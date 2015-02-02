Dayton will appoint Tina Smith to fill Franken's Senate seat
Gov. Mark Dayton has appointed Lt. Gov. Tina Smith as the next U.S. senator to represent Minnesota in Congress.
Smith, a Democrat, will take the place of U.S. Sen. Al Franken, who said last week he plans to resign in the midst of a growing sexual harassment scandal. Under state law, Smith will serve in Washington at least through 2018. There will be a special election in November 2018, when Minnesota voters will have a chance to weigh in on who should take Franken’s place for the remainder of his term, which expires in 2020.
“Tina Smith is a person of the highest integrity and ability," Dayton said. "There is no one I trust more to assume the responsibilities of this important office."
Dayton announced the appointment Wednesday morning, after more than a week of speculation over whom he would pick. Initial reports suggested he would appoint Smith as a placeholder candidate — someone who would serve temporarily but not run to hold the seat. But on Wednesday, Smith said she intends to run for the Senate next fall.
“Though I never anticipated this moment, I am resolved to do everything I can to move Minnesota forward," Smith said. "I will be a fierce advocate in the United States Senate for economic opportunity and fairness for all Minnesotans.”
The appointment continues the rapid rise of Smith, who is serving her first term as lieutenant governor after years of working as a behind the scenes operator in DFL political circles. She was previously Dayton’s chief of staff and an adviser to his campaign in his first run for office. Before that, Smith served as chief of staff in Minneapolis Mayor R.T. Rybak’s office.
Smith grew up in New Mexico and has a bachelor’s degree from Stanford University and an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College. She landed in Minnesota after taking a marketing job at General Mills and eventually started her own marketing firm. From 2003 to 2006, Smith served as the vice president of external affairs for Planned Parenthood of Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota.
The appointment of Smith complicates matters for the Minnesota Legislature. Under the state Constitution, the Senate president "shall" fill any vacancy in the lieutenent governor's office, but Republicans currently control the chamber on a single vote. Republican Senate President Michelle Fischbach planned to address reporters Wednesday afternoon.
"It's an underhanded 'House of Cards' style move. This is clearly an attempt to throw the Republican majority in the Minnesota Senate out of balance," Republican Party Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan said in a statement.
Not surprisingly, praise from Democrats poured in following the Smith appointment. “Governor Dayton appointed a true public servant to the U.S. Senate with his appointment of Tina Smith. I have had the great privilege of working with Tina in many different capacities over two decades, and she is one of the most trusted and respected leaders we have in Minnesota," DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin said in a statement. "Whether it’s behind the scenes or out front, Tina has contributed greatly to building a better Minnesota."
Smith said she expects to transition into the U.S. Senate sometime in January. She will immediately get to work and start campaigning for the seat in 2018.
About the Author:
Recent Stories
Most Commented
-
63 comments
-
29 comments
-
26 comments
-
24 comments
-
24 comments
Comments (12)
Doesn't that mean Dayton now has a Republican Lt. Gov?
So now Dayton will have a Republican for Lt. Gov.? How's THAT going to work?
It is pretty easy to ignore a Lt Governor
It is mostly a ceremonial job as long as the governor doesn't die or resign.
Lieutenant Governor? Assistant Manager?
I suspect he will pretty much ignore her. The Lieutenant Governor in Minnesota has a pretty limited constitutional role. Any other duties are, I believe, what the Governor decides.
well, I hate to say it but...
Have you seen Dayton lately? I wish him all the best but he is NOT is good physical condition.
Fischbach
Michele Fischbach's seat gets thrown to a special election, which will decide control of the Senate.
Lt. Gov is a job that has no responsibilities or power, if the Gov doesn't want it to.
Maybe Not
The Republicans say that Sen. Fischbach can remain in her Senate seat. It will probably be decided by the Court.
But I have to say, good lord, what is wrong with Dayton. In effect he appointed a Republican to succeed him in the event he has a health crisis. And there's probably not a snowball's chance in hell that a DFLer can win Fischbach's seat in a special election in the event she becomes Governor.
Who needs enemies when you've got friends like Dayton or the Dems who forced Franken to resign?
I doubt she can serve in the Senate and as Lt Gov
Separation of powers should rule that out
Yeah but...
Aren't you guys all assuming that Franken's seat will necessarily be won by a Democrat in the next election? If Democrats don't pull their act together and stop relying on Republican's and their self inflicted wounds we could end up with a toss up. I'm looking at the way Franken and the Party handled this whole situation and I'm not encouraged.
Jumping the Gun
Maybe the Governor should have waited with this announcement until after Senator Franken actually resigns.
The repubs
Met with Gov. to discuss options. One is to have a special session and elect a Dem with safe seat to Lt. Gov. the Repubs would be infavor of this also, but it requires a special session which lets in chance of reopening tax bill, particularly since is playing out like Dayton thought it would. That would put Repubs in position of defending their own fiscal irresponsibility before an election.
That is the problem with playing games instead of responsible legislating.
Great choice for ALL of Minnesota
By past actions Tina Smith has shown that she is aware of and represents the entire state, not just the metro area.
And announcing right from the start that she intends to run for the seat in a year will encourage her to work that much harder, not just occupying the seat as a caretaker for a year.
My 2¢
Smith seems a fine choice to me, with both DFL **and** business bonfides, and I look forward, should she win on her own in 2018, and again in 2020, to the state having a pair of very qualified female senators. We'll be better off as a result.
Having a Republican Lieutenant Governor is, as I'm told native Minnesotans like to say, "different," but not necessarily harmful to either party. Sadly, the new GOP chairman, whom I'd thought better of until now, has characterized it as a clever, underhanded move, suggesting Karl Rove-type maneuvering, though those are my words, not hers. That Ms. Carnahan has taken that line also suggests to me that she's been listening to too many right-wing conspiracy theorists and other Republican trolls.
I'm a little confused about why she'd need to run on her own in 2018 ••and•• in 2020, when Franken's seat would not normally be up for grabs normally until 2020. Is there a constitutional provision, when someone is appointed to serve for "the remainder" of someone's Senate terms, that requires an election as part of the next Congressional cycle?