Haven't made up your mind yet? Don't worry: We compiled all of MinnPost’s 2017 election coverage

By MinnPost staff | 10:51 am
MinnPost photo by Corey Anderson

As you probably noticed from the barrage of political flyers flooding your mailbox daily, Election Day is almost upon us. On Tuesday, November 7, voters around Minnesota will cast their ballots in municipal and school board races. Maybe you’ve already made up your mind — maybe, thanks to no-excuse absentee voting and early voting — you’ve already voted.

But for those of you making use of the last 24 hours before election day to figure out who you want to support on Election Day, we’ve assembled links to all of our coverage of the elections in Minneapolis and St. Paul to help you make an informed decision.

First things first: to figure out which offices you need to vote on Tuesday, check out the Minnesota Secretary of State’s MyBallot tool.

Minneapolis mayor

Minneapolis city council

Minneapolis park board

St. Paul mayor

St. Paul school board

Money in the election

