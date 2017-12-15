Why Democrats have had so much trouble mounting an effective opposition to the GOP tax bill
In Washington, Republicans are closing in on passage of the most sweeping rewrite of the U.S. tax code in a generation, and to Democrats and progressive activists, it seems clear the tax train is almost certain to reach its destination, no matter how hard they try to stop it.
Just since the beginning of November, Republicans have introduced legislation to overhaul the tax system, considered amendments to that legislation, secured passage in both the House of Representatives and the Senate, and then met to hash out the differences between the two chambers’ bills. It could be signed into law as early as Wednesday.
The abbreviated tax fight has been a particularly frustrating one for Democratic politicians and activists, who have spent the first year of Donald Trump’s presidency finding success in blocking parts of the GOP agenda, particularly the effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.
Republicans have managed to move at high speed without a single Democratic vote, as Democratic lawmakers, even those up for reelection in states won by Trump, steer clear of the bills.
Growing worry among Republicans over the lack of a signature legislative achievement in 2017, combined with a broadly and deeply shared political imperative to cut taxes, have fueled Republicans’ rush to pass a tax bill. They have rapidly put aside their policy differences to ensure that a tax cut for corporations and individuals with a $1.4 trillion price tag can become law by the end of the year.
Even the truest believers among the progressive grassroots concede that stopping the GOP tax plan now will be a difficult lift.
A bit more delayed, and a little less direct
On a frigid December day, a crowd of activists opposed to the GOP tax plan assembled at the east front of the U.S. Capitol, making an 11th-hour plea to Congress to throw the brakes on the legislation.
“Why are you so quiet?” an organizer shouted to the crowd bundled in hats and hand-warmers. “Let’s do some chanting!”
The chants, signs, and speeches at the rally — organized by an anti-tax bill coalition called Not One Penny — illustrate some of the challenges Democrats have faced in countering the Republican tax push.
Protesters chanted about how the bill would hurt education and Medicare, they held signs calling out tax breaks for the wealthy and what the bill could do to hurt the Affordable Care Act.
There’s plenty in the tax bill for Democrats to hammer away at, but that’s part of the problem: the tax overhaul could change not just how Americans file their taxes but how they receive health care, go to school, and access other critical social services. It’s a pitch that’s more complicated, Democrats say, than urging people to oppose a bill that would end a single established program like Obamacare.
Washington Democrats believe they have found success in persuading the public that the tax plan will largely benefit the wealthy, as opposed to the middle and working-class people that Trump and GOP leadership have tried to sway. Polling on the bill backs that up: a recent poll from Harvard University found 64 percent of Americans opposed to the legislation.
At the same time, the complexity of the tax code — and a legislative process in which specific details about elements of the bill remain opaque just days before the president could sign it — have created challenges that have made it harder for progressives to rally opposition to the bill.
Fifth District DFL Rep. Keith Ellison said it’s harder to evoke an “emotional response” on taxes than on an issue like health care, on which Democrats found a lot of success.
“So you tell somebody they’re taking away your health care, and people’s minds automatically go to their own cancer, or their loved ones,” Ellison said. “It’s very personal. Whereas the tax thing is a bit theoretical — like, if they do this, it’s going to cause greater income inequality, and down the line, it’s going to make every working-class person’s life worse.”
“Even though it’s deadly, it’s a little bit more delayed and it’s a little less direct.”
That sentiment is shared among grassroots progressives: Jena Martin, co-chair of the chapter of anti-Trump group Indivisible in the 3rd Congressional District, described the effort to organize against the tax bill as more difficult than their effort against the plans to repeal and replace Obamacare.
“I think health care is complicated too, but it’s easier to boil it down to a soundbite,” Martin said. She described her group’s efforts to organize demonstrations at the office of 3rd District Rep. Erik Paulsen, calls to members of Congress, and something she called a “poetry slam” in opposition to the tax bill.
“We’re still trying to do creative things and highlight the doublespeak [Republicans] use around the issue,” Martin said. She maintained that many activists remain enthusiastic, but conceded they are worn down after a busy year of protesting and organizing on health care, Trump’s travel ban, and other things.
