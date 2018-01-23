Sen. Amy Klobuchar was instrumental in brokering the deal to end the shutdown — and that may come back to haunt her
On Friday night, with the federal government on the brink of a shutdown, the floor of the U.S. Senate was a hive of activity: groups of Republican and Democratic senators huddled, talking and negotiating animatedly, with some shuttling back and forth between their party’s leaders in the hopes of securing an 11th hour deal.
In the middle of the floor’s biggest scrum, as the C-SPAN cameras rolled: Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who stood among a dozen senators as they spent the wee hours of Friday night on Congress’ center stage, negotiating to avoid a shutdown.
That scene was an sign of things to come for Klobuchar: when the Senate floor talks sputtered and the government shutdown took effect at 12:01 AM on Saturday, Minnesota’s senior senator emerged as a key player in negotiations to reopen the government.
At the onset of the crisis, it appeared as if there could be an extended stalemate in Washington: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, backed by the vast majority of his caucus, made it clear Democrats would not accept any legislation to fund the government that did not address the status of 800,000 undocumented youth, known as the Dreamers, whose lives hung in the balance after President Donald Trump terminated the program that permitted them to remain in the country.
Over the next 60 hours, Klobuchar and 20-some Republican and Democratic senators calling themselves the Common Sense Coalition convened in cramped Capitol offices to develop a framework for ending the shutdown, and ultimately, they pushed a bill to fund the government through February 8, accompanied by assurances from GOP leadership that they would put a bill on the floor to address the Dreamers.
On Monday afternoon, the Senate overwhelmingly approved that plan. Klobuchar, who often sings the virtues of bipartisanship and common ground, was touting the central role of this Common Sense Coalition in bridging the divide in the Senate.
The end of the shutdown appeared to be a vindication of Klobuchar’s carefully crafted brand of politics. In the vote’s aftermath, though, many progressives howled at what they saw as an epic collapse of political will by Senate Democrats, and castigated congressional supporters of a deal that they believe entrusts the fate of 800,000 young people with Mitch McConnell — and liquidates any leverage the Democratic minority had.
Though a crisis has been averted for now, another one looms just two weeks away — and how it unfolds could have significant consequences for Klobuchar, whose fortunes may now be linked to the deal she helped to broker.
Seeking a path forward
On Friday, progressives and immigrant advocates lauded Democrats for holding the line for the Dreamers: 44 of them voted against advancing the continuing resolution that Republicans put on the floor on Friday night. That measure would have appropriated money for the federal government through February 16, and extended funding for the federal Children’s Health Insurance Program, which helps nine million U.S. children access health insurance, for six years.
Though Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, the program Trump terminated, is not slated to expire until March, Democrats pushed hard to include a legislative solution for the Dreamers as part of any spending deal. But an immigration bargain collapsed with just days to go before government funding ran out, and Democrats largely did not trust GOP promises that DACA would be dealt with later on.
Shortly after the last-minute continuing resolution failed to reach the 60-vote threshold to advance, the shutdown took effect, and both sides plunged into finger-pointing to assign blame for the crisis. In an interview with MinnPost on Monday, Klobuchar says that the basis for a bipartisan working group to end the shutdown formed quickly, as ten members of the group were veterans of the 2013 government shutdown.
As both parties tried to win the war of public opinion over the weekend, Klobuchar says that the group — sometimes 15 senators, sometimes more than 20 — quietly met around the Capitol for several hours at a time on Saturday and Sunday. On Sunday, a group met for a few hours in Klobuchar’s smaller annex in the Capitol building to continue working out a way forward.
The New York Times, which reported on the group’s makeup, found that the Democratic contingent was largely made up of centrist members and those up for re-election this fall in states won by Trump. The Republican contingent included the GOP’s most dovish voices on immigration, like Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, and the party’s most liberal senator, Maine Sen. Susan Collins.
Klobuchar said the meetings were marked by cordiality and camaraderie. (CNN reported that Collins employed a “talking stick” strategy to moderate the group’s discussions.) “We went back and forth and back and forth to other members of the caucus and to leadership with ideas,” Klobuchar says. “The idea was to set up a process whereby we’d get a regular vote on a bill.”
