effective United States Senator? I hope Democrats will not commit fratricide out of fear and a new veneer of puritanism and piety in the press and the public.
Tweenden
While I agree with you in believing there is a big difference between Franken and someone like Weinstein, I think your references to Tweenden's work are uncalled for. You are implying that because she had posed for Playboy, etc., Franken's behavior was acceptable—that she did not deserve to be treated with respect. Let's not smear the victim.
Your thoughts are so … reasonable.
The main argument against Sen. Franken resigning, yet not mentioned in the piece, is that it may well be that he has engaged in no inappropriate behavior. Not a photo of a sophomoric joke, nor the claim of a kiss more invasive than expected, nor a hand coming to rest on a woman’s buttock and felt by the woman as intrusive, in itself establishes inappropriate behavior, nor even creates a presumption of it. Facts, context and the careful drawing of inferences all must occur before conclusions are reached as to what occurred, and as to its moral significance. The answer may be nothing, and none. Or it may be more condemning.
A second argument against resignation is that if Franken has committed an inappropriate act, how does resignation come to be an appropriate consequence? The public discourse has universally leapt from inappropriate act to resignation as consequence; I haven’t seen a single attempt to articulate the link. It isn’t a simple question. Resignation is a potentially profound disruption of the representation of a large number of people who selected the person in question to represent them, and may substantially disadvantage those affected by legislative matters in which the elected official in question is engaged. Resignation may not be an appropriate consequence for even a serious inappropriate act, sexual or otherwise. I am working through my own thoughts on this question, but I haven’t seen anyone else even recognizing that it is a question.
Sauce for the Goose
When a decent person does something wrong and gets called out on it, they apologize and stick their tail between their legs. Maybe they resign, maybe they just have to take their lumps and get past it.
When a jerk does something wrong and gets called on it, what do they do? Well for Don Trump or Roy Moore, you loudly deny everything and attack your accusers.
As Sarah Huckabee Sanders explained, Judge Moore denies the accusations so it's case closed.
How long do you think liberals will sacrifice their own in a serf-defeating cycle of resignations if conservatives don't hold themselves to the same standard?
Sophomoric pictures result in the death penalty (career-wise) for one side, while the other side "grabs 'em by the..." wait, MinnPost mods won't even let me say that will they?
No Question At All
There is absolutely no question of Senator Franken needing to resign. He has merely been accused, there is no trial even in progress, except in the witch-hunting media, and what he is accused of is not even criminal. Moreover, his accuser is likely doing this for political reasons. That it is even being talked about let alone raising a question of resignation is an outrage against justice, morals, ethics and decency. If he committed any crime, then it should be in the courts. The media should know better than to engage in yellow journalism, particularly MinnPost. And the Democratic Party should know by now what ethics mean, and that they cut both ways.