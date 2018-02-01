2018 Campaign Finance Dashboard

Skip to Content

By Tom Nehil, Sam Brodey and Briana Bierschbach | 10:45 am

With an open contest for the governor’s office, two U.S. Senate seats, and up to five U.S. House races considered competitive by national groups, one thing's certain: Minnesota is going to see a lot of campaign fundraising this year. To help make sense of all this, we’re keeping track of two key numbers — amount raised by the candidates and cash on hand. Of course, this is only one part of the campaign spending picture, as political parties, PACs and outside expenditure groups are sure to play a big role in the 2018 election.

We’ll keep updating this dashboard throughout the election year as new data become available.

What happened to Kurt Daudt?

Submitted by Paul Udstrand on February 1, 2018 - 3:10pm.

I thought Daudt was the Republican front runner?