Ultimately, Klobuchar, grinning alongside senators like Collins, took a victory lap on Monday, claiming that the group played a central role in moving the Senate toward a package to fund the government in the short term, while laying the groundwork for the GOP to hold a vote on DACA before the program expires — the key concern for Democrats. On Monday afternoon, the Senate voted overwhelmingly to approve those terms, by a margin of 81 to 18. (Klobuchar and Sen. Tina Smith were among 33 Democrats to vote yes.)
“This is the way forward,” Klobuchar said. “We had not had that commitment before firmly to move forward on DACA. The add-in here is that we, because of this group, have much more Republican interest than we had before, that they can see the light as well.”
Criticism incoming from the left
To many in the left wing of the Democratic Party, however, their senators’ willingness to accept this deal and put an end to the shutdown constituted a total betrayal of the Dreamers and of Democratic Party values — and underscored what they believe is the spinelessness of Washington Democrats.
Progressive activist groups, and progressive senators, spent Monday relentlessly criticizing Senate Democrats, particularly Schumer, for reopening the government in exchange for murky promises on DACA from Republicans. They envision a number of ways that a solution for the Dreamers could fall apart — from the House refusing to take up a compromise to Trump opposing it — and argued Democrats were naive in taking the deal, or were just desperate to get out of the shutdown bind.
To congressional aides and activists working the issue on Capitol Hill, Klobuchar was one of the key figures pushing Democrats on the framework the Senate approved on — if not the key figure.
According to Murshed Zaheed, political director of progressive organizing unit CREDO, Klobuchar showed a “shameful” lack of backbone in her role in the shutdown talks. “I can’t imagine the progressive heart of Minnesota, the state of Paul Wellstone, is going to be happy about it,” he said.
Klobuchar is often mentioned as a possible candidate to seek the Democratic nomination for the presidency in 2020, and Zaheed noted that the other likely candidates currently serving in the Senate — Sens. Cory Booker, Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, and Bernie Sanders — all voted against reopening the government on Monday.
In a statement after the vote, Harris — a freshman from California — summed up the position. “I refuse to put the lives of nearly 700,000 young people in the hands of someone who has repeatedly gone back on his word,” she said. “I don’t believe [McConnell] made any commitment whatsoever. And I think it would be fool-hearted to believe that he made a commitment.”
Echoing that point, Javier Morillo, president of the Twin Cities’ Service Employees International Union and a prominent local voice on immigration issues, criticized Klobuchar for her role in the shutdown talks and entrusting the Dreamers’ fate with McConnell.
“I would like nothing more than to have to apologize to Sen. Klobuchar in a few weeks and admit that her strategy to take Mitch McConnell at his word worked,” Morillo told MinnPost. “Right now, it is hard to be hopeful when we are asking Dreamers to believe someone who made the exact same promise in December.”
“I can’t imagine why Democrats want to own this,” he said. “If Republicans are intent on deporting Dreamers, stop giving them cover.”
Democrats’ ‘best bet’
After the House of Representatives voted later on Monday to approve the Senate plan, President Trump signed the spending bills into law, ending the shutdown and its attendant drama — for now. Funding for the government is scheduled to run out on February 8, giving Congress roughly a dozen days to move on immigration, not to mention an agreement to appropriate funds through the new fiscal year, something it has punted on multiple times since last fall.
Klobuchar was confident that Monday’s vote was the first step in ensuring these items, from DACA to appropriating funds for the military and federal programs, can move forward. Just minutes after the Senate voted on the CR, she acknowledged the emerging criticism from her left, but maintained that she took the path forward that put Democrats in the best position to negotiate on these issues.
“The best bet is to get a strong vote in the Senate on Dreamers, and that puts pressure on the House,” Klobuchar said, arguing that Democrats did not give up any leverage by putting the shutdown to an end without any immediate resolution for Dreamers.
“We obviously have issues to deal with, including the long-term budget, and we felt it was the best way there. There was literally no momentum to get a Dreamers bill until this weekend. Now, there is momentum in the Senate.”
But immigration advocates and progressives believe Klobuchar has gambled here: if this deal does not lead to the passage of legislation to grant some kind of legal status to undocumented youth, there will be a lot of anger and frustration toward the members of the Common Sense Coalition.
Activists will remember that, CREDO’s Zaheed said, if Klobuchar moves forward with a 2020 presidential run. “For anyone with viable aspirations for 2020, this discussion is going to come up,” he said. “Were you there for us when it mattered? Not only was Klobuchar not there, she actively undermined the movement.”