“I feel like they’re trying to grind people down,” she said.
Some in Democratic offices say fewer calls are coming in from constituents on the tax issue, as compared to the deluge of hundreds of thousands of calls they received urging no votes on the Republican health care bills.
A foregone conclusion
To 8th District DFL Rep. Rick Nolan, stopping tax legislation was always going to be hard: it’s the main issue on which a fractious Republican Party can find common ground.
“I don’t think that there’s anything that’s going to stop this,” Nolan told MinnPost. “I’ve never seen anything that motivates Republicans more than a tax cut for their rich friends… It’s going to happen, one way or the other, and I think that’s a travesty.”
Nolan says he senses the same level of awareness and concern with the tax issue as with health care . “But I think people are viewing it as a foregone conclusion with Trump and the Republicans in control,” he added.
Republican members, though confident in their bill, were more reluctant to forecast a win. Sixth District Rep. Tom Emmer, speaking with MinnPost on Thursday, did not want to say much about the tax bill and its chances of passage until a final agreement between House and Senate lawmakers was unveiled .
“I want to see the conference report,” Emmer said. “Generally, I like where they’re headed, but I want to see the detail.” He added that he believes Republican leadership is confident they can iron out the details, and affirmed the need to pass the bill by the end of the year.
“People gotta plan for 2018,” he said. “Regardless of what the politicians think, it’s about the American people and their planning for their families, their business opportunities. I think we owe it to them to get it done.”
On the left, there’s still some hope that the tax push could fall apart, and activists plan to keep up the pressure.
Tim Hogan, a spokesperson for the Not One Penny group that organized the Capitol rally, says that over 1.2 million phone calls have been made to members of Congress since October 1 to urge “no” votes on tax legislation.
He says that activists are hopeful there’s still time to stop it. “There were days we woke up during the fight to preserve the ACA from being repealed when we thought we’d lose that day, no question,” he says.
“We are not taking anything for granted. It is a huge uphill battle. With the energy we’ve seen from the grassroots, we’re going to keep the pressure on.”
But if Republicans do pass the bill, and Trump delivers the great, big Christmas gift he promised, Democrats are already seeing a silver lining: significant blowback against the GOP in next year’s midterms.
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, House Democrats’ campaign arm, circulated polling on Thursday claiming that the Republican “tax scam bill,” as Democrats have branded it, will make incumbent Republicans more vulnerable in the midterms.
“We’re going to keep on fighting this thing until the end,” Ellison said, “but if this tax bill passes, we’re going to hang it around their neck… If they do it, they’re going to own it, we’re going to stuff it in their pocket and make sure everyone knows who it is that hurt our economy.”
Nolan said once the reality of the tax bill kicks in, it will hurt Republicans dramatically in 2018.
“I think it’s going to put Democrats back in the majority in the House of Representatives.”
Comments (7)
How does a minority party stop this
You're wondering why the Dems can't stop this tragedy in the making for everyone but the wealthy, when they're in the minority and are ALL opposing it?
Maybe we should be talking about the control the wealthy have today in our congress instead of why a minority party can't stop this horrific bill?
We heard repubs during the 8 Obama years complaining about the deficit...that they gave us from the inept bush/repub years...and now they're planning a tax cut that will worsen the deficit...but the chance for 3 repubs to oppose it...isn't happening...and you're putting this on the Dems?
Sell-outs
Democrats cannot muster any serious energy against this, because they have no economic ideas that would actually improve things for the working or middle class, having long ago sold their soul to globalist finance, corporations and billionaires.
Citigroup was given a superdelegate designation by the "new" DNC. Anyone who thinks DNC elite are fundamentally against this tax giveaway are deluding themselves. They have been told by their donors, only token resistance will do.
Meanwhile, Rep Nolan, like a good Democrat, is busy selling out Northern Minnesota to foreign corporations. Which is precisely why people are resigned to this, because deep down they know, Dems are not a real alternative economically.
