Why the conservative students suing Edina High School may have a decent shot of winning their case
Add Edina High School to the list of political battlegrounds this year.
A lawsuit filed in early December against the high school by five students who claim the school violated their First Amendment rights has tensions in the Minneapolis suburb running high.
The controversy started on Nov. 9, when a handful of Edina students refused to stand during a playing of taps at a school assembly, the complaint says. After members of the Young Conservatives Club (YCC) — a student group not sponsored by the high school — criticized the protesters as disrespecting the flag, the school stepped in and shut the student group down, essentially restricted its speech.
That’s how the plaintiffs are framing their suit, at least. Erick Kaardal, who’s representing the five students in the suit, called the school’s actions “a clear case of discrimination against students with conservative beliefs,” and helped the students to file the lawsuit in district court.
Among other things, the complaint alleges that by forcing YCC members to “respect” students kneeling in protest — and because the school and school board policies regarding student clubs are unnecessarily vague — Edina High School and its school district are violating the plaintiff’s free speech rights, as well as violating federal law, including the U.S. Flag Code.
But not everyone finds the situation so clear-cut, especially when it comes to public schools, which courts have typically given leeway regarding restricting student speech. “When speech by students amounts to threats or harassment, or intimidation, that becomes much more difficult [to protect],” said Raleigh Levine, a law professor at the Mitchell Hamline School of Law and a First Amendment expert. “Schools have to draw a line between speech that amounts to material and substantial disruption of the learning environment and speech that’s merely offensive.”
In public schools, context matters
When it comes to free speech in public schools, context matters. “Schools have to tread on what is often a very thin and blurry line between allowing students to exercise their First Amendment rights,” Levine said, “but also maintaining a learning environment.”
That’s because of the U.S. Supreme Court case Tinker v. Des Moines Independent Community School District, which ruled that schools can restrict student speech if it’s substantially affecting the learning environment of the school. “So, speech that keeps students from learning effectively or teachers from teaching effectively, essentially,” Levine said.
Though Edina Public Schools declined to comment because of the litigation, the Star Tribune reported that members of the YCC made disparaging remarks online, particularly toward immigrants. Edina High School Principal Andy Beaton also told the school's newspaper that while the YCC has the right to voice their disagreement with students protesting, the school stepped in because the comments became “disrespectful.”
Levine said that means if the school can show that the YCC members were creating an atmosphere of harassment and intimidation at school through their speech, then the First Amendment claims likely won’t stick.
Nevertheless, Kaardal said that he thinks the YCC students have a strong case, particularly because of the federal Equal Access Act, which requires any school receiving federal aid to provide equal access to school facilities for any student group regardless of viewpoint.
But Levine said even that law is restricted by the Tinker case, which today remains the test for any free speech claims made in public schools. In the end, it’s all about who said what and how the school perceived it to affect the learning environment. “All of those facts change what is appropriate for the school to do,” she said.
‘A leg to stand on’
Kaardal said school officials also committed discrimination when they disbanded the YCC while allowing more liberal clubs to host protests on school grounds, and by ignoring disparaging remarks made by students against YCC members. In the complaint, for instance, Kaardal displays a screenshot of a student insulting YCC members on Twitter and calling them expletives.
It’s those allegations — along with complaints that the school district’s student club policies are too vague — that might stick, said Heidi Kitrosser, another First Amendment expert and a law professor for the University of Minnesota School of Law. “I think they have some argument that that policy is very broad, and I even think they have some argument that that policy has been implemented in a viewpoint-discriminatory way,” she said. “So, I do think they have a leg to stand on.”
That’ll be another aspect the courts will have to hash out, Kitrosser said. And while courts tend to provide schools with a decent amount of leeway when it comes to restricting speech, those restrictions still need to be applied in a nondiscriminatory way. “Were they discriminated against based on their political viewpoint, or alternatively, was the school just protecting school discipline?”
Levine said she also believes this case could help decide to what extent schools can punish student speech off campus and outside of school hours, such as when students interact with one another on social media.
But both Levine and Kitrosser agree that there are some claims in the complaint that will likely get dismissed, such as that the Edina Public School’s policy that students must respect kneeling protesters violates the U.S. Flag Code. “There’s a really clear Supreme Court precedent saying that schools have to tolerate students who don’t stand for the flag,” Kitrosser said. “That’s just a distraction.”
Comments (38)
OK, hold it.I must have
OK, hold it.
I must have missed the part where these kids sat through the playing of taps.
That is a horse of a different color than sitting through the national anthem; it's a blatant and disgusting show of disrespect for Americans that have given their lives for us.