“I think this is essentially akin to Hillary Clinton’s Iraq war vote in 2002,” he continued. “A total and complete betrayal of the Democratic base and the core convictions of the party.”
Steven Schier, professor of politics at Carleton College, said Klobuchar did not endear herself to the progressive base with her shutdown negotiating, but suggested she may have burnished her reputation as a dealmaker who looks for common ground with Republicans.
“She understands that there’s a lot of problems with the shutdown strategy if you’re a Democrat,” he said. “You shut down the government when you have a realistic chance of an important accomplishment. That has to be a part of her thinking.”
“Her style is not personally polarizing. She’s looking for ways forward,” Schier continued. “But all the problems that led to these differences are going to be back. The question is, what else can she do to move forward in such a challenging environment?”
Klob's House of Waffles
Sen. Kobuchar seeks common ground with a party that does not want to compromise. Great strategy. This will give voters a clear choice between a party that want to deport Dreamers and a party that wants to keep Dreamers here, but not enough to actually do anything about it.
When voters see how the Senate Dems took a bold, principled stand, and then caved after all of 3 days, that will inspire a blue wave this fall. This isn't even a craven poll-driven decision, as the polls blamed Don Trump and the GOP more than Schumer's gang.
You could call it the Wet Tortilla Caucus, but that would rub salt in the wounds of some of the Dreamers. Maybe Wet Noodle Caucus?
I'm a Democrat
And I want to see a functioning government first of all. After that we can go back to endlessly hammering on all those "progressive" issues that are causing Democrats to lose elections.
Huh?
You really think you just got a "functioning" government? It was the suppression of progressive issues and the dearth of liberalism among Democrats that cost them elections, and it will continue to do so.
onward!
Yes! We march on to victory as the party of transgender bathrooms, #MeToo, and college for children of illegal immigrants. All are worthwhile issues, which generate low turnout for Democrats, but bring angry right-wing voters out of the woodwork in droves. Meanwhile, global temperatures continue to rise and a mass extinction is underway. But those things will have to wait - hey, let's demand that Lake Superior be renamed Gitchi-Gami.
the Dem split will be enhanced...
The Dems are split between the "shut down, resist" activist and the slightly more responsible, realist democrats.
The "unbiased news media" has chosen the "shut down" activist to run the democratic party.
It was entertaining to see Tina Smith - the protégé of the ultimate shut down activist Mark Dayton waffle between her "shut down" roots and realism.
Common sense finally carried the day and may have saved the dems from total irrelevance.
The deal
…strikes me as a truce. No more, but no less.
The DACA issue remains, and while I understand why Klobuchar critics on the left will castigate her for her role in this very temporary solution, I confess I just don't see it that way. Dreamers are still an issue that hasn't gone away, and temporarily funding the government to avoid a shutdown is not what I'd call a bad thing if you've given virtually nothing away to do so, and that's the way I see it — Democrats have given little or nothing away.
Yes, I trust Mitch McConnell as much as I trust Donald Trump, which is to say, not at all, but if the deal at hand was based on a McConnell promise, and he breaks that promise, Dreamers are **not** worse off than they were before. They're simply stuck in the same limbo, or being threatened with an unconscionable deportation that was hanging over them before the deal was made.
All that's happened is that, on McConnell's promise (he knows Republicans would – justifiably – get the blame for an extended shutdown), the DACA problem has been postponed for a couple weeks. Congress will still have to deal with it, and Republicans can still be flogged, justifiably, should either McConnell renege on his promise, or the GOP adopt what I view as a suicidal stance than every Dreamer must be deported to their parents' country of origin. I know the GOP is currently being run by ideologues, but the death of the Republican Party hardly seems like a minor consequence of seeing that ideology put into practice.
Trump's idea of immigration policy, as expressed so far, is simply an exercise in bigotry, but I'm not opposed to revised immigration standards. Every country needs to be able to control its own borders, and Obama was doing a fair job of that by the time he left office. Punishing children (many now adults) for the sins of their parents, however, simply has no basis in law or ethics, and is indefensible except as an exercise in prejudice. Failure to find a solution that doesn't punish immigrant children will be on Republican backs, since they control the entire government, and if Democrats have any political will at all, they'll do everything they can to crucify the Party of Bigotry in the run-up to the fall election. Should that situation come to pass, I wish the Democrats every success.
Why so upset?
I don’t get why some are upset. We got CHIP approved...the govt is running...for only 3 weeks. The repubs can no longer demand we choose between CHIP and DACA...now it’s just DACA, something the majority of the people and repubs support.