Spoken with true privilege
The millions of people who gained access to healthcare under Democratic rule, and will lose it under Republican rule will tell you that the economic ideas make a difference. Its life and death for some of these people. The tax bill being passed by Republicans is a huge redistribution of wealth toward the rich. Unions. Net neutrality. Immigration. Gay rights. The differences between Republicans and Democrats on these issues are vast, and will have real, tangible impacts on the lives of a lot of people. To say that the the Democrats are not a real alternative economically just demonstrates the privilege you have and how you view the world. Lucky for you. Not so lucky for those people for whom the differences really matter. But you stick with your narrative.
I don't like Nolan's mining position, but he is doing it because its what his constituents want. It sounds terrible when you live in a district that voted for Keith Ellison, but when you represent a largely rural district that largely voted for Trump, those are tough choices. And you are out of your mind if you think there isn't a huge difference between Nolan on mining and what the Republican alternative would be.
This is what we've trying to tell Democrats
The problem with neoliberal Clintonesque control of the Democratic Party for the last several decades has been it's "centrist" formula that made a clear liberal agenda impossible. They go from election to election cycle winning and losing elections without coalescing into any kind of permanent direction or movement. Very effective liberal agendas exist, and have been around for decades, Democrats simply reject them as: "leftist".
So what happens, and we've seen this several times before in the last few decades, is Republicans implode under the weight of their own magical thinking, and Democrats get caught flat footed, win a few elections, pat themselves on the back as genius's... and then loose again.
Truly successful political parties have clear agenda's voters can rally behind. Democrats need a clear liberal agenda because we already have on Republican Party... you'd think they'da figured that out... back in the 70s. Democrats are complacent because no matter what happens their always one of two parties... they don't need a clear agenda to get on the ballot, and that's the problem.
So, yes, once again Democrats are caught flat footed in the midst of a Republican melt down because they don't have a liberal agenda to plug the narrative into. The Sanders's wing obviously has a compelling narrative that got voters energized to plug into... but Democrat's appear to be refusing to embrace it.
Nonsense
If the Sanders wing was so compelling and got voters so energized, why did Sanders lose by millions of votes to a crummy candidate like Clinton? Why, when actually put to a vote, did voters in Colorado overwhelmingly reject single-payer healthcare? There is this fantasy that this country is secretly progressive, and it just isn't true.
Sanders, who is one of the most fundamentally dishonest politicians in America, keeps pushing the false narrative that it was economic anxiety of the white working class that drove Trump's election, even though it has been repeatedly disproven.
Democrats reject the "leftist" agenda because voters don't want it. Because you can't win elections in all but the most liberal places in America with an agenda that is too far left.
Anyways...
The tax bill will pass without a single Democratic vote, nor a single hearing, having been negotiated in back rooms with no testimony, and a host of magical promises. This tax bill will actually be another nail in the coffin for Republicans in the next election cycle and it's provisions can be repealed. I'm not sure the Democrats actually had to oppose it effectively, it's passage should be a free gift.
What Democrats do need to do is have an agenda ready to go, and campaign on that clearly identifies all of these toxic Republican fantasies and offers a clear, truly popular alternative.
Democrats don't need an
Democrats don't need an agenda--they already have that--they need a narrative and the rhetoric to articulate it to the public without a lot of nerdy details. The voters at large want a clear story.
Trump won on slogans, on repeatable short thoughts or phrases that could be shouted in unison. Democrats need someone with the oratorical skills of Hubert Humphrey, to get the more-caring, equalizing program across to people.
One of the great problems Hillary Clinton had (that her husband did NOT have--he's the talker in the family) is that she went policy-wonk on us all the time. She had a clunky campaign slogan, and instead of trying to get voters to join in, she tried to teach them all about this topic or that problem.
Clinton had no story to tell the public. Whereas Trump had a dog-whistled message of racism, division, and hatred (including of women, that even women bought), all based on fear that this fear-ridden bully has at his core. People got that fear, which echoed their own.
Democrats have to decide what story of America is theirs, and then tell it, repeat it, declaim it to the skies. Americans may be more hungry for hope