Now, maybe these kids didn't know that, but someone had better damn well teach them about the sacrifice their fellow Americans have made. They crossed the line; full stop.
I suggest a mandatory viewing of the first 20 minutes of "Saving Private Ryan".
Taps & Respect
Ironic that you choose to highlight World War II in your comment, one of many American wars where black service members served honorably, then returned home to face heinous discrimination, harassment, and even frequently lynching/murder, despite their heroism and sacrifice for their country.
America is a country where discrimination and injustice have worked their way into the very social fabric of our society. The rotten stink of it is in everything we touch. There is nothing that is too sacred for it, not even taps. Why should students respect a ritual that is not equally applied among all of the citizens of their society? Did a military band play taps under the trees where black service members were extra-judicially tried and unceremoniously lynched by angry white mobs?
I'd suggest some required reading for you.
https://www.newyorker.com/news/news-desk/the-tragic-forgotten-history-of...
Dredging history for dirt our
Dredging history for dirt our ancestors did does not make it acceptable in the current year to disrespect slain service men and women. Period.
Probably learned it from Trump
See the linked story in the other comment.
Never in this county's history has there been a president who disrespected slain service men and women as much as Trump has. Don't focus on high school students - focus on the real issue - the disgrace in the White House. He should resign immediately and be replaced with someone who can set a better example for young people.
No. Sorry to have to put your
No. Sorry to have to put your political rant in a box, but focusing on high school students is *exactly* the right thing to do. Trump is what Trump will be; these kids still have time to learn some respect for the people that made their disrespect possible without garnering a 10 year Gulag sentence.
I don't need to visit the linked story; I don't require an "I hate America" session to get through the day, thanks.
You keep saying things like
You keep saying things like 'period' and 'full stop' as though you have the final word on the subject. You do not.
Understanding perspectives that differ from yours, particularly regarding the abhorrent treatment of minorities in this country, is a good first step. Recognizing their views are valid and that you do not get to tell them how to behave or think is a good second step.
We are miles ahead of where
We are miles ahead of where we were 75 years ago. At no time in American history have minorities of all types had more opportunity for happiness and success.
It is the people that find it their mission in life to continually dredge up history's mud to drag America through, that keeps the stink you complain about in the air.
It is the current year; welcome to it.
Dredging
I specifically brought up World War II because it was the war you were referring to in your comment. It was hardly 'dredging,' and it took about 0.01 seconds for my brain to make the connection because the appalling treatment of black soldiers who fought for their country throughout American history is well-documented.
The broader point is that 'respect for veterans' has hardly been an equitable cause throughout the vast majority of American history. You can discount this as 'not being recent' (despite that it was ongoing throughout the Vietnam War), but that doesn't change the fact that this history affects how people act today.
I don't like speaking of it, I speak of it because speaking of it is necessary to understand why students might not stand up for taps or why they might kneel for the National Anthem. I'd rather be honest about our past then pretend that racism ended years ago or that enough 'progress' has been made that black folks should 'stand up and shut up' when pointing out historical and ongoing inequities in our society.
You can welcome me to the current year, but what of the members of American society who still do not feel welcome to all the benefits of it?
Yeah, I know about appalling
Yeah, I know about appalling treatment of soldiers who fought for their country, Max. I was in the US Navy between 1972-1976. Used to hate to leave the base when we were in port; and that's the truth.
I still stand, upright and motionless for taps. I still revere those who gave all, and I still deplore those who don't.
Indeed, no one less than our President should teach them.
"Trump continued to talk while 'Retreat' bugle call played" (Stars and Stripes, Oct. 13, 2017),
https://www.stripes.com/news/us/trump-continued-to-talk-while-retreat-bu...
Looks like Trump needs a
Looks like Trump needs a refresher course. He can attend one with those disrespectful kids.
All this talk about "sacrifice"
All this talk about honoring "sacrifice" from the same folks who are always whining about having to pay taxes just burns the cockles of my heart. It's too bad we live in a free country where one person's patriotism can be another's fascism.
Walking into a machine gun
Walking into a machine gun barrage = complaining about taxes?
Do you ever listen to yourselves?
Sheesh.
Great reporting from Kris
Great reporting from Kris Tigue. I'll be interested to see where this case goes.
Mandatory patriotism does not make sense, and is inherently dangerous. The conservative kids could have called for a dialogue about why the students protested, as there are a myriad of possible reasons. Instead they showed they are not interested in hearing from their peers. I understand why the school is not interested in allowing them a platform.
