Pro-business Minnesota Jobs Coalition dumped $140,000 into Minneapolis campaign before city election
The pro-business political committee Minnesota Jobs Coalition dumped $140,000 into a Minneapolis fund set up to elect a more business friendly City Council, but it did so too late to be included in pre-election campaign finance reports.
The specter of the Minnesota Jobs Coalition — a statewide conservative pro-business PAC — influencing city elections had been raised by activists in the months and weeks leading up to Election Day. But because the funding didn’t show up in pre-election campaign finance reports, the level of its involvement was left to speculation.
Before the election, the founders of Minneapolis Works had invited donors to give either to the new committee or to Minnesota Jobs Coalition, yet no money from the Jobs Coalition showed up in campaign finance disclosures as of late October. It wasn’t until year-end reports were finally filed this week that the public was able to see that money from the Jobs Coalition did flow into Minneapolis Works, though only after the last reporting deadline of 2017 so as not to become a campaign issue.
The donations more than doubled the amounts raised by Minneapolis Works in the final pre-election disclosure report. After reporting just $112,000 in donations as of Oct. 24 — $60,000 of which came from national Democratic funder James Lawrence — Minneapolis Works raised another $162,000 between that date and the end of the year. In fact, $152,000 was received between Nov. 1 and Nov. 13, the weeks straddling the Nov. 6 election. In addition to the $140,000 from the Jobs Coalition, Minneapolis Works received $10,000 from developer Kelly Doran, $10,000 from Minneapolis developer George Sherman and $1,500 from the political committee of the Minneapolis Downtown Council.
As it turned out, only two of the incumbents backed by Minneapolis Works survived a challenge from their political left. Council Member Kevin Reich and Council Member Lisa Goodman were re-elected while Council Members Barbara Johnson, Blong Yang and John Quincy were defeated. Minneapolis Works also backed Tim Bildsoe in the race for an open seat in Ward 3, which was won by Stephen Fletcher. In that race, the committee spent heavily against Socialist Alternative candidate Ginger Jentzen, who finished second. It also backed a challenger to incumbent Council Member Alondra Cano in Ward 9, but Cano was re-elected.
In solicitations for contributions, Minneapolis Works founders wrote that “an already progressive council is being challenged from the much further left by candidates with limited experience concerning the issues that are central to the success of a city that works.” A later request for money from developer and former city council member Steve Minn was more direct: “You are in the crosshairs of the progressive title (sic) wave.”
Local progressive organizations, led by TakeAction Minnesota, tried to raise concerns about outside business money coming into the Minneapolis election. Because the Jobs Coalition has in the past received money from national conservative funders the Koch Brothers, TakeAction alleged that they were trying to buy the City Council. The Jobs Coalition is already a target of progressive groups because it was active in helping turn the state Legislature over to the Republicans. Ironically, one of its strategies was to link Democrats from Greater Minnesota to Minneapolis DFLers.
Yet because of the weaknesses of Minnesota’s financial disclosure rules — especially at the city level — there was no evidence of any Jobs Coalition funding before the election. And the report filed this week only shows that the Jobs Coalition’s Legislative Fund gave money, not who the original source of that money was.
The Jobs Coalition is required to file an annual report with the state that was due Tuesday. It has not yet been posted on the state campaign finance website. Donors who gave to the Jobs Coalition intending their money to be used by Minneapolis Works could show up on that state report.
The late infusion of money was spent consistent with the way Minneapolis Works had spent its early money. Campaign mail was designed by the St. Paul-based consultant 1858 Group, which is owned by Mark Drake, the former head of the Minnesota Jobs Coalition. It was printed Schmidt Printing of Byron. And an Austin, Texas, firm was used as a political consultant.
The campaign also paid $2,625 to Minneapolis public disclosure advocate Tony Webster for photographs he had taken. Webster, however, said Thursday that the photos were used without his permission and that he condemns the types of negative mailings used by Minneapolis Works.
“I took this photo of Annoyed Kevin Reich and I’m more irritated that it’s pixelated af than that the PAC stole it without credit,” Webster tweeted in October.
CORRECTION: This story was updated to correct a statement that the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce founded the Jobs Coalition.
