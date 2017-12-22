Minneapolis City Council approved $10,000 raises for new council, mayor
During its final meeting of the year — and with five members taking their final votes as council members — the Minneapolis city council approved a $10,000 raise for the next mayor and members of the next city council.
The resolution also put the mayor and council members on a schedule to get annual raises over the next four years, in line with raises granted city employees through collective bargaining. Current Mayor Betsy Hodges is paid $116,528 a year. Mayor-elect Jacob Frey will be paid $126,528. Starting in January, council members will be paid at a rate of $98,696, up from the current pay of $88,695.
The pay raise resolution was not on the council’s pre-meeting agenda and the resolution had not passed through the Ways and Means Committee or any other standing committees. It was also not subject to public comment. Instead, it was walked onto the final meeting agenda at the beginning of the December 15 meeting by Council President Barbara Johnson.
The motion passed on a unanimous voice vote. Council Member Abdi Warsame was absent and Frey had left the council dais by the time the vote was taken.
“We talked before how challenging this work can be,” Johnson said, referencing the ceremonies earlier in the meeting honoring outgoing council members and Hodges. “We have fallen behind, as council members, in some really challenging times.”
During the Great Recession, neither elected officials nor city workers received raises. Those workers — both management and union-represented — have received raises in the last several budgets, while the council and mayor have not, Johnson said.
The proposed raise would put Minneapolis council members’ pay on par with those in Denver and Boston but behind Portland and Seattle. St. Paul pays its mayor $126,000. Hennepin County commissioners made $110,796 this year and will make $113,566 in 2018. Commissioner Jeff Johnson took a salary of $108,093 this year and will keep that pay level in 2018.
On Dec. 8, council approved its $1.4 billion budget for 2018, which did not contain money for the elected officials’ pay raises. To account for the $140,000 lump-sum needed for the pay hike, the budget had to be amended; the resolution granting the raises did so by taking $50,000 from the City Coordinator’s budget; $30,000 from Finance and Property Services; $10,000 from the City Clerk; $10,000 from the Health Department; $20,000 from Community Planning and Economic Services; $10,000 from Human Resources; and $10,000 from Regulatory Services.
Comments (5)
Let me get this straight.
The current council members, with no mention of pay raises in pre-meeting agenda, just decided to give themselves and future “public service” folks a 10%+ pay raise with the public’s money. I like that it wasn’t debated just voice voted in. Welcome to “public service” in 2017!!!
What?
While some suspicious people might think it’s questionable and self serving for our local politicians to unanimously and “apparently” spontaneously vote themselves a large pay raise at the very end of the year after the budget process was already approved, and to easily find budget offsets within departments to pay for it, that’s just because it is!
That was my impression too,
That was my impression too, Mike. There was enough bloat in the budgets to fund a fat pay hike...no need for discussion, because...Done!
Pay them the avg wage
Council members ought to be paid the average wage of a resident, or less, so they can adequately represent those they serve. A rent-paying council member whose rent has gone up 25% over their term might better understand the conditions those they represent live under than a council member who is part of a semi-elite class of residents. The 2010 census data says the average wage was something like $46,000 in Minneapolis (over twice what I make as a union worker and homeowner!). If the 13 council members and the mayor received this, we'd have an extra half million plus to use towards pursuing things like housing equity.
Corrupt
If this action of the council was pre-arranged, it would be a violation of Minnesota's open meeting laws. We need an investigation.