Individual responsibilit
Conservatives can object all they want to thee message they believe is being communicated, but ultimately those who communicate the message to say what they mean. America's treatment of racial minorities and immigrants has been and continues to be very bad. Bullying based on religion, race, ethnicity and sexual orientation is present in every school. This bullying results in physical injury, reduced school attendance, substance abuse and an alarming number of suicides. Schools first responsibility is providing a safe environment. That is why schools are trying to shut down bullies and those who support them whether it be bigoted parents or hate groups. Is bullying and threats of harm protected speech? If our justice system says yes, our society will never heel what ails it.Frankly it would be better to put both sides of students in a room and let hash it out. Helicopter parents are not gong to always be around to protect their children when they enter the adult world where a person's bosses and bad habits can get you into a lot of trouble.
Bullying is broader than that
Bullying has never been just over the reasons you state. Bullying has been to make people be weak and give fear to the bully or bullies no matter what the background is on each. Schools try shut them down because they interfere with the education of that student or group of students.
This case is not based from bullying but in the effect that one group cannot express it's feelings while another can. From the article, this conservative group was shut down by the school because they were 'disrespectful.' This group is also not supported by the school. But their actions were the same as other school sponsored groups in which the school has not stopped.
In the end, the school allows for one group to behave in a 'disrespectful' manner while another cannot. This is far from fair no matter what each group believes.
Nonsense
When one group's feelings consistutes bigotry, its not a 2-way street. Intolerance of bigotry is not the same as the bigotry itself.
Good luck to the kids of
YCC. They have every right to state their beliefs, even if the some don’t agree. How about having a discussion on the topic and encouraging alternative thinking...... That used to be what school was about.
In That Case . . .
"How about having a discussion on the topic and encouraging alternative thinking......" Except that isn't what happened, and a lot (if not all) of the blame for that goes to the YCC.
This was not a case where the YCC was disbanded because they saw disrespectful behavior, and said "Gee, whipperkins, we need a full discussion of this topic." What happened was members of the YCC used the organization's website to post offensive remarks, some of which their own attorney admitted were racial. While students are free to express their personal opinions, doing so with the imprimatur of a school-sponsored group is beyond the pale (and yes, I know about That One Kid who said he was antifa and who made the threatening video. Was he sponsored by an officially-sanctioned school group when he did that? If not, there is no analogy).
BTW, any attorney who bases a lawsuit on the Flag Code needs to write out Rule 11 at least 500 times.
"That used to be what school was about." And here I thought school was for teaching Useful Trades, and making sure kids are ready to be good employees of job creators! When did this "alternative thinking" business start? It sounds awfully dangerous--it could lead to straying away from traditional American values. Do we really want that?
US Flag Code
US FLAG Code is not a law. It is a voluntary standard. Otherwise Fleet Farm and other commercial establishments could be prosecuted for flag patches on their grubby uniforms. More conservative misinformation.
Maybe...
There are several problems with Kardaal's line of reasoning. First, there's the issue of provocation and group vs. individual behavior. Provocation is not irrelevant, expletives issued in response to provocation aren't equivalent to provocative expletives or insults... it matters who threw the first punch.
Conservatives keep trying to argue that the sit-down during the ceremony was the initial provocation but that's a facile argument because the sit-in while potentially disrespectful in some eyes, wasn't an attack on fellow students. Students in public schools have to live with diversity, they don't get to demand or enforce conformity. In other words, schools cannot enforce a "flag code", and frankly, it's ridiculous to suggest they could. We have multiple rulings confirming the fact that student cannot be required to pledge allegiance for instance.
We also have several existing legal precedents going back decades that give school administrators wide latitude and authority regarding student conduct in public schools, as well as establishing restrictions to authority. Students cannot be compelled to participate in school ceremonies be they religious or "patriotic". The "demonstration" i.e. sit-down, was a perfectly legal exercise of civil rights by the students, and an exercise that is protected by law. Some have accused the protesters of being disruptive, but that was a judgment for school officials at the time, and no student group is entitled to step in and try to discipline other students for being disrupting in any event.
We also have multiple court rulings establishing the limits of student speech in public schools and responsibility of administrators to limit student speech. These rulings go all the way back to the 60s and have been upheld multiple times in courts all over the country. In general, student expression must be respectful of students and teachers, and not disruptive to educational environment. If speech or behavior violates those expectations, school officials can block, ban, or otherwise limit and prohibit that behavior, and sanction offenders.
