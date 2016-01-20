Haven't made up your mind yet? Don't worry: We compiled all of MinnPost’s 2017 election coverage
As you probably noticed from the barrage of political flyers flooding your mailbox daily, Election Day is almost upon us. On Tuesday, November 7, voters around Minnesota will cast their ballots in municipal and school board races. Maybe you’ve already made up your mind — maybe, thanks to no-excuse absentee voting and early voting — you’ve already voted.
But for those of you making use of the last 24 hours before election day to figure out who you want to support on Election Day, we’ve assembled links to all of our coverage of the elections in Minneapolis and St. Paul to help you make an informed decision.
First things first: to figure out which offices you need to vote on Tuesday, check out the Minnesota Secretary of State’s MyBallot tool.
Minneapolis mayor
Hodges and her discontents: A guide to the five contenders in the Minneapolis mayor's race
Why mayoral candidate Nekima Levy-Pounds is 'optimistic but cautious' about police reform in Minneapolis
Minneapolis mayoral candidate Tom Hoch wants a 'top-to-bottom review' of the city's police department
Frey says 'real' police reform means changing the culture of the Minneapolis Police Department
Talking police reform, Minneapolis mayoral candidate Dehn looks to move beyond two words: 'disarm officers'
Why so few people believe the Minneapolis Police Department has changed since Betsy Hodges became mayor
What Minneapolis mayoral candidates plan to do about education (even though they can’t really do much)
How much do Minneapolis' mayoral candidates care about Minneapolis' business community?
Mayoral forum reveals consensus on doing more for north Minneapolis — and skepticism that it will happen
At first mayoral forum, candidates differentiate themselves on leadership style, if not substance
What the major Minneapolis mayor candidates' kickoff events say about their campaigns
As mayoral campaign begins in Minneapolis, candidates grapple with city-only minimum wage
Minneapolis city council
Incumbents vs. insurgents: a look at the seven races that could dramatically alter the Minneapolis City Council
Ward 3: Who's who in Minneapolis' most politically diverse city council race
Ward 3: Fletcher wins DFL endorsement in race to replace Jacob Frey on Minneapolis City Council
Ward 3: Ginger Jentzen announces run for Minneapolis Council seat under Socialist Alternative banner
Ward 6: War of words continues in Minneapolis' Ward 6 council race after Noor skips DFL endorsement convention
Ward 9: Minneapolis Council Member Cano wins DFL endorsement after contentious ward convention
Minneapolis park board
St. Paul mayor
St. Paul mayoral candidates use final debate to highlight differences
The five leading St. Paul mayoral candidates just did a 'Shark Tank'-like pitch to voters. Here's what they said.
For mayoral candidates, St. Paul DFL convention is full of sound and fury, signifying … what, exactly?
Amid Thao campaign turmoil, Carter extends lead for DFL endorsement bid in St. Paul mayor's race
The fight for the DFL endorsement in the St. Paul mayor's race is about to get personal
How much does the DFL's endorsement matter for St. Paul mayoral candidates this year?
At St. Paul mayoral forum, candidates talk minimum wage, development projects, and how to get nonprofits to pay up
St. Paul school board
The St. Paul public school district is facing some tough decisions. So why is this year's school board election such a snooze?
St. Paul school board candidates lay out priorities at forum
Money in the election
What the latest independent expenditure reports tell us about Minneapolis' mayor and council races
Is 'right-wing,' 'conservative,' 'Republican' political committee Minneapolis Works! actually any of those things?
Everything we know about the independent committees trying to influence Minneapolis' 2017 elections
So we finally know who commissioned that 'right-wing' poll about the Minneapolis mayoral race last fall