If McConnell doesn’t keep his promise, which is entirely possible, approving DACA can be the price of not shutting down the govt again. To me...it’s a win for the Dems.
They have no deal. They just caved.
There's no "deal" here, McConnell won't follow through and we'll be right back here on Feb. 8.
Frankly, this kind of "dealing" is one reason I have limited trust for Klobuchar, and would not want to see her on a presidential ballot. If electing Democrats means getting Republican policies what's the point?
We have a perfectly predictable scenario in front of us and I just hope it's part of the Democratic strategy. Come Feb. 8 nothing will be done on immigration, and we'll be facing yet another CR. I hope Democrats are planning for another shutdown because the only way to avoid it will be a complete betrayal at that point.
I'm already living with Trump as a president. If the Democrats don't fight for liberal values I will not vote for a Democrat in the midterms. If this is the kind of leadership they intend to provide, we need to create new leaders. So I hope they have a game plan here that will redeem them come Feb. 8 because simply keeping the government "open" for two weeks doesn't actually meet minimal requirements.
DACA protections are big for Democrats and independents
More than 70 percent of Americans support protecting DACA participants. Even among Republicans.
If Democrats won't hold strong for things that matter to the party .... and just about every one else in America, they won't gain control of anything. Why should they? The Republicans have not been shy about insisting on getting their way during the Obama presidency. If Democrats can not match the Republican will to govern, watch Minnesota flip red in Fall 2018, with both Senate seats flipping to Republicans.
Hold firm on getting DACA protection. Keep the CHIP protection just won. No money for a literal wall re Mexico. Reject the Republican assault on public health insurance, the social safety net. Give us a reason to turn out, support Democrats up and down the ticket. Caving in without getting what you want is not the path to that success. Just noting, Senator Klobuchar.
Disappointed
All I can say is that I am extremely disappointed in Senator Klobuchar for caving in to the Republicans. Call her a centralist all you want, these are not the times to be a centralist when we have the foxes (and fascist) at the doorstep.
While, ultimately, I may have no other choice but to vote for her, reluctantly, as I have in the past, I sure wish Al Franken was still in office.
Results, Not Grandstanding
We Minnesotans are practical people. While we may enjoy drama occasionally, we mostly
prefer results.
Senators Klobuchar and Smith are in the minority in the Senate, and there are limits to what the minority can accomplish.
I want to thank them for keeping their eyes on the ball and moving the progressive agenda forward against a nasty President and Senate majority leader.
I am hopeful that by February 8 they will have proved that their no-drama tactics can yield real success for the Dreamers without excessive concessions.
It may even be that Senators Collins, Flake, Graham and others on the Republican side will now start to vote against the President, rather than just talking an occasional good game. That may be an illusion, but who would have thought they would have come as far as they have by now.
Let's keep pushing!
While I get the objections
What exactly is it that folks were looking for here? Dems have literally zero power in any of this but that granted them by Senate Republicans. Should McConnell wish it, the filibuster could be gone in 5 minutes, and all of this is moot. That CHIP funding was secured, and an opening to shut it down again for the Dreamers preserved, can be seen as nothing less than a win. We can rail, on and on, about backbones and conviction, and what have you, but ultimately the Republican position, that both medical aid for poor kids be eliminated and Dreamers be deported forthwith has been at the very least delayed. Given the utter lack of any REAL power by Democrats in Congress, that's an outcome I think we should at the very least, live with.
Flawed logic
You can't claim that Democrats have no power while taking credit for concessions they've secured. If they had enough power to secure those concessions then they obviously are not completely powerless. Just because you have a weak hand, doesn't mean you have no hand at all. And being in the minority doesn't mean you have to vote with the majority. Democrats have their votes and votes are power even if you're in the minority.
The issue here is simply trust. When Democrats betray their constituents they promote distrust. Democrats seem to think they can betray their constituents and coming back for more votes, this is how Trump got into the White House. Here we have a situation where Democrats voted en mass to open a government that's damaging the nation. Now they say have a promise to have a vote by Feb. 8. But if that doesn't materialize liberals and progressive will hold the Democrats responsible and consider this "deal" to have been a act of colossal stupidity and betrayal. No doubt there will be those who will make excuses but we are here now telling you this is predictable and it's being predicted so there will be no credible excuses.