One can distinguish therefore between behavior that disrupts and event, like a ceremony, and behavior that disrupts the school environment itself. Even if we decide that the sit-down was "disruptive", the disruption was limited to THAT event. YCC attacks on fellow students AFTER the event reached into the general environment, and were targeted attacks on fellow students, not protests against policy or ceremony. Appropriate behavior would be to express disagreement with the protesters, i.e. "we think they were being rude and disrespectful", but attacks, i.e. "Go back to where you came from" are hostile. One can easily see the difference between speech that expresses a different point of view, and speech (racist, sexist, homophobic, etc.) that creates or has the potential to create a hostile environment for fellow students.
We can also distinguish between individual and student group behavior. Some conservative students have reported individual acts of hostility, such as insults regarding Trump t-shirts etc. Those actions are not actually comparable to the YCC activity, and certainly were not authorized or condoned by school officials. The YCC hostility to fellow students was organized around their student group, and a conservative ideology, it wasn't random individual reactions to "Hillary" t-shirts or whatever. Insults and remarks on a students group webpage are not the equivalent of individual insults. Speech on a groups webpage can reasonably infer group endorsement, so unless one of the "liberal" student groups initiated attacks on "conservatives" Kardaal is promoting false equivalencies if he's comparing individual acts in the hallway to YCC conduct.
Surely being the brunt of insults for ones t-shirt is not pleasant, but I think it's safe to assume that the Edina High School nor it's officials condone such insults. We know that toxic student behavior such as bullying and threats are an ongoing problem our school officials are trying to address on a daily basis. We EXPECT the school to intervene in such instances if and when they become aware of them. The problem with Kardaal's complaint is he's arguing that we shouldn't expect any intervention when his clients engage in hostile behavior.
Yes, we've had "conservative" groups like the Center for the American Experiment attacking Edina Schools, fellow Americans, and everyone else they disagree with for decades now. The problem is that at the end of the day such conservatives are arguing that the expectation we tolerate different opinions, genders, skin colors, religions, non-religions, and science in our schools (and elsewhere) is creates a hostile environment for conservatives. Apparently and intolerant environment populated by mostly white Christians with bizarre notions of patriotism are the only environments that aren't "hostile" to conservatives. It's unfortunate that such environments cannot exist in free countries and public school within free countries, but there you have it. Simply living in a free country makes conservatives victims of oppression.
Finally we have the problem of legal remedies. Kardaal and others should know that even if they prevail somehow, the remedy isn't necessarily to re-instate the YCC, it could be to ban the "liberal" clubs Kardaal is complaining about; hardly a victory for free speech but certainly the most prudent option for risk averse administrators.
The issue I continue to have with this situation
is that it came to light after a 3rd party published private on line conversations of several members of the YCC that were held off site and outside of school hours.
To be sure, I am not a YCC supporter and find their views very troubling. But is this not a serious over reach by the school district? Is student behavior outside the classroom a responsibility for the school? I hope not - because our educational resources will never be enough to cover that and teach kids at the same time.
But if we are going down that path, I find this statement even more troubling
"by ignoring disparaging remarks made by students against YCC members. In the complaint, for instance, Kaardal displays a screenshot of a student insulting YCC members on Twitter and calling them expletives."
which is EXACTLY what the YCC did and when exposed, the school took action. But no action has yet been taken on the student with the "Hate" speech on the YCC. Why is that student being handled differently? Lack of consistency is what fuels the fire and makes people have doubts on the integrity of what the district is doing.
It will be interesting to see the outcome. It may result in some substantial changes ie Plano TX.
The problem with your complaint
If the school was in a position to shut down the YCC website, that website cannot have been a truly third party off-campus space. The school must have some relationship with that website in order to shut it down. We can make a prima facie assumption that this wasn't purely off campus conduct because the school shut it down. Any school that tried to shut down an anarchist website would simply embarrass themselves for instance. It's like anything else, including Minnpost comments, you may be sitting in your living room when write these comments but that doesn't mean you get post whatever want.
Precisely
It seems that the fact that it is a 'conservative' group that is in trouble, many of the reactions are that they started all of this so they don't get to have a First Amendment right to their speech.
Take out conservative and liberal from the label and it comes down to one group is being punished for actions that another group has previously done and not punished.
The political leanings matter not in this but seem to matter quite a bit with many. If a 'liberal' group was punished for doing something a 'conservative' group was allowed to do, that's not fair either. Not sure why some seem to think the conservative group in this situation should be punished for doing something that has been allowed by other groups.
Ummm....
Almost all of the court cases setting precedent here are schools applying limits to "liberal" speech. Tinker vs. Des Moines for instance established that schools have the right to limit anti-war displays, the case involved student wearing anti-war arm bands. The fact is that liberal students and minority students have more frequently been the targets of school discipline. And in THIS particular case, NO liberal group or club engaged in the same behavior the YCC engaged in.
This isn't about liberals or conservatives, it's about toxic behavior. And not student, liberal or conservative, have a "right" to such behavior in our public schools.
Nope
Because the problem isn't the politics. Its the abusive and racist behavior. And again, standing up to the YCC's racist and abusive behavior - even in a crude way - is not the equivalent of that behavior itself.
"Why is that student being handled differently?"
That student was not acting as a part of a school-sponsored organization, nor was he using a school-provided Twitter account.
Some clarification is in order
RB - I think some clarification is in order because what you wrote is not the whole story as I have read it.
The YCC did indeed have an Edina Twitter account as you said. However, the perceived (and I am using perceived as that is how the police described it) offensive and racist messages were not Twitter account postings but part of a "GroupMe" message app that is NOT supported or provided by the Edina school system. My understanding is that GroupMe is designed as a private message system used by invited members.
It was these exchanged private messages in the club’s “GroupMe” app that were later leaked by an anonymous Twitter account known as the EHS Antifascists who threatened to expose the names of the students. That's what got the Edina police involved.
Again, I deplore the whole situation and don't find myself overly sympathetic to the YCC, parents or lawyers. Their money would be better spent elsewhere.
But I am concerned about rights, privacy and process. It's very important where this communication took place.
If the students violated policy on their school sponsored Twitter account - the district's actions were not only warranted by urgently needed
However, as I have found it in print, the comments seem to have been made not on Twitter but on GroupMe, a private messaging system not sponsored or provided by the Edina schools. If so, we have a far different situation. Because at that point, we start dangerously treading on people's rights to privacy and their ability to think as they wish in their own personal lives.
So RB - is what I have said above factual? Or can you share more detailed information?
Thank you Tim
If this is indeed an accurate account of the events leading the disciplinary action, it's a much needed clarification. However, your clarification highlights the difficulty local reporters seem to have when it comes to complex stories. The impulse, and I think it was a lazy impulse, was to assume that the lawsuit itself was the story rather than the complex events leading up the lawsuit.
On the other hand, if your account is accurate, the complaints about liberal bias still miss the mark by a wide margin because whether the school acted properly or not, it was the content of the comments on GroupMe not the conservative orientation of the group that triggered the sanctions.
Disrespect of the flag?
Disrespect of the flag? You see it everyday by those who have a flag decal on the back of their car or a flag on their license plates. In the wintertime those vehicular flags are often covered with dirty road slush, and in the summer the front plates plastered with the state bird (mosquitoes); in either of those cases a reasonable person might wonder where the respect of the flag is.
And....
I don't exactly feel the love when I see a bunch of intolerant racists waving the flag. Kind of a mixed message if you ask me.
US military uniforms sport
US military uniforms sport American flag patches; sometimes they get muddy....and bloody.
They being disrespectful, too?
Wow
That might be the strawman of the year comment on Minnpost.
Yes, flags on military uniforms (which are permitted under the flag code) are just like people (civilians) who wear the flag on their clothes.
Well...
One can compare to a flag waving KKK guy to a Marine in combat if you want... but I'm not sure one can claim to the great patriot in the room having made that comparison.
You can make that comparison
You can make that comparison if you want; no one else is.
I concur; it precludes any claim to patriotism, which clearly isn't much of a deterrent to some.
Walking into a Machine Gun Barrage
Walking into a machine gun barrage = a dirty license plate?
Do you ever listen to yourselves?
Sheesh.
I foresee another “Belle Plain Satan Box” decision coming
I can only suggest this bit of wisdom to Mr. Kaardal and company.
“Careful what you ask for, you might get it”
The constitution is a very pesky document. Just ask the people of Belle Plain. If the Satan Box is ever put in that open public space, I’ll have a new bucket list place to visit.
The situation the YCC is creating is probably going to lead to a similar outcome (no one is going to like it).
As the flag...
is being waved by some and the individual stories behind it get lost, my father and my brother both combat veterans would not have sided with YCC group. And likely would have labeled them as deluded. And even more likely as tools or victims of their parents indoctrination. All the vets I know in my limited life would have felt and thought the same. But these are anecdotes. Maybe some data regarding a long term gathering of data vets viewpoints regarding flag waving is in order. Otherwise defense of the YCC viewpoint is only opinion.