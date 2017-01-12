Multiple Senate Democrats call for Franken resignation
Note: See below for signficant updates to this story.
Hours after a story appeared Wednesday morning describing a seventh allegation of sexual misconduct by Sen. Al Franken, a group of at least two dozen Democrats in the Senate, led by several women, have called on Franken to resign his seat. Several members of the Minnesota delegation in the U.S. House, along with the chair of the Democratic National Committee, Tom Perez, have also said Franken should step down.
Politico reported the story of a former Democratic congressional aide who said Franken attempted to forcibly kiss her in 2006 after a taping of Franken’s radio show. The former aide, speaking on condition of anonymity, alleged Franken said his behavior was his “right as an entertainer.”
Franken’s office denied this account — making it the first time, out of seven misconduct allegations against the senator, that he has categorically denied a woman’s allegation. On Wednesday afternoon, Franken’s office said he will be making an announcement on Thursday.
The tidal wave of calls for Franken’s resignation began in the 11 o’clock hour, Eastern, on Wednesday morning. The group includes senators up for re-election next year, senators buzzed about as candidates for president in 2020, and one in a high position in Senate leadership. The group calling on Franken to resign does not, of press time, include Sen. Amy Klobuchar. Klobuchar’s office has not responded to a request for comment.
The first Senator to call for Franken’s resignation was Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, who has been spearheading legislation in Congress to counteract Capitol Hill’s culture of sexual harassment and misconduct.
In the following 15 minutes, Gillibrand was followed by a group of women Democrats: Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri, and Sen. Kamala Harris of California. Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, Sen. Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, and Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan later joined that group. Those three women all face tough re-election battles next year in states Donald Trump won in 2016.
A notable addition was Sen. Patty Murray, of Washington, who is one of the most influential Democrats in the Senate and the number three in Democratic Senate leadership. She is the top Democrat on the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee on which Franken currently sits.
Several Democratic men quickly joined their female colleagues in calling for Franken to resign. Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, the number two Democrat in the Senate, said Franken should resign, as did Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania, Sen. Joe Donnelly of Indiana, Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts, Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado, and Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio. Franken’s office did not respond to a request to comment on the calls for his resignation.
The Politico story today increased the number of harassment and misconduct allegations against Franken to seven. Before today, none of Franken’s Democratic Senate colleagues had publicly called for his resignation, while several U.S. House members, though none from Minnesota, did.
To this point, Franken has remained in the Senate and returned to work, promising to cooperate with an investigation into his conduct by the Senate Ethics Committee. The secretive committee had confirmed it had begun its investigation into Franken.
UPDATE
Since this story was first posted, there have been a number of developments.
Klobuchar, via Twitter, said she had spoken with Franken and she is “confident he will make the right decision.”
MinnPost spoke with 1st District DFL Rep. Tim Walz and 7th District DFL Rep. Collin Peterson off the House floor on Wednesday afternoon. Both said they expected Franken to resign, and both believed that is the correct move for him to make.
Peterson said the number of Senate Democrats calling for Franken’s resignation means “there’s no way [Franken] can be effective anymore.”
“We want to move on,” Walz said. “It’s a sad thing. It’s tragic. It’s tragic for the people involved. Sen. Franken has done great work for Minnesota.”
Peterson and Walz were the only Minnesota Democratic members of Congress to explicitly call for Franken’s resignation. Eighth District DFL Rep. Rick Nolan said there was a “compelling case” for him to step down, but wanted to wait for Franken to make the announcement.
Fourth District DFL Rep. Betty McCollum said in a statement that “The allegations against Sen. Al Franken make it impossible for him to be an effective Senator for Minnesota. When he makes his announcement tomorrow, I have every confidence that he will do the right thing for Minnesota and our country.”
Also on Wednesday afternoon, The Atlantic posted an account by writer Tina Dupuy accusing Franken of groping her while she posed for a photo with him in 2009.
More Democratic Senators have stepped forward to call for Franken’s resignation. Those include Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont, Sen. Tom Carper of Delaware, Sen. Martin Heinrich of New Mexico, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon, Sen. Angus King of Maine, and Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon.
Comments (13)
This latest allegation is by
This latest allegation is by another anonymous source and Franken categorically denies it, but apparently it's enough of a tipping point that Gillibrand and the others call for his resignation. This feeding frenzy is getting way out of hand.
Feeding Frenzy?
It appears the Senators calling for Frankens resignation are the ones fanning the flames of your so called, "feeding frenzy". So, are you saying these Senators are out of hand?
How many allegations do you
How many allegations do you need before you believe them? A baker's dozen?
How does one defend
How does one defend themselves from anonomous accusations? Would you resign from your job if you were told someone whose will remain unknown accused you of sexual harassment?
Partisanship
I'm sure that I will be severely chastised for this comment, but I can't help but wonder about the political affiliation of the last three or four Franken accusers.
Franken's resignation from the US Senate would be the biggest win for Republicans since November 8, 2016. He is one of the strongest, most effective liberal voices in the US Congress. He has been one of the leading fund-raisers for the national Democratic Party across the entire Country. Losing him, even if Governor Dayton appoints another Democrat to fill his seat, will be a real loss for all Minnesotans.
In the current feeding frenzy created by the "me too" movement, it is not necessary to provide anything to substantiate an allegation, so ....
Where there's smoke
There may be someone with a blanket fanning the flames, but this isn't really about Franken's actual guilt anymore, but about the Democratic Party being serious about the issue of sexual harassment. With Conyers' resignation, it's clear that Democrats do not want to be seen as equivocating on the issue, and not thereby give a pass to the likes of Roy Moore, and Trump as well. Franken is no longer a political asset but a growing liability to the Democratic Party, and he ought to have the sense to resign and not remain a thorn in the side.
Meanwhile the republicans happily give
A pass to trump and roy with no qualms, and both are assets
Just ridiculous.
There are all kinds of behaviors that, ten years or twenty years ago, were considered just silly, but have now become career-enders. Al Franken took a dumb photograph (of a fully-clothed woman he's not even touching) while making an "ooga booga" face. Not quite in the same ballpark as forcing sex on 15-year-olds.
If you start judging yesterday's behavior by today's standards, you run the risk of hypocrisy at the very least. Look at magazine ads from 20 years ago - many of those same ads, printed today, would invoke a massive boycott of the product at least. But are we going through old magazines trying to find advertisements that we can complain about today?
Sexual assault, or sex where there is a power differential, is of course wrong no matter who does it or when. SHORT OF THAT, comments that would be considered rude today should be taken in the context of their time. And if you still need to get your panties in a bunch and aren't satisfied, watch a few episodes of the very accurate "Mad Men."
Stop diminishing women's
Stop diminishing women's experiences.
Sen. Franken's position has become untenable.
We're past right or wrong of the now numerous reports of Franken's behaviors. It's time to admit that although distinctions can be drawn between the allegations against Franken and those made against others, they highlight some important common characteristics - entitlement, arrogance, disrespect.
When all these members of his own party are turning against him, how can he be effective in office ??
The office is more important than the man. It's time to stop worrying about Al Franken's future and start planning for a replacement appointee who can represent MN effectively.
Feeding frenzy on Franken
Franken hasn't harmed anyone. He hasn't raped, coerced or intimidated anyone. He does not menace the halls and elevators of the Senate. I don't find these accusations to be comparable to those raised against other politicians. Even if most of the charges were true, it wouldn't make Fanken a sexual predator.
Franken should acknowledge any actual transgressions, apologize specifically, and promise credibly not to do it any more. That's how real change happens; people have to change.
If you want to hunt sexual predators, Washington is a target-rich environment. The calls for Franken's resignation show horrifyingly poor judgement. (The same does not apply to Conyers.) You can't be so afraid of being called a hypocrite that you shoot your own best people. You should simply demand better behavior.
What happened?
What has happened to the" Clinton standard" when it comes to actual behavior and the trashing of women that the Democrats embraced for a generation?
It would seem...
That behavior has been taken up by the Republican Party.