I'm afraid the Dreamers are
I'm afraid the Dreamers are toast.
Trump only wants a win, on anything. He doesn't have a policy idea in his head and is not committed to any position vital to our country. He wants what will enable him to say how great he is.
McConnell only said he'd let the DACA-saving bill actually be presented on the Senate floor for a vote. He won't work for it, and the GOP will make sure it dies in the Senate. The House Republicans will never vote in favor of permitting the Dreamers to stay here, no matter what the public might poll as believing.
When the Dreamers are no longer protected by law (which is what Trump removed from them last fall and Congress will agree to) they will not be deported en masse or in any way that makes a negative PR splash: they will be arrested and deported individually and in dribs and drabs so the public doesn't notice.
The extraordinary cruelty of the Republican party's ideology and implementing policies extends from a will to destroy health care for the poor and near-poor to removal of the Social Security safety net and that includes "eliminating" as many Hispanics as possible from our population. Scorched earth is their way.
What Amy Klobuchar is doing is consistent with her political positioning since she was elected Senator and it's why she got elected and re-elected and has hopes of another re-election. There is nothing new in her strategy of bi-partisanship. It won't help the Dreamers, of course.
Perfect Example
Of the far lefties saying we want it all or noting and willing to lose everything instead of gaining something. They wanted 100% Bernie and were not willing to settle for a 80% Bernie with a Clinton, and now have a 100% "T" which is a -100% Bernie. Appears they haven't learned a thing from their 2016 blunder! There is always another day and always another war. Drucker 101: Continuous improvement.
The Dems and the end of the shut-down
I agree: We had power there for a day or so and could have held out for the Dreamers as well as CHIP. We have no idea if they are going to follow through with McConnell's 'intention." And then there's the House. So I think giving way was a mistake. We have so very little possiblities to persuade and I think it was a bad move to give it up. Will be interesting to see what happens on the 8th.
Betrayal and mediocrity are not "results"
This is the ultimate celebration of mediocrity, it's not leadership, and it doesn't really qualify as results.
Our government is supposed to be "open" 24/7 365. A two week "deal" is no excuse for celebration and no occasion to claim "results"... dropping the bar and floor and stepping over isn't an accomplishment of any note.
I think it's obvious that you cannot claim to have a deal with people who lie, and have lied in the past. Two Senators who thought they had deal for their Tax vote are still waiting for McConnell to follow through. If you parse out McConnell's "promise" it's got more holes than a chunk of Swiss cheese. Does Klobuchar really think that her idea of a level playing field is the same as McConnell's? McConnell and his colleagues have no shame or integrity and Democrats think they just made a deal? And can McConnell deliver the House votes? Whatever.
I hope I'm wrong but I predict we will arrive at Feb. 8. with no follow through by McConnell. At that point Klobuchar et al will either shut the government down again or we will know that they betrayed their constituents and governed stupidly. You can call that "results" if you want, but it's not a liberal result, it's a democratic result, and it's not a good result for the nation. We may as well admit we have nothing but Republicans in congress and move on to create a third party of some kind.
2018 is shaping up to be a big year
For Dems. The left is energized as seen by the massive Demonstrations this weekend. This action by Amy her Democratic and Republican pals is just the first in a long line of things that Democrats will do to screw it up. They need to understand that there is a wave building, if they can''t get on board then need to get out of the way.
Grow up people
If you believe in bipartisan politics, which Klobuchar does, you seek a way to get around the reality that the Republicans control the fate of the dreamers. Most Americans want dreamers to stay and so does every Democratic politician I know.. They just vary on what tactics have the best chance of success.
All 800,000 will not be deported Day I. The public will be horrified when it starts to happen and Drmicrats must idnsurd tvat the Trump gang gets all the blame, so the awful process stops before much happens. And please remember - only Republican members of Congress cannot make this not happen.
This is not about litmus tests of debating points, and fighting between Democrats just shifts public sentiment against us. Let Republicans be the party of group think. Make this a situation where they get the blame for holding children hostage to satisfy Thr racists in their base.
Hopefully, the SCOTUS will
Hopefully, the SCOTUS will take up the issue of Obama's unconstitutional usurpation of congressional authority and vacate the 9th CC's futile stay.
Then, ICE can quickly process these folks and get them on their way ba k home to their families.
The whole issue becomes a moot point, and our Congress can focus their attention to the needs of US citizens